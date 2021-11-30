The Do’s And Don’ts When Using CBD

CBD has become widely popular in recent years. Many studies have suggested that CBD has many medicinal properties, allowing for a range of health-based benefits through the consumption or use of it. CBD is free of any additives if it has been produced and sold through a well-established and CTA-authorised company such as RoyalCBD.

It is important to note that when you choose a CBD product, it should always have the ingredients clearly labelled upon it, it should be CTA authorised, evident through the seal of approval and should have evidence that it has been lab tested by third parties.

There are many factors to consider when it comes o the “do’s and don’ts” of CBD, so you can make an informed, safe, and beneficial choice when you opt for whatever CBD product you wish to consume. We have made life simple for you by clearly listing some of the key do’s and don’t of CBD. But firstly, how does CBD work?

How CBD Works

CBD is a wonderful, natural ingredient that interacts with the human body’s endocannabinoid system. These receptors pre-exist in the body, making CBD an ideal fit for human consumption. When it binds to these receptors, it is thought to have benefits such as anti-inflammatory effects, pain relief and even mental health benefits.

Research has shown that CBD may well be a great option for those dealing with anxiety, depression and even insomnia. It’s calming effects on the body make for an all-round positive solution to ailments many of us face on a daily basis.

Do: Know the Law

When it comes to CBD legislation, the law is constantly changing, which is something you should bear in mind when choosing your CBD product. Ensure that the CBD product you choose is CTA authorised and contains the legal percentage of THC. THC is the psychoactive compound found primarily in cannabis, and the legal amount of THC in UK CBD products should be a maximum of 0.2%.

Don’t: Expect to get High

As aforementioned, CBD should contain a negligible amount of THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis. This means you should not expect to get high when you consume THC, but instead enjoy the therapeutic effects that CBD has to offer. CBD is an ant-oxidant, so instead of getting you high, it can offer some excellent mental and physical benefits, such as anti-inflammatory effects

Do: Check the Label

This is one of the most important factors to bear in mind. CBD in the UK must be approved by the Cannabis Trade Association to ensure that it is a legally produced, highly tested, and accurately described product. There is also a difference in legally certified CBD products.

You can purchase CBD isolate, broad spectrum CBD or full spectrum CBD, all containing different levels of cannabinoids within them. These are all different products in their own right, with different levels of cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes within.

As this is so, they will hall have a unique impact on you. Research what product you wish to consume that will suit you and enjoy CBD to the full by making an informed decision based upon the labeled CBD product you opt for.

Don’t: Confuse Hemp Seed Oil & CBD Oil

This is an important factor to bear in mind. Hemp oil and CBD oil may seem like the same product to the CBD novice, but there are some distinct differences. From the way they are produced, to the impact they have on your body, having a clear way of differentiating CBD from hemp oil will benefit you greatly down the line.

Marketers may have you believe that hemp oil is the same as CBD oil through the packaging alone, so this is something to be wary of. Hemp oil is not necessarily rich in CBD, so it is important to know the distinct differences, check the label and consume the product you actually intend to.

Do: Select Products with Natural Ingredients

As CBD is a 100% natural ingredient, you should check the packaging of your chosen CBD product to ensure you are consuming exactly that. CBD has many mental and physical proposed benefits, and this is due to the fact that it is a natural ingredient.

Many use it as a supplement for many prescribed medications, with the fact that it is a fully natural compound being the reason it is so beneficial. Always consult your doctor if you choose to use CBD instead of prescribed medication, but equally, when choosing a CBD product, ensure that it is as natural as you are led to believe. This way, you can reap some major rewards from using all-natural CBD.

Don’t: Choose CBD Isolate

CBD isolate has nowhere near the same effects as broad-spectrum CBD or full-spectrum CBD. Isolate CBD is a purified form of CBD, removing the other cannabinoids that are needed for the CBD to proficiently interact with your own biochemistry.

Although purification sounds like a positive process, what this actually does is remove all the good stuff that gives CBD its true power, which in turn, diminishes its potential. Stay away from CBD isolates and you will be able to use CBD in a way that really helps you, in a number of ways.

Do: Purchase CBD that has Been Lab Tested

By purchasing thoroughly tested CBD that has been examined and tested in a third-party laboratory environment, you can benefit hugely from choosing a product that is true to its label. If it has not been tested and CTA approved, anything could be inside your new CBD product.

Just as we would want to know the ingredients within any other food, vitamin, or medicinal product, testing allows for a CBD product that we can be sure contains exactly what we would hope for. Check for the measurements within of all cannabinoids, ensuring that the CBD to THC ratio is within the legal boundaries.

If you are unsure at all about CBD and whether it is right for you, there are many resources online to help you with your decision-making process. Choose the best, lab tested CBD products today and you may be able to enjoy some life changing benefits!