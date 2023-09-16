Family Dentistry Near Me: What Services Do Family Dentists Offer?

Taking care of your mouth, teeth, and gums is necessary for overall health and happiness. It’s important to have a dentist in Maple Ridge whom you trust and feel at ease with, not only for yourself but also for your family. Your dentist plays a significant role in ensuring your oral well-being, so staying informed about your dental care is essential to achieve optimal results.

Are you searching for “family dentistry near me?” Families in Maple Ridge can experience high-quality dental care and explore the comprehensive range of dental services offered by experienced family dentists.

General Dentistry

General dentistry focuses on caring for teeth and gums to ensure oral health. It involves different treatments to prevent tooth decay and gum disease, restore damaged teeth and improve your smile.

Services provided by general dentists include:

Cleaning and filling cavities.

Replacing missing teeth.

Treating gum disease.

Straightening teeth with braces.

They also educate patients about oral health and offer guidance on proper dental hygiene. General dentists collaborate with other dental specialists like orthodontists and endodontists to effectively maintain a patient’s oral well-being.

Your general dentist is your partner in preserving a healthy smile and can offer personalized care to meet your needs. While brushing and flossing at home are important, they alone cannot prevent all dental issues. That’s why visiting your dentist is essential for checkups and cleanings.

Various treatment options are available in general dentistry:

Fillings

Crowns

Bridges

Root Canal Therapy

Dentures

Implants

Teeth Whitening

Sealants

Cosmetic Dentistry

This special type of dentistry focuses on making teeth, mouth, and smiles look better. It includes treatments to fix crooked teeth, gaps, missing teeth, and stained teeth.

People choose cosmetic dentistry to improve their oral health and feel more confident and make a good impression in social and professional situations.

Listed below are some cosmetic dentistry procedures that can help you get the smile you’ve always wanted:

Dental bonding: This painless procedure involves putting a tooth-coloured material on the tooth and making it hard with a special light. It can make teeth look better and is cheaper than other cosmetic treatments.

Porcelain veneers: These thin custom-made covers go on the front of the teeth to fix problems like stains, misshapen, or crooked teeth. Porcelain veneers are strong, don’t stain easily, and give a natural-looking smile.

Aesthetic crowns and bridges: These restorations are made to replace missing teeth or strengthen damaged teeth. They are made from materials that keep gums and teeth healthy while giving a beautiful smile.

Teeth whitening: Cosmetic dentists use bleaching methods and products to help patients have brighter and whiter smiles. Vital bleaching works on stains caused by food, tobacco, or aging on natural teeth, while non-vital bleaching is used on teeth with a root canal.

Botox treatment can help manage conditions like TMJ, teeth grinding, and chronic headaches. Botox can also reduce wrinkles and lines around the mouth and chin, making a person look younger.

Preventative Dentistry

This dentistry focuses on preventing tooth problems from becoming serious by providing regular checkups, teeth cleanings, education on oral hygiene, and advice on healthy lifestyle choices.

To give extra protection against cavities, dental sealants, and fluoride treatments are being offered. A comprehensive preventive approach is important for maintaining a healthy smile and avoiding complex and expensive dental procedures.

Its comprehensive services include regular checkups, cleanings, and X-rays to catch dental issues early before they become serious and require extensive and costly treatments. In addition to promoting oral health, preventive dentistry has been shown to positively affect overall health by reducing the risk of problems like diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

Specialized Dentistry

Specialized dentistry is a special type of dental care that focuses on specific areas of expertise. Dental specialists have extra training to provide specialized care for different dental conditions. Specialized dentistry offers advanced dental services like the following:

Sedation Dentistry involves giving medication to help patients relax during dental procedures. It’s sometimes called “sleep dentistry,” although patients are usually awake but very calm.

Invisalign/Invisible Orthodontics: Invisalign is a brand of clear aligners used to straighten teeth. These aligners are made of smooth, transparent plastic and are custom-fitted to an individual’s teeth.

Oral Surgery/Wisdom Tooth Extraction: If left untreated, impacted wisdom teeth can cause pain, infection, decay, resorption of adjacent teeth, gum disease, cysts/tumors, and other problems.

Dental Implants: These implants are titanium screws placed in the jawbone to support artificial teeth. They replace missing teeth and provide strength, stability, and durability.

VELscope Oral Cancer Screening: Oral cancer can be difficult to detect, leading to lower survival rates. It uses a harmless blue light to examine the mouth and tongue for abnormal tissue changes.

Orthodontist

Orthodontists are specialized dental professionals who have received additional training in orthodontic school. They are experts in diagnosing, identifying, preventing, and treating dental and facial irregularities. They use advanced treatments, technology, and techniques to help people achieve healthy, functional, and attractive smiles.

They use advanced technologies such as clear aligners, lingual braces, and accelerated orthodontic techniques. These methods help patients achieve their desired results more quickly and comfortably.

The types of orthodontic treatment services include the following:

Braces

Invisalign

Retainers

Palatal Expanders

Choosing The Best Family Dentist in Maple Ridge

Selecting a dentist to oversee your family’s oral health is a significant decision that warrants thoughtful consideration. You’re seeking a dentist you can trust, someone who makes you feel at ease, and an experience you look forward to rather than dread. Ensuring you receive timely treatment, whether it’s for routine checkups or addressing a painful toothache, is necessary.

Having good communication is the key to achieving quality dental care. It involves you, your dentist, your family, and the dental office staff. Reach out or visit different dental offices to find the one that suits your needs to make the right choice.

Don’t wait until you have a dental problem; be proactive and find a reliable dentist today.