8 Tips for Decorating Your Dining Room With Authentic Furniture – 2020 Guide

The dining room is considered the heart of the house. It is where the family and friends gather for dinner, for lunch, for homework, or for elegant dinner parties. Whether you have an open concept dining room or a stand-alone room, your most frequented room of the house must be fully functional, practical, and decorated with a piece of eye-catching furniture. Visit here for more ideas on authentic furniture for the dining room.

Although dining room furniture can be expensive, yet it lasts a lifetime and can become your family’s legacy or treasure. All you need to do is to add beautiful dining chairs that will bring comfort, colour, style, and charm into your dining room. Pair the chairs with an attractive centerpiece to create a welcoming and warm atmosphere. It doesn’t matter if you can’t afford expensive furnishings, here are a few tips that can help you decorate your dining room with authentic pieces of furniture that will be light on your pocket together with giving you the style and atmosphere you need in your dining room.

1. Measure your space

What pieces of furniture you are going to get and of what size. It all depends upon the space that your dining room has to offer. Measure the dimensions of your drawing room, leaving a comfortable 3 or 4 feet from the area where your table would be placed to the wall to allow you to pull the chairs out easily. You can even call a professional to measure the space for you and give you the accurate dimensions best fitting with the size of furniture that you will need to buy for your dream dining room.

2. Type of Furniture

After you have measured up your space, decide what pieces you want to decorate your dining room with. The main pieces that are often found in drawing rooms include dining tables, chairs, a buffet for storage, and a hutch for storing your beautiful china masterpieces. And if your space doesn’t allow it, you can totally skip the last two. A dining room can be equally decorated without a buffet and a hutch, but you cannot underestimate the benefits you will get from extra storage in your dining room as one cannot simply have enough space when it comes to China.

3. Choosing the right material?

After you have decided about the pieces of furniture, the next step is to decide upon the material. If you are going for a retro dining room look, my advice is to go for a wooden table and chairs with an intricate design that will look amazing with dark-coloured walls and a chandelier placed right on top of the table. But if you want to do a classic and modern look, you have multiple options to choose from such as plastic chairs and a table paired with a modern style light fixture and light-coloured walls. Then again, it all depends upon your taste and style.

4. Colour combination

Once you have decided about the material, the colour theme comes next. As stated above, an antique look works well with wood coloured furniture. Think about a dark brown table and chairs placed against a light brown coloured wall. Well, for a contemporary and minimalist look, white or grey coloured pieces of furniture paired up with a light-coloured wall will work wonders and suit your taste.

5. Think about the size of the furniture

You can buy dining tables and chairs in several sizes. Especially when it comes to chairs, you can find bulky chairs made out of wood or material that is as light as a feather. Although it is a personal choice, you should look for size and weight that is manageable by all sorts of users. For instance, bulky and heavy chairs take effort to pull, and therefore, if you have children or older people, it doesn’t seem convenient for them. In short, it is always better to look for material that is easy to handle.

6. Never compromise on quality.

You don’t buy dining room furniture every other day. It is a long-term investment. Therefore, getting quality furniture should be your 1st preference. Although dining furniture comes in a variety of material, make sure whatever material you are planning to buy, it is durable, long-lasting and requires minimum maintenance. Also, not that high-quality furniture can be a bit costly. Therefore, it is better to spend an additional amount once rather than spending more on repairs later.

7. Choose stools instead

If you are more into modern designs of furniture rather than traditional ones, you can choose to have stools instead of dining chairs. Again, you can find different materials, for instance, wood or plastic. However, for additional comfort, you can always choose an elegant and plush upholstery to cushion your stools. Especially if you are keeping a bohemian-themed dunning room, having stools can make the space feel open, welcoming, and cozy.

8. Mix and match

Although dining rooms are a more sophisticated and formal part of the house that doesn’t mean you can bring in the element of fun. You can choose to give your dining area a personality by playing mix and match. There are so many options by which you can go. For instance, you can select the same designed chairs, but with different colours, you can keep a single tone but change the shades, and you can even choose both chairs and stools with your table.

When it comes to decorating dining rooms, the sky is the limit. There are so many ideas and tips you can follow, but since it is your house, you should play by your rules and decorate your room with the furniture that you think will look the best. Therefore you should be the one to give every single room a personality and aura.