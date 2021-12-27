5 Easiest and Hardest Sports to Bet on And Win for Beginners

Games of chance and gambling, in general, provide a unique experience, and as the name itself says, there is a chance to lose or win money. Of course, some disregard all that and say that it is all a hoax or a scam, but, in reality, things are much different, as sports betting, for example, is perhaps the most profitable option for every sports enthusiast.

What makes sports betting so popular is that we all have hobbies and interests, but those who are fond of football, follow statistics, and watch games, can use that knowledge and not win but earn some money.

Of course, no one can grant a 100% success rate, but if you follow sports, in 9 out of 10 situations, you can guess the winner of some match. Okay, we used football as a reference since it is the most popular sport, but the number of sports you can wager on today is pretty vast, which just means that the chances to win some money are much higher.

What are the best sports to bet on?

As for what sport to bet on, it all depends on your sports knowledge and betting experience. The first one is the most important for betting, as relying entirely on luck has never been the best option as it simply cannot provide results, or winnings in this case, in the long run.

On the other hand, gambling experience is also pretty important, but it is not a must. Of course, if you are entirely new to sports betting, looking at all the events for one match, as you can wager on who will score the first goal, which club/team will get more yellow or red cards, whether there will be a penalty or not, etc., can be pretty confusing, and it can lead to betting on something you don’t really understand, which is never a good solution.

So, to avoid all that, it’s always best to know which sports are easier to bet on, especially if you are a newbie, and to make your life easier, let’s check some of the easiest and hardest sports to bet on for beginners.

Football

We all heard the popular quote that football is the most important of the least important things, and although many do not agree on the name of the author of it, the quote is completely true. Football is one of the most popular sports in the world with many fans, and even those who do not watch every game know the rules of it.

Because of that, football is probably the easiest sport for beginners to bet on, as you can simply pick the winner of the match or predict the final result, and there is the possibility of winning some money.

Of course, there are more complicated games for real enthusiasts, and you can try to predict whatever crosses your mind, but because of the simple rules, it is probably the best choice for beginners.

Basketball

Another popular sport throughout the whole world is basketball, and in some countries, it is even more popular than football. The rules are also not too complicated to understand, and that is probably the main reason why beginners choose to try their luck in predicting the outcome of a basketball match and win some money. Bookmakers created various events within one game on which you can wager, so even the people who bet for a long time can find something interesting.

Horse racing

Although not that widely accepted, betting on horse racing is perhaps the easiest thing, as all you need to guess is which one will finish first. The thing that makes horse racing such a great sport for all gambling enthusiasts is that if you want to spice things up, you can also try to predict who will finish second and third.

Understandably, the odds for such a thing are also much higher, which means that you can earn more. The only thing different is that, unlike some other sports, not every betting site has horse racing in their offer, which means that doing sore research before you create an account is a must, just to avoid any inconveniences.

Baseball

There is no doubt that baseball is extremely popular in some countries, but there are also some of them where people are not too familiar with this sport. Since baseball has some complicated rules, it is difficult to understand them after watching only a few games, so this sport is probably not the right choice for beginners who are still not sure how to bet at all.

Many things in baseball are difficult to predict, and sometimes the team who is almost certain to win the title at the beginning of the season might have a few bad games at the end of the season and miss the opportunity. Of course, if you are a big baseball fan but not sure how betting works, it can be a perfect choice for you since it is easier to understand betting than baseball rules.

Tennis

Tennis is more and more popular every day, and there is no person in the world who cannot recognize a few superstars from this sport, but it is pretty challenging for beginners to try to bet on it.

There are many tennis tournaments, and players might be too exhausted to play some of them, so there are many things to investigate, and following the statistics is a must, which is not a great thing for beginners. Because of that, it is much better to avoid tennis until you learn how to bet, and what is crucial to pay attention to since betting without following the statistic is literally relying on pure luck, which is never a good idea.

Conclusion

This list should make it much easier to choose which sport to bet on, and the only thing left here is to choose the right online bookmaker.