Is it Easy to Get Sex These Days?

Everyone says that men need a lot more sex and that it’s easier for women to get it. That as soon as they want it, they get it. But is that really the case?

Nowadays it seems that if you don’t use certain apps or go on TV shows, you’re not going to find your ideal love or potential partners. But is it really that necessary? Even with portals like Skokka present in many countries, many people still struggle to find that special friend with benefits or potential partners.

What are you looking for?

It all depends on what you are looking for: casual sex, steady partner? What suits your way of being and your rhythm of life? Because that’s what you need to fulfil all your desires. The solution can range from trying to find some erotic video to satisfy yourself in front of the computer or mobile phone to either registering on Tinder. That depends on individual taste.

If you are one of those who still believe in the ideal love and the perfect partner for everyone, that love that we still see in our grandparents today, don’t worry and don’t lose hope. When you least expect it, he or she will appear. Or maybe you already know him or her, but like in the typical American rom-coms, you haven’t seen him or her with those eyes yet.

If, on the other hand, commitment is not for you and you prefer to experiment and have fun with no strings attached, this is usually easier. But it doesn’t come at the snap of a finger. All relationships between people are influenced by many things. Human are social beings by nature. And not everyone is able to maintain such relationships in the long run, neither with strangers nor with known fuck buddies. Sooner or later many people have doubts or possible feelings that make it impossible to continue with casual sex. There may be something that breaks it up or some feeling that comes out of nowhere and prevents the “no strings attached” relationship from moving forward.

How to get it?

That is why there are several important points you have to go through in order to achieve this. Of these, the following four are the most important to consider:

Communication: Make it clear what each of you is looking for, what both of you want, and reach an agreement. The booty call, as some call it, is for fun and enjoyment. The moment any problem or impediment arises, don’t be afraid to talk about it and make it clear. Communication is the basis, especially at the beginning of all relationships of whatever nature. No one can guess, if you don’t talk to each other, the other person can’t know what you need or what you really want. Everything must always be based on communication.

Understanding and agreement: Don’t lose sight of the reality, you are not a couple, but you are still people with opinions and feelings. Take into consideration what the other person thinks, feels or needs. Don’t act only with yourself and your tastes or needs in mind, because then it won’t work. It’s a matter of two.

Protection: Whether there is a commitment behind it or not, sex is still sex and prevention is better than cure. So always use protection, be aware and be careful. All to avoid the well-known sexually transmitted diseases and infections (STDs) and the dreaded unwanted pregnancies. It is better to take prevention and, above all, to avoid arguments or scares over something that could have been avoided by being responsible.

Let yourself go: Don’t be afraid to try new things, and listen to your inner voice. Different positions, sexual practices, fetishes, and so on.

This, as we have already mentioned, is not so easy to find. So many turn to the fast track, to the oldest trade in the world. Easy, straightforward and fast. But what are the advantages of paying for sex? Is it better?

To begin with, and although it may sound bad, it is sex “a la carte”. You can choose to contact a multitude of very different escorts (a more elegant term for sex workers). Depending on your tastes, you can choose between blondes, brunettes, taller, shorter, of different nationalities… Or even willing to make all your fantasies or fetishes come true.

What do you enjoy the most?

And the services they offer are usually very varied, as many as sexual practices. The limit is in the imagination. Clear examples of this are:

BDSM: acronyms that refer to Bondage, Domination, Sadism and Masochism. Although it has become better known and popular thanks to the 50 Shades of Grey saga, there is a whole community behind it.

Sex with Trans People: More and more men and women are searching online to experiment and have sex with them, why is that? For many years being transgender was a taboo and to be sexually attracted to one openly was rare. Now that the LGBTQIA+ rights are more and more recognised globally, those who would like to experiment what it’s like to have sex with a trans man or woman are more prone to look for them shamelessly.

Anal: a taboo sexual practice until recently. And although the world of porn shows it as clean and simple, it’s important to know that this is not usually the case. Although most of the people who try it, repeat.

These are just three of the countless experiences and practices some escorts can offer. But not everything is sex, they can also be the perfect companion for an official dinner or lunch with your company.

Taboos, prejudices and labels have led us to form an image of the people who do this type of work. Most of these women are educated and take the time to prepare for each appointment. Maintaining hygiene, choosing lingerie, perfume, clothes and make-up. A whole ritual to look perfect for each of their clients. Imagine, it’s like a constant first date where you already know you’re going to end up in bed. First impressions are everything, aren’t they?