Ways To Ensure That Your Exhibition Stand Is The One People Will Remember Most 

When attending trade shows, you have to make sure your exhibition stand is unique. This will help you stand out and get you noticed. Trade shows are excellent ways to get exposure to your company or product. Quite a lot of people attend trade events, and they’re one of the best ways to network.

Networking is important as it can help you in many ways. It can connect you with like-minded individuals and help you move your company forward. But you won’t do that if you don’t get noticed by others. So that’s why we’re here to tell you how to ensure your exhibition stand is worth remembering.

1. Attractive Visuals

We, humans, are attracted to color. Bright colors tend to get noticed more than darker ones. Considering that a large aspect of attending trade shows is to work on your exhibition stand, consider the design carefully. With a colorful stand that grabs attention; more people will come over and see what you have to offer.

This is one of the best ways to get yourself noticed. But even more so, it’s an even better way for attendees to remember you. However, there is a right and a wrong way to go about it when designing your exhibition stand design.

Namely, the right way is to use your company or product colors. The last thing you want is to market yourself as something you’re not. So you need to think long and hard about it. Think of your core demographic and how to capture their attention. It won’t be easy, but you’ll come up with something eventually.

2. Put Your Product On Display

While this seems like something everyone should do, it’s sadly not. When attending trade shows, you go there to market your product or service. But to do that, you need to show it so everyone can see what it is.

Most attendees will go to the stand that piques their curiosity. How do you plan on doing that if you’re not showing attendees what you’ve got to offer? Make it a priority to find a suitable place to display your product. Put it on top of the stand or a nearby table. But put it front and center so that everyone can see.

By doing this, you’re increasing exposure and attracting attendees. If you’re marketing a service that is computer software, for example, make sure to have a demo where you can showcase your product. Make sure that the software works. If not, you’re only making it harder to attract customers.

3. Bring Gifts

One of the best ways to get yourself remembered is to give attendees something in return. This is quite common practice. Trade events tend to be awesome places for networking. But they’re even better when it comes to promoting products. So one way to make yourself stand out from the rest is to bring gifts with you.

Every time an attendee comes over, greet them with a tote bag or perhaps a T-shirt. While it will cost you, it’s a great way to attract people and make them come over. Even if they’re coming over just to get a shirt, they will still wear it at home at some point. Printed goods are a great way to increase exposure and make yourself stand out from the rest.

You can go as so far as to promote the gifts and include them in the exhibition stand design.

4. Make It Interesting

Trade show attendees know every trick in the book. Experienced attendees have seen all kinds of ways exhibition stands market themselves. So if you truly want to pique their interest, you need to make it interesting.

The whole point of trade shows is to show your product. But in the real world, a bit of entertainment can come a long way. One of the best ways for attendees to remember you is to make the exhibition stand interactive. But saying this is easier than doing it.

Not every product is meant to be interactive. While your first idea might be to add VR to the mix. But how does VR mix with household products, for example? If you struggle with this, think of what sort of experience you’re looking for if you were the attendee.

If, for example, you’re promoting a brand new blender, then bring lots of veggies and fruits and let attendees use it. After that, allow attendees to try the juice. There are tons of ways to allow interaction. All you need to do is think long and hard.

5. Don’t Forget About Lighting

At the end of the day, you’re looking to maximize visibility. What better way to do that than to create a spectacle? A light show is excellent for this. While you don’t have to make it a rave party, adding sufficient lighting is a great way to add a bit of visibility. Not just that, it’s an even better way for attendees to remember you.

Add points of lighting to the key areas of your exhibition stand. These include the product, relevant text, etc. You can even use LED strips to highlight specific elements. Maybe plaster LED straps all around the product to highlight it to others.

You do all this so that you have a memorable exhibition stand. When a few people notice you, others will follow. Sooner or later, you’ll have a whole crowd in front of your stand.

Conclusion

There are many ways to stand out at trade shows. Considering that everyone needs an exhibition stand to showcase their new invention, it’s all about making sure your exhibition stand is left in the memories of attendees.

Our short article of five ways is exactly the sort of help first-time trade shows goers need to make sure they’re doing the right thing. We hope that our article will help you create a memorable exhibition stand and one that is worth remembering.