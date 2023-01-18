FAQs About Chrome Dentures

Missing teeth can be a nightmare to deal with. Apart from changing up your smile and preventing you from speaking and chewing correctly, it can also be accompanied by a number of oral health issues such as; jawbone loss, tooth decay, gum disease, pain, and discomfort. Luckily, chrome dentures are a great solution for missing teeth.

The dentures, which are made out of metal alloys, are cast into a framework that is fitted around surrounding natural teeth. Chrome dentures are a very popular teeth replacement option because they offer great comfort, elasticity, strength, and durability.

If you’re thinking about getting chrome dentures, below are helpful answers to some of the commonly asked questions about chrome dentures to better inform your decision.

Are Chrome Dentures Safe?

Chrome-cobalt- the alloy metal used in chrome dentures is completely safe and approved medically. The only time patients have an issue with chrome dentures is if they have allergies to specific metals. However, this is very rare.

Not only are chrome dentures safe, but they offer great durability and strength and do not risk any irritation to the gums and mouth.

Are Chrome Dentures Suitable for me?

The number of teeth you have and your current oral situation needs to be put into consideration when you are contemplating chrome dentures.

This is because chrome dentures require support from natural teeth, so they may not be suitable for you if you don’t have any natural teeth left. This is to say that chrome dentures are best suited to serve as partial dentures for patients who possess the necessary natural teeth.

What Process do I Have to Undergo to Get Chrome Dentures?

First, you will need to book a consultation with a qualified practice like Sherwood Park Dental where a dentist will assess the condition of your remaining natural teeth. Once they are confirmed to be in good condition, you can then proceed to get the dentures.

The Process involves several steps, which are; an initial impression, a secondary impression, bite registration, a try-in, a final insert, and a follow-up.

Are Chrome Dentures Comfortable?

Chrome dentures are made from a metal alloy (cobalt and chrome) that is very light but strong. They are much thinner than regular acrylic-based dentures, making them more comfortable to wear. The combination of chrome and cobalt also prevents any risk of corrosion

How Long Will it Take for me to Get Used to Wearing Them?

Like any other denture, it can take some time for your mouth to get accustomed to having your chrome dentures in. The dentures may feel a bit bulky at first, but over time, the feeling will subside. After about 4-8 weeks, your mouth should get completely used to having your chrome dentures in.

Can I Wear Chrome Dentures to Sleep?

Even with chrome dentures, your gums and mouth will need to rest and recover, so wearing them to sleep is not recommended. Taking them out before you go to sleep ensures that your mouth is bacteria-free and that your jawbone remains strong and unaltered.

Can Teeth be Added to a Chrome Denture?

Although not quite as easy as adding teeth to an acrylic denture, it is possible for a chrome denture to accommodate tooth additions.

How Long Will My Chrome Dentures Last?

With proper care, they can last for about 5-10 years. During their lifetime, it is also possible that they may require repairs and adjustments.

Are Chrome Dentures Better?

The simple answer is Yes! Chrome dentures offer better strength, durability, and comfort than traditional plastic partial dentures.

How Should I Take Care of my Chrome Dentures?

As a chrome denture wearer, it is important that you maintain good overall oral hygiene. When cleaning your chrome dentures, make sure never to use bleaching agents, as they can damage the metal framework of the denture.

Instead, soak the dentures in water containing denture tablets such as Steradent (that dissolve in water) or some chlorhexidine mouthwash. Ensure that you rinse out your chrome dentures well after soaking.

Conclusion:

Chrome dentures are teeth replacement solutions that offer great stability and comfort for the wearer. They are also better than traditional acrylic partials in terms of durability and strength. Hopefully, you find the answers above helpful in your decision to get them.