5 Tips to Improve Your Destiny 2 Multiplayer Skills

With close to 40 million subscribers, and north of one million daily players, Destiny 2 is one of the most popular games on the market. This MMO is on top of almost every chart for trending plays, and everyone who’s ever given it a chance knows that this game offers its players fun, challenges, and amazing lore.

If you are new to this game, you are probably wondering what you can do to get better, and how you can ensure your victory against your opponents. Keep on reading if you want to learn some tips on how you can improve your Destiny 2 multiplayer skills, and what you can do to finish missions with ease, and do the right move at the right time.

1. Communicate with your team

As you probably know, you can form teams and clans in some of the Destiny 2 modes. This is not an available feature all the time, but after the Spark mission, you will be able to form teams and tackle tasks together.

If you choose to do this, and when you do this, you will need to understand what you can do to be successful. If you have not been a part of a team before, or if you are used to playing just with people you are comfortable with, delving into the game with strangers may be challenging for you and everyone else.

The main point is to know how to communicate with the team and understand which responsibilities are shared, and what things all of you will need to do alone. Playing the blaming game is a huge no-no, and you should know that the better you support each other, the better the outcome will be.

2. Learn as much as you can about the game

The main thing about any game that you may play, no matter if it is a multiplayer one or anything else is to give yourself time to learn as much as you can about it. When we take a new subject in school, we don’t just take an exam the first day we hear about the subject, but instead, we learn, we prepare, and then we test our knowledge and skills.

It is the same with games, especially if you want to be good at them. As you can see if you click here, there are many interesting things about Destiny 2, and the lore is much deeper than you can initially understand.

Take your time to read about the play, the objectives, and what you can do to build your character. See how this game is different than other multiplayer ones, and what you need to do to excel in it. You can also watch how more experienced players approach it, and you can just check out some tutorials that will help you delve deeper.

3. Take your time to warm up

No matter how good of a player you are, when you first open the play, you will need time to warm up. Many gamers make the mistake of just running into action as soon as the play loads, and this is the moment when they start losing.

There are going to be both allies and opponents around you, so you need to take your time to see the surroundings, get a grasp of the controls, and start moving around. Try not to jump into action, don’t go into combat right away, and don’t take tasks as soon as you start playing.

If you are a new player, and if you have never enjoyed Destiny 2 before, you should give yourself some time to adapt. The same is important if you are playing a multiplayer game for the first time, and you just need to get used to how things are done.

4. Understand your movements

Now let’s talk about an aspect that not many people think about – your movements. One of the biggest mistakes that we tend to make is being predictable. We learn how to move in one way or another, we learn how to fire shorts while moving, and then we stick to that. This may be easy for us, but it is also easy for our opponents to learn. If you keep doing the same things over and over again, you are going to become an easy target.

Know that you need to have a good balance while you move and you shoot, and with time and practice you will learn that if you move too slow, chances are, your opponents will be able to tackle you, and if you run too fast, you may miss your shots. Find the best between both worlds, and remember that your skills will improve even further with time.

5. Be aware of your surroundings

The last thing that will help you improve your multiplayer skills is to be aware of your surroundings and what is happening both with your team and when you are playing a solo mission. When you do this, you will be able to prepare for the combat and you will also learn what are the best hiding places.

When you are a part of a clan, you will be able to follow your teammates’ movements and you will easily group when you need to either defend yourselves, finish a task or just attack someone.

Know that this game is pretty active, so there will be things changing all the time, you need to know what you need to do to react and how you can make a decision in a split second.

Knowing these things can help you save valuable time and a lot of points. Understand that sometimes things will go as planned, while at other times you will need to regroup and be better for your next mission.

These are some of the things that will help you improve your multiplayer skills in Destiny 2, and with time, you will understand what you need to focus on more, and which things you have mastered. Learn as much as you can about the play before you start playing, and remember that you cannot expect yourself to be a master of the game right away.