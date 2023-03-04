Off the Beaten Path ─ Exploring the Lesser Known Gems of the Loire Valley

Off the Beaten Path ─ Exploring the Lesser Known Gems of the...

The Loire Valley is located in Central France, by the river of Loire. It’s one of the most recognizable by-the-river attractions. Also, the most popular French wines come from this area. If you are looking for a once-in-a-lifetime fairytale experience, then you must visit this UNESCO-protected Heritage Site. The Loire Valley is one of the best places you can visit in France.

People who enjoy nature and history are always looking for more exciting Loire valley tours. And it seems like they can get a full package of experiences, knowing that the Valley is full of historical castles.

The area is also known for its picturesque countryside, and you surely have many gems to discover there. If you consider visiting the Loire Valley, make sure you don’t miss on:

1. Chateau de Montpoupon

Many believe that this castle dates back to the 15th century. The most interesting thing is that the same family owns the property for over 150 years.

As a visitor, you can take a guided tour inside the castle, so you can experience the authentic Renaissance spirit. One of the highlights of a visit to Chateau de Montpoupon is the opportunity to watch a falconry show. These birds of prey were essential in medieval hunting, so the castle still has its own falconry.

And if you ever get bored with history lessons, take a walk around the beautiful gardens that include a lake and forest.

2. Chateau de la Bourdaisiere

The Chateau de la Bourdaisiere is another beautiful castle in the region. It dates back to the 16th century.

People visit it mostly for the National Tomato Conservatory. Every year, at the Hotel de la Boirdaisiere, a unique event is organized by the owners and locals. Visitors can take a guided tour of the gardens and greenhouses and learn about the history and cultivation of tomatoes.

Chateau de la Bourdaisiere is also home to a luxury hotel, a restaurant, and a spa. Additionally, you can enjoy fishing, archery, and cycling while there. Whether you’re interested in history, or horticulture, or just want to relax in a picturesque setting, Chateau de la Bourdaisiere is sure to delight all your senses.

3. Chateau de Beauregard

If you are into art, especially portraits, then Chateau de Beauregard is the right place for you. The castle features a collection of over 300 portraits of historical figures. Initially, the building was built as a hunting lodge, but now is one of the best hidden gems of the Loire Valley.

Visitors to Chateau de Beauregard can take a guided tour of the castle and its gardens, which include a formal French garden, a rose garden, and a vegetable garden. The interior, on the other hand, features an authentic Renaissance style, making the castle one of the most important history and art locations in France.

Check out this castle, because we are sure it would impress you.

4. Chateau de Brissac

This is a pretty old castle. Historical proofs show that it was probably built in the 11th century. It was renovated a few times, especially after tourists discovered its authenticity.

Visitors can take a guided tour of the castle and its gardens, which includes a 16th-century chapel, a grand salon, a library, and a theater. If you decide to visit the Chateau de Brissac, you will surely enjoy seeing the unique interior design and artwork.

Still, people love to visit this spot because of the legend of the Green Lady. The Green Lady was a former resident who was murdered by her husband after he discovered her infidelity. And you can see the actual room where the murder took place. People believe that her ghost still haunts the castle.

And if ghost stories aren’t your usual cup of tea, you can still enjoy the large park with walking trails and a lake. Haunted or not, we can’t deny that Brissac Castle has a really unique story.

5. Chateau de Montsoreau

Today the Chateau de Montsoreau is turned into the Museum of Contemporary Art of France. But it wasn’t always like that. Builders chose the location strategically, to ensure the building is always near the river.

If you are into contemporary art, you can visit events like exhibitions, performances, concerts, and even film screenings.

The Chateau de Montsoreau is known for its unique architecture, and it’s surely a one-of-a-kind experience for every visitor. Whether you’re a seasoned art lover or just looking for a unique cultural experience, Chateau de Montsoreau will surely deliver permanent satisfaction to your senses.

6. Château de Gizeux

One of the most interesting things about Chateau de Gizeux is that the same family owns the property for more than 4 centuries. In general, it’s another authentic and beautiful castle that attracts a lot of attention with its Renaissance architecture. As a visitor, you can take a guided tour, or explore the property alone.

The castle is known for horse-drawn carriages. Visitors can take a tour to learn more about the history of horse-drawn transportation in France.

Overall, it’s one of the must-see Loire Valley attractions, and make sure you don’t miss Chateau de Gizeux when traveling to France.

Final words

This article just proved the statement that the Loire Valley is where all the authentic French castles are gathered. Because of the Loire River valley, people built fortresses and castles to take advantage of the water and natural potential. That’s why even today there are so many beautiful palaces that even if you wanted to, you couldn’t get to see them in just one visit.

However, with our help, you can determine the starting point. Furthermore, it will be easier to decide which castle you would like to visit and why you would do it. In fact, we recommend that anyone who has the opportunity take a tour of the Loire Valley at least once. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience and is sure to provide you with many beautiful photos, but more importantly – authentic memories.

So, don’t wait. Check on your favorite booking service and book your next France vacation today.