Do you like to enjoy your vacation at the most beautiful destination with your family? Do you love trekking in the beautiful mountain ranges? Sikkim is one of the most amazing spots that give you a splendid read to enjoy. This astounding beautiful destination is mainly tucked in the North East of India. Its tourism mainly attracts more number of people from across the world. Most people are eager to view flora and fauna of this land. It is quite an amazing option for easily relaxing from your stress and tiredness. When you like to enjoy your vacation away from hustle-bustle city life, then here is your wonderful option.

Cultural And Natural Resources

Before visiting this wonderful destination, it is quite important to know about the various things in Sikkim. With more than 690,251 inhabitants, it is considered the least populated state in the country. It is also considered as the 2nd smallest state in the county and is greatly visited by a great number of people. This place mainly brings you a wide plethora to explore. Mainly, tourism of Sikkim also gives you the complete aspects of culture as well as natural resources. This beautiful destination also boasts of the complete aspects of opening the border between the two countries.

Peace And Serenity:

With the spectacular view of mountains, Sikkim is one of the best places to meditate. Mainly, the Rumtek Monastery is one of the most visited places here by more tourists. This place teaches traditional Tibetian-Buddhist teachings. When you are looking for peace and a calm environment, then you might find this beautiful and serene place at Sikkim.

Beautiful Things To Do In Sikkim:

It is the most welcoming destination for people across the world. People here are very kind, and their hospitality will definitely melt your heart. Enjoy your visit to Sikkim by booking your preferred travel packages online. Save more money with special deals available for your tourism. International Flower Festival is a Cultural festival celebrated from March to May. Sikkim is also a great place for enjoying bike rides, yak rides, trekking, and more.

Goecha La Trek

Rafting in Teesta River

Kanchenjunga Base Camp Trek

Paragliding in Gangtok

Ropeway in Gangtok

Cycling on Silk Route

Visiting Tsomgo Lake

East Sikkim:

Normally, the Sikkim has been divided into four districts, such as North, South, East, and West Sikkim. The East Sikkim is considered the most important part of its beautiful mountain ranges. In fact, its tourism also attracts more solo travelers, family, couples, as well as a group of friends. It is considered as the perfect option for enjoying with your family and friends. Now you have the better option to easily captivate the massive scenery. This place is mainly considered as the vacationer’s destination in Sikkim. Gangtok is the capital city as well as considered as the most important traveler’s hub.

West Sikkim:

When you like to enjoy the rich greenery and serene paradise with the most delightful lakes, then choosing West Sikkim Tourism is one of the excellent options. More number of vacationers have been looking for trekking in Mount Kanchenjunga. Get the best Sikkim tour package at esikkimtourism.in for professional guidance and saving your money. There are many charming religious temples in the destination. West Sikkim is also known for the marvelous trekking to Goecha La.

Pelling:

Pelling is one of the most beautiful towns at 2150 meters above sea level. Most people prefer to enjoy their luxurious stay with nature in this awesome destination. Set in the Kanchenjunga range, it would definitely give a better place for adventure lovers. Pre-winter season and summer are considered as the best time to visit this tourist destination. Trekking in these mountains would definitely add more interest to your visit. There are various attractions that include the

Pemayangtse monastery

Sanga Choeling monastery

Stone garden

Why Choose Tourism in Sikkim?

It is the most amazing and hilly area that would definitely leave you with the most remarkable option to remember. Kanchenjunga is considered the 3rd highest peak in the world. Now you have the better option of viewing this spectacular view of Kanchenjunga. Tourists enjoy the beautiful hills, lakes, and many more. Himalayan Zoological Park is also located here, and you can view the endangered species. When you are looking for enjoying your trip, then choosing Sikkim is an efficient option. Now you have the better option to easily get quite beautiful entertainment. Enjoy a great vacation with your friends and family, with easily facilitating the prominent destinations. Enjoy visiting the beautiful Himalayan environment, snow capped mountains, along with many others. This adventure also lets you see a wide number of flora and fauna in the widespread nature.

Cleanest State In India:

When you are looking for a clean place to spend your holiday, then choosing Sikkim would be one of the best choices. It has been awarded as the cleanest state in India. The main reason is that this state is also the first to ban plastic as well as firecrackers. Upon your visit to the Sikkim, you can easily find organic as well as environment-friendly. One of the amazing facts is that Sikkim has more than 11 official languages.

Sikkim Entry Protocol:

When you are looking for the most majestic place to enjoy your vacation and view nature, then Sikkim is a perfect option. There are also various constraints for tourists to promote tourism in the state. Tourists are required to follow certain guidelines for enjoying a hassle-free experience. There is no special permit required for Indian Nationals on Sikkim tourism except North Sikkim. Indian nationals are required to have a special permit in North Sikkim.

Normally, the Foreign Nationals who intend to visit this place need to obtain a permit for 15 days, but it could be extended up to 30 days. Foreign tourists are required to carry the necessary permit documents to all places.

Tremendous Weather Condition:

Normally, Sikkim has regular snowfall all throughout the year. It is one of the spectacular destinations where the weather is pleasant and controlled. You would definitely love your journey to this hilly adventure. The weather condition of Sikkim remains pleasant, and the temperature is less than 28° C during peak summer. During winter, the temperature only stays at 0° C.