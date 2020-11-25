Fashion Tips to Eliminate Camel Toe Without Ditching or Covering Up Your Favorite Pants – 2020 Guide

You are geared up for a fun night out with your friends and check the mirror before leaving only to realize there is a visible camel toe. Camel’s toe is one of the most frustrating and embarrassing wardrobe malfunction situations. All of us are way too familiar with that situation. We generally (half-heartedly) change into a longer tee or conceal it with a sweater or bag instantly.

There is nothing to be embarrassed about the awkward line of the genital region showing through your pants. Some people are, in fact, totally ok with it. It is common with tight outfits. But if you are particular about concealing it, there are ways to do it without parting ways with your favorite tight pants or top. There are easy fashion tips available to fix the problem.

Ways to avoid camel toe:

Pick appropriate underwear:

Start by getting the basics of your attire right. Underwear is the foundation of your outfit. If you don’t wear the right pair, it could ruin your entire outfit. Wear the right fitted pair to avoid fashion disasters. If it is too tight, your camel toe is all the more prominent, while if it is loose, there will be visible bulges.

Apart from wearing the right fit, wear the right underwear style. Underwear is available in various styles and fabrics. Thicker underwear fabrics serve as an additional layer and smoothen outlines. Opt for thick underwear with several seems.

If you are looking for high-quality thick, sexy, and pretty underwear, check out the online store Knotty Knickers. They are the leading brand of women’s underwear featuring a wide collection of underwear at affordable prices. Check out their reviews at KnottyKnickersReviews.com and choose your favorite underwear package.

The right choice of clothing:

Choice of fabric – Yoga pants is designed to be stretchy so as to be comfortable during a workout . When purchasing workout pants, ensure that the material isn’t too thin. You can find pants that have an additional lining of cloth in the crotch area. Avoid pure spandex and polyester fabric.

Correct fit – Tight pants look hot, but if it is too tight, its style is lost. If your pant fabric is thin near the genital area, there will be a visible camel toe. It is the same when your swimsuit bottoms are too short. Remember that tight fabric is always susceptible to some fashion disaster.

Opt for dark-colored bottoms – Camel’s toe is more prominent with light-color fabrics. Choose dark, stretchy fabrics for yoga pants to avoid embarrassment. The recommended colors are black, navy, and gray. Dark colors call less attention to your crotch area.

Selection of leggings – Avoid wearing tights in place of leggings since they are of thinner material. Since thin ones highlight the body’s natural lines, opt for thicker leggings with a matte finish and a wide elastic waistband. See that the waistband rests right below the navel so that you don’t have to pull your pants constantly.

Go seamless – When choosing pants, see that the stitches don’t converge at the center of the crotch. Avoid pants with front rise seams. There are several seamless options available.

Wear low-waist pants – High-waist pants can cause camel-toe. Be it denim or workout pants, buy low-waist ones when trying on pants in the trial room squat and check if camel toe appears.

Pair with a V-neck U-bottom top – U-bottom tops refer to ones that are longer in the front and back and shorter in the sides. Almost every one of us owns U-bottom tops. Apart from hiding the camel toe, the shape of the top makes you appear slimmer. This is a chic way to flaunt your pants.

Don’t go commando: Many fashion designers agree that wearing the right underwear can keep several wardrobe malfunctions at bay. Wearing pants made of spandex and elastic fiber and not wearing underwear is a deadly combination. It is not only a sure-shot way to get a camel toe but also increases the risk of UTI and yeast infection.

Specialized underwear: There are certain underwear models that are specifically meant to hide camel toe. They are generally made of medical-grade silicone and let you sport your favorite chic shorts or snug jeans. Invest in a couple of them.

Camel toe guards: Even if we purchase the right fit clothing, fluctuations in weight may cause our pants to become loose or tight later on. The cheaper alternative to changing your wardrobe collection is purchasing camel toe guards. Buy a color that goes well with your pants and place it in your underwear just like a panty liner.

Quick-fix guide:

What if after your workout session you catch a glimpse of your camel toe in the mirror, or what if it’s a date night and you notice the camel toe in the mirror? Wondering how to fix it? You can use the following ideas to smoothen out the lines in your crotch area.

Pull-out the cloth in private: Puling out the gathered cloth down there isn’t exactly a long-term solution but is the quickest option. Head off to the restroom, put it out, and lower your pants a bit.

Pantyliner: If you don’t want to make extra purchases, you can use materials you already have. Take a panty liner, stick it horizontally (instead of vertically) in your underwear and fold it around the underwear sides. This serves as an additional layer of padding in crotch area. If you need extra support insert a card stock between panty liner and underwear.

Toilet paper: The toilet paper trick when you are caught up in emergency situations. When you are wearing tight pants made of thin fabric, and you can’t get hold of a panty liner, you can use toilet paper to provide coverage in your crotch area. Fold a few bits of toilet paper over each other inside your panty, and you are good to go.

Don’t let wardrobe malfunction shy away from favorite your hot pants. Flaunt your favorite outfits without worrying about camel toe anymore.