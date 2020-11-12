Main 8 Things to Keep in Mind When Dating a Slavic Girl – 2020 Guide

Slavic women are beautiful. If you visit one of the Slavic countries, the first thing you will notice is the females. These girls are just stunning. They not only look well but are such great personalities. You will have pleasure in communicating with Slavic ladies. To create a positive first impression, you would rather follow certain rules with Slavic brides.

Things to do on the first date with a Slavic bride:

1. Be confident

Slavic brides like when a man is confident. Some of them like bad guys. If you are a bad guy, you should find a Slavic fiancee as soon as possible. To be more confident, it is recommended to dress nicely. It does not mean that you should follow the latest fashion trends, but you should feel comfy in your clothes and shoes. Do not forget to clean and iron your clothes for her not to take her eyes away from you.

Slavic ladies like when a man has a topic to talk about. They would rather prefer dating a man who can lead a conversation instead of a guy who can hardly say a few words. If you are not very talkative, you should not worry. A Slavic girl would understand it too.

2. Be ready to provide her with a free English lesson

Slavic ladies like discounts, bonuses, and every free stuff. If you want to marry a Slavic woman, you might organize English courses in one of these countries. You can offer to teach English a few times for a week, and soon you will find your bride.

Many Slavic women like to travel, but not all of them know English well. You might help them to learn it fast by giving speaking lessons and find your beloved one soon. Do not hesitate to be generous. The more you sew, the more you will reap.

3. Do not rush to live together immediately

First of all, you should get to know each other well. Sometimes you might need a few years to get to know a partner properly. You will have to become friends with your charming lady. Do not begin to live together after a few dates with her. Take your time and slow down. You will have the rest of your life to live with her if you find a common language with her.

Secondly, being friends is more important than being lovers. Imagine: you are an old couple, so what should you do if you cannot have sex anymore? Of course, you should be able to talk about various things and be good friends. However, it does not mean that chemistry is not essential.

4. Ask her to introduce you to her friends and family.

If your intentions are serious, good for you. Her friends and family should be aware of the kind of person she is dating. It is your time to improve your social skills and become friends with her family and closest friends of hers. They must make sure she is safe and secure dating you.

It might seem suspicious for a Slavic bride if you refuse to get acquainted with her relatives. It might be a red flag for her and a sign that the only thing you want from her is intimate relationships. If you want to build strong relationships and create a family, you should not hide from other people she loves.

5. Embrace the local culture

Sometimes it might last in happy relationships, but sometimes it might not work. Therefore, you should take advantage of every single minute you spend in a Slavic country. For instance, you might get introduced to the local cuisine. Try out various kinds of food and drinks while you are in a Slavic country.

You might visit museums, galleries, cinemas, and theaters in the country where your precious lives. Try to absorb and understand the local culture and learn various lessons it might teach you. Enjoy your life, in other words!

6. Ask other people who are in the same boat to give you a piece of advice

You are not alone in this world. There always were and will be people who experienced the same issues while dating a Slavic bride. You might surf the net and find the blogs and forums where various foreigners share their experience and tips dating a Slavic lady. You might get a lot of interesting stuff and learn there.

Ask a question if you have on such websites and comment on it if you want to give some feedback. In other words, open up your heart to find the piece of advice and accept it, even if you do not like it or it seems strange for you at first.

7. Do not be a clown

Slavic brides like reputable men. They like when a man has a sense of humor, but too many cooks will spoil the broth. If you want to impress her positively, you would rather keep the balance. Prepare a few funny stories about yourself but do not humiliate yourself. Bad self-esteem is unwelcome on the first date with a Slavic girl. Moreover, many girls are afraid of clowns because they think that they hide something and are depressed in reality. Do not wear a mask of a hilarious guy. It is better to look more serious than funny.

8. Show her that you can pay for her

In other words, you would rather ensure that you have money. Be generous. Slavic brides like when a man pays for them. Unlike western girls who might seem too independent, Slavic girls do not hesitate to accept any financial help. Be alert, however, if the only thing she asks is connected to your finances. If she wants to find a husband, money is not everything she will be looking for. Do not meet with ladies who are too obsessed with your money history.

The bottom line

When you visit a Slavic country, you should enjoy the way Slavic ladies dress and look. If it does not work with one woman, it will work with another one, for sure. Slavic ladies are amiable. They like to hang out with foreigners. Some of them want to learn English by practicing it with a foreigner. However, if you feel as if she uses you, you would better stop dating her. If she is interested in your personality instead, move on to another step in your relationships.

Be sincere and honest with a Slavic girl. Be tactic if you feel like she is not made for you. If you do not want to date her again, you would instead tell it to her, but using polite words. Do not hurt her and respect her feelings.

Wish you’d find the one you have been looking for all your life in one of the Slavic countries. Have a great date and good luck, man!