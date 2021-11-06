How to Choose the Right Fabric for Your Sofa Covers?

Making rooms in a home as stylish as possible is something that a lot of people are interested in. Surely, this is a process that sounds much easier than it is. Just think about it, how much time will pass before you find the perfect solution for every piece inside your home? Surely, you will need to commit a lot of your time and efforts, before you can say that your work is done.

Many don’t know that finding the right covers for your sofa and beds inside the bedrooms is probably the hardest thing of them all to pull off. Sure, there are cases where you will get them along with the piece of furniture you purchase. Sadly, this will not happen every time. That’s the reason you will need to conduct thorough research before you come across the right solutions. If you need sofa covers, you can find some great examples here.

Making a mistake with this choice means that the piece of furniture, no matter how stylish and good-looking it is, will not fulfill its potential. Not only that you need to find the covers that will fit your sofa aesthetically, choosing the right fabric is an absolute must. With these, you can protect it from all the negative influences and make its lifespan much longer.

Now, let’s see what methods you can use to make the best possible choice.

Set a Budget

The first thing you need to think about is how much money you have to invest into these. As you can presume, the price for a vast majority of them will not be hefty. Still, it wouldn’t hurt you to be prepared for shopping. Plus, you certainly don’t want to spare more than you can afford, right? Also, it needs to be said that the price will not determine the quality of the covers. It depends on the material in most cases.

That’s why there are a lot of people who advocate for the following approach. Buy only cheaper ones, and replace them when they become worn out. Since their price will not go above $10, we believe that you can make this sort of investment from time to time. Nevertheless, these costs can accumulate over time.

For this reason, we think that deciding on the budget is an absolute must in this case.

Check Durability

The next factor you need to think about is its durability. Naturally, the durability depends on the choice you have made. We’ve discussed this earlier in this article of ours. However, durability will play a crucial role in your decision especially if you have pets and children. So, covers should be able to sustain all the unexpected situations like spilling any liquid over them or tearing.

In this case, we would recommend you opt for microfiber or leather. Still, choosing the material is not enough, you will need to think about some other factors, like density. When you know this, it is important to see that woven patterns will hold up for much longer than when you purchase printed ones. The reason is that they have much more density. Inform yourself about the durability before you buy.

Outdoor or Indoor

Knowing whether you will use the fabric of outdoor or indoor pieces of furniture can make all the difference. A vast majority of customers will not pay attention to this detail. Nevertheless, it needs to be said that it is quite an important one. For instance, if you want to use a certain piece for your backyard, you need to make sure that its color will not get lighter because of the sun or rain.

For indoor sofas, you will not need to pay attention to this aspect. Thankfully, some manufacturers have invented fabrics that can be a great solution for both of these solutions. That way, you will not need to be on the lookout for these additional features. Sure, you need to inform yourself before you buy these pieces. Not only that you will save money, but you will also save the time you would waste on another research, don’t you agree?

The Most Popular Fabrics

Now that we’ve covered the most popular elements that will help you with making the best possible decision, let’s take a look at the most popular fabrics you can buy for your sofa.

1. Cotton

Cotton is a material used for a wide array of different products we buy every day. The reason why it is used in so many cases is that it is a porous material. For those who don’t know what this means, we want to say that it “breathes.” It is resistant to a wide array of different things that can happen. For instance, it has proven quite durable against many different sorts of damage. We don’t think you will need to look for too long before you find these covers.

2. Viscose

Viscose is a material that can be used for upholstery fabric, but that doesn’t mean that you can use it for fabrics. What sets this one from a lot of different ones is that it looks pretty stylish. At the same time, you will not need to break the bank to get them. We can see that they are quite a good solution for regions where there is a lot of high-temperature days during the year for some reason.

3. Silk

Finally, silk is probably the most stylish out of all the options you will have in front of you. Even though they are somewhat heftier than a vast majority of other options, their popularity hasn’t declined even after the appearance of many other solutions. The reason is that not many people can resist its smooth surface. Plus, their surface will prevent any dust mites from accumulating on them. You can dust them off quite easily.

Summary

Opting for the right fabric for sofa covers is not something that we would describe as an easy thing to do. That’s why we believe that conducting thorough research is an absolute must. Here, you can take a look at some of the most important elements. We do not doubt you will find all of them highly useful.