Can You Tell Difference Between Diamond and Moissanite – 2021 Guide

When we want to buy some special gift, diamonds are our to-go option, as they are something we all know about, and it is one of the hardest and one of the gems with the highest value.

Understandably, the price determines the quality, and this cannot be more true about diamonds because much hard work and time are needed to get to that perfect shape we all know about. Namely, to get this gem to the shape and size we all know, hundreds of years are needed for the compression of coal and minerals.

That is why they have such a high value. On the other hand, they can also be created in the lab, and even though the characteristics are pretty much the same, there is a huge difference between one produced in the lab and one found in nature.

Where did moissanite come from?

The name of this once rare gem comes from the name of Dr. Henri Moissan, who was the first one to discover it in Arizona back in 1893. Even though it first came from the meteorite, after a few decades and plenty of research and experiments, today, it is grown in a lab, with the same characteristics and the same color, or to be more precise, without any.

That clarity is only one reason why so many people get confused when they look at these two gems, as they really look alike, and the fact that both can be produced in the lab doesn’t make it any easier to separate one from the other. So, let’s talk more about the differences and how to tell the difference between these two gems.

Know the origin

This is one of the crucial elements, and knowing whether some gemstone came out of a lab or not can make it much easier to recognize the difference. Now, even though diamonds can be created in the lab, they are usually natural, and because of that, they are one of the most expensive gems in the world.

On the other side, moissanite is always created in a lab, which makes it more common and easier to find. Since one type is much rarer than another, that affects the price, and many people around the globe consider it when they decide to buy some unique and special gem.

It can be difficult to determine whether the gem comes from nature or not, but try not to mix a lab-created one with moissanite and always check for other aspects to get a better grasp and actually buy the type you intended to.

Always check how much they are worth

Yes, how much money you need to set aside for a gem dictates everything, and this fact can be of great help in determining whether it is moissanite or not. We all know that diamond is not cheap at all, and if we want to buy even the small one we need to give a lot of money, but what is with moissanite?

Since this stone is created in a lab, it is much cheaper and more affordable, but it is not all about the price. You can buy a much bigger stone for the same amount of money, but you need to be aware that it will not be of the same value. It will not be something that you want to pass down for generations because it will only become less and less valuable, which is not the case with diamonds.

The diamonds are something that we can wear every day, and give them to our children and expect that our grandchildren will wear them too, and they will not lose any value. Because of that, it is necessary to consider price since the higher price usually means better quality.

Moissanite is less heavy

Yes, one of the best ways to notice and find out which gem you are looking at is to pick them up, and the one that weighs less will be moissanite. Now, it’s not like it is a tremendous difference, and depending on how a gem is created, that difference in weight might be tough to tell without some precise weight scale. Moreover, you should use this method only before the gem is set, as afterward, this difference in weight will be much harder to notice.

Look at the color

Another feature that can help you determine which gem you are looking at is the color. Now, even though, at first glance, it may seem like both gems have the same color, or better said, they do not have color at all, it is necessary to look at them better if we want to notice the difference.

The fact that one is always made in a lab, as we mentioned before, and can still show us some gray or yellow hue when we look at the gem under a certain light. If the gem is small, it will be much more difficult to spot the yellow or gray color, but the bigger it is, the easier it will be to notice it.

On the other side, we have diamonds, and no matter if it is from the lab or directly from nature, and no matter how big the gem is, the color will always be the same, and it will not contain any traces of yellow or gray. It is a simple yet effective way to make a distinction between these two gems by yourself without having to take it to the valuer or gemologist.

Conclusion

After reading all this, it should get much easier to tell the difference between these two gems. The fact that moissanite cost less and that it also has much better characteristics overall are the two main reasons why gemologists often suggest it as a much better option since moissanite doesn’t simulate, it surpasses diamond.

Understandably, if you still need more info on this topic and want to find out more, check https://www.moissaniteco.com/moissanite-vs-diamond and get all the info you may need, and then, you will understand why moissanite is so highly valued.