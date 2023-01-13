5 Exterior Painting tips to Refresh Your Home on a Budget

Are you ready to transform your home’s exterior without breaking the bank? We have all the tips and tricks you need to refresh and revive your home’s exterior with a fresh new coat of paint, while still keeping your wallet full. Come explore with us as we discuss how to get the most out of your painting project.

Exterior Paint Colors That Refresh Your Home

Exterior paint colors for your home can totally refresh and revitalize its look. The colors you pick will affect the appearance of your home and how it is perceived from the street. According to lgcdecorators.co.uk, there are several factors to take into account when choosing a new color scheme, including your environment, what type of style you want, and of course your budget.

When picking an exterior color palette, start with colors that coordinate with existing colors on nearby homes or structures such as garages or sheds. These colors should either match or contrast subtly to make it look coordinated but not too matchy-matchy. Certain hues may work better in different regions depending on light condition and architectural styles in the area; lighter colors may be better in sunnier climates while cooler tones tend to fit more with northern homes.

Your budget also plays an important role when it comes to selecting exterior paint hues since some paints come at higher price points than others due to quality and technology advancements like increased UV resistance so they don’t fade easily over time in sunny locations.

Tips for Exterior Painting on a Budget

With a few tips and tricks, you can refresh your home’s exterior on a budget. Here are just some of the ways you can give your house a makeover without breaking the bank.

Assess Your Project: Determine what needs to be painted and inspect areas for any repair work that needs to be done before painting begins such as filling in nicks and holes or re-caulking window trim.

Select the Proper Tools: Investing in quality tools will help keep you from having to replace them as quickly as cheaper options. Look into brushes, rollers, sprayers, ladders, drop cloths and more to make sure you have everything you need on hand before starting your project.

Planning Is Key: A successful painting project starts with good preparation that includes surface preparation, caulking, priming and picking out paint colors carefully. It may take some time but it will pay off in the end when you have successfully completed your exterior painting project on budget.

Safety First: Wear safety equipment like eye protection while using power tools or working around dangerous materials such as scrap metal or rotten wood; use ladders safely and properly; keep bystanders at least 10 feet away from work area; follow paint manufacturer directions closely when mixing paints; dispose of leftover paint responsibly.

Conclusion

In conclusion, refreshing the exterior of your home can be a great way to improve the curb appeal of your property and increase its value. With these few tips, you can enjoy a makeover that won’t cost you an arm and a leg.