Don’t End Your Life By Using Drugs – 2021 Guide

Drug addiction is a disease like any other disease that highly interrupts the working and functioning of the brain. Moreover, it changes the way an individual behaves and reacts to happenings around his surroundings. The control of drugs cannot be controlled by any person because the chemical that makes up the drug creates an urge to consume it again and again. People know that these chemicals are badly destroying and harming their bodies but the craving is strong enough to capture their senses and change their decision.

Whenever you feel that control of the drug is going out of your hands, right away make a decision for a treatment program. The more early you decide to cure addiction, the more you will save yourself from the hazardous effects of drugs. People think that most popular drugs like cocaine, marijuana, and heroin are drugs but the reality is more intense. Many of us smoke nicotine, we use alcohol on every other occasion or daily basis, also many people take sleeping pills for having good sleep, etc. These all substances are counted as drugs.

Many people around us consume anti-anxiety tablets to cure anxiety. Soon, they get addicted to them and make them part of their routine. All these habits become part of addiction once you lose control. Medical professionals recommend opioids for dealing with pains that soon become a patient’s addiction if he takes a large amount. Opioids have increased the level of addiction and many people die due to their overdose. People think that drugs make you feel alive and they brighten up your life by calming your mind but with time your brain stops working accordingly. One who consumes thinks that he can control the amount and use but this thought is just an illusion. The reality is that you will lose control. You will experience physical health plus mental health issues as well. Bad mental health will cause behavioral issues that can lead to bigger problems.

Addiction VS Abuse

People often get confused between the meanings of abuse and addiction. Abusive use of drugs means that you are utilizing drugs usually in an illegal way or maybe legal if the doctor has prescripted that drug. At the abuse stage the person consumes drugs to feel relax; get an escape from reality or beat stress. But, you have control in your hands in regards to usage. You have the stamina and courage to stop this unhealthy habit. Contrary to it, addiction is the stage when you just can’t control your drug use. You realize that you are putting your health at great risk and danger but you can’t help yourself. At this stage, you have developed tolerance and start taking more amounts than usual. The stage of addiction is not big trouble for the one who is consuming but also for the family members.

The expense of the drugs starts creating financial issues. The loved ones get upset the most. Day by day, the urge increases even sometimes the addict wants to quit but couldn’t control it. All-day, every minute he starts a search for drugs. What needs to be done at this stage? This is high time to fight the physical symptoms that will come along with the addiction. The best way to get rid of the entire situation is to seek help from a drug recovery center. They will provide full-time guidance for fighting the addiction and the symptoms that come along when a person leaves the drugs. Check Ocean Recovery.

Brain Game

The human brain works and functions in a very different way. It makes us realize that what things we enjoy the most to do and make us feel good. When we feel good, we get the motivation to repeat that act. This function of the brain is proved dangerous in the case of drugs because when a person consumes drugs, he feels good. Later on, the brain tells him that he enjoyed the drugs and consequently, the individual consumes the drugs again. The addictive drugs are filled with a chemical that is known as dopamine.

Dopamine is an intensive chemical that gives an intensely pleasurable feeling to the user. It becomes really difficult to control because you reach a state when you want to consume more and more to feel high. With time, your body will demand an increased amount of dopamine otherwise you will get a less pleasurable feeling. Over time, the working of the brain gets disrupted. Your judgment power will become poor. You will feel difficulty while deciding or developing any opinion. You won’t be able to memorize things. Learners specifically will feel difficulty in learning. When all of these factors will combine, life will take a turn in a very exhausting way where you would feel like your life is black and white.

Who is at high chance of becoming an addict?

The body and brain working differs in every person. Like people have different minds, different body structures so in the same way, the reaction of the drug will be different as well. Many people try drugs and love the feel so they continue the use. On the other hand, many people will hate the feeling and will never make the use of drugs again. Not every drug user becomes an addict. Also, addiction has no age. A person can become an addict at any age and there is no limit to it. Some factors create a chance of becoming an addict when a person grows up.

The first chance is the history of your family. Our genes have a very strong effect on our habits and actions. It happens that if our family member suffers from any disease, it may develop in us as well. If your parents are alcohol addicts, it is more likely possible that you will also become an alcohol addict. There is no differentiation in terms of gender; both genders can become addicted people. The second chance is the age when you start using drugs. The more early you will use drugs, the more you will get habitual of its use.