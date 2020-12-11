Digital Marketing Agency vs. Freelancers – 2020 Comparison Guide

We live in a digital world, meaning that this type of marketing is of crucial importance for your business. After all, it is the best way to reach a wide audience, and even people on the other side of the world, if you conduct your business internationally. You need the best marketing strategy that will perfectly reflect both your company and the merchandise you offer.

Now, the question arises. Who should do this work for you? Due to its popularity and significance, it is no wonder that nowadays, there is a lot of professionals on the market offering their services. The first choice you have to make is between hiring a digital agency or a freelancer, and in this article, we will help you with that.

Pros and cons of employing a freelancers

Skill

The first thing you have to know is that freelancers have probably worked with numerous companies in the past before deciding to try to build a career and a name for themselves. This means that they have a lot of experience working on different aspects of marketing, everything from SEO to creating and launching websites to designing social media marketing strategies. At the same time, this can also be a downside of collaborating with one. Why? Well, simply put, it will be challenging to find the one that has master the skill you need. If you don’t manage to find one person that can do all the work for you, you will probably be forced to hire a few other freelancers, and this can be a tiring process. At the end of the day, it means that the overall cost will be higher.

Service

When it comes to the quality of service a freelancer will provide, you can rest assured that they will do their best work. After all, they aren’t employed full-time, meaning that they have to offer high-quality services to each and every one of their clients, to build a reputation and attract new ones.

Focus

One of the great advantages of hiring a freelancer is that they will focus on your strategy completely. Generally speaking, they have fewer projects, especially when compared to an agency, which means that they have more time to dedicate to you. Some of them even work on one project at a time, so you can rest assured that not only will you get top-notch service, but that they will meet all the deadlines you set.

Flexibility

Taking into consideration the fact that freelancers only have one project at a time and that they also don’t have traditional working hours, they are very flexible. Even though this doesn’t seem too significant, keep in mind that they will be able to deal with any kind of issue that appears at any time of the day or night. They will be at your service, so you will be able to make any changes you want almost immediately.

Cost

At first, you probably believe that the cost of employing a freelancer is significantly lower than the expense of hiring an agency. Well, this is not completely true. Surely, you can hire them to work only on a specific project for a limited period, and you are not in obligation to hire them again if they don’t meet your requirements. Nevertheless, if you want to get the best of the best, you will have to pay extra. Professionals with a lot of experience charge big bucks, so the assumption that you will save money isn’t necessarily true.

Pros and cons of opting for a digital agency

Skill

We have already mentioned that you might be limited when it comes to skills and services available when you hire a freelancer. However, this is not the case when you go with a digital agency. According to SEO Shark, you will get a team of professionals who collaborate with each other to provide you with the best service possible. It basically means that there isn’t a problem they cannot solve or a service they cannot offer you.

Service

If you want to have some control of the project, a digital agency will enable you to collaborate with them. They will meet with you, interview you, and create something completely unique which perfectly represents your business. They will also schedule periodic meetings to notify you of the progress and see if you have any new ideas. The only downside is that you cannot choose a person who will work with you, meaning that you cannot be completely certain that they are the best one for the job. Instead, the company will assign a team to you based on multiple factors, such as the services you need, the size of your business, etc.

Focus

You must be wondering how focused a company can be on your project. Well, the truth is, very. Sure, freelancers take on a single job at a time but don’t forget that digital agencies have more resources and are better equipped. This is exactly what enables them to collaborate with multiple clients simultaneously without having to sacrifice the quality of their services.

Flexibility

When compared to freelancers, many people would argue that they are not very flexible. Once again, this can be both an advantage and a downside. When it comes to the former, the fact that they work traditional hours can actually be beneficial for you. You will know when they will contact you and when your meetings will be, so you won’t have to make any drastic changes in your schedule, and you will be able to finish work on time.

On the other hand, if you know that you might need their services outside these hours, or you run a company and don’t work specifically from 9 to 5, employing a freelancer is probably the better choice for you.

Cost

Yes, a digital agency’s fee will be higher than the one a freelancer will charge you. Nevertheless, keep in mind that you will have a team of experts working on your project and doing their best to meet all of your requirements and create the best possible strategy for you. Plus, when hiring an individual, you can never really know who you are working with. This is not the case with companies since their main goal is to ensure that all of their clients are satisfied with the work they have done. What’s more, you can easily check how good they are at their job by doing quick online research and contacting the businesses that have collaborated with them.