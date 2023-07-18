9 Facts About Vehicle Transport

People need their vehicles transported for many different reasons. The most common reason is that they are moving from one part of the country to the other. This is a quick way for people to move collectible cars or ones that are too expensive to risk driving that far.

There are many companies that will move your car for you. You need to check to make sure that you choose a reputable company. You don’t want your vehicle to be damaged by someone that doesn’t know what they are doing.

There are many reputable places that you can find online. One place that you could choose is Roadrunner vehicle transport service who have been around for many years. They can help you to get your vehicle moved from one part of the country to the other.

This article will tell you some interesting information about vehicle transport. It has some information that you might not have known before. You can also do some research and find out even more information.

Vehicle Transport Facts

1. Shipping New Cars – The biggest job that vehicle transport companies have is to move new cars from the factory or the port to the dealership. These new cars must get there in plenty of time so that the dealership can get them sold. Some of the cars have been special-ordered and must arrive in time for the new customer.

2. Race Car Shipping – Race cars are not allowed to be driven from one racetrack to the next. The roads will damage them, and they won’t perform at their best. They are usually transported by specially designed trucks that have two tiers for the cars.

3. Time is Just an Estimate – You will be given a time that it will take the transporter to get your vehicle from one place to another. This is an estimated time because the transporter can’t predict traffic, mechanical issues, and more. They will tell you a time that will be close, but it won’t be perfect.

4. Insurance – Insurance is another thing that you must think about when you are shipping your vehicle. The law says that the transport companies must carry insurance that equals at least the value of your vehicle. Some companies will not carry insurance at all, or they might not carry enough insurance. This is something that you need to ask about before you sign any contracts.

Most carriers will have at least $250,000 in insurance, which equates to about $25,000 per car. If your car is worth more than that, you can ask the carrier to have more insurance to cover your car. Some carriers will carry up to $500,000 in insurance for the cars that they transport.

5. Freight Hijacking – Freight hijacking is a real thing that you need to be aware of. A quarter of vehicle thefts worldwide are due to freight hijacking. Read here to learn more about this. It is better if you transport your vehicle in an enclosed carrier to avoid this.

6. Truck Driver Requirements – Truck driving is a demanding job despite what some people think. They must follow strict requirements in order to do their jobs. That is one reason that there is a shortage of truck drivers in the world right now.

Some of the requirements are physical fitness, psychological stability, and mechanical knowledge. They must be fit enough to do the job that requires alertness and other physical requirements. They must also have psychological stability so that the company knows that they can withstand many days, even months, alone in the rig. They also need to know how to take care of many mechanical issues that may occur on the road.

7. Digital Trucking – Trucking has become a digital job, just like many others. Many companies depend on ELDs, or electronic logging devices: https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/hours-service/elds/electronic-logging-devices. These are required to make sure that truckers will take breaks and stops when they are necessary.

8. Low Regulations – There are low regulations in the transport business, and this leads to higher interpretation of them. There are certain steps that have many requirements, while other steps have none. There is no holistic approach to providing these types of services.

9. Read Reviews – Make sure that you read all the reviews that you can find about a transport company. There are many that are reputable, but a few that are just in for a fast buck and will say and do anything for a quick sale. Be aware that these places exist and be on the watch for them.

Conclusion

There are many things that you need to know about the transport industry before you have your car moved from one part of the country to another. You want to make sure that your vehicle is safe and will get to its destination in one piece. Make sure that you choose a reputable transport company to do the work for you.