The Use of the D’Alembert Betting System – Just Another Scam or Not?

The D’Alembert betting system is a system where the stake decreases by 1 unit after each win and increases after a loss. This is the case with playing at odds of 2.00, while for the other (larger) odds, the ratio of increase and decrease is somewhat different. We will clarify and explain…

This simple betting system is used by many sports bettors around the world. With the D’Alembert betting system, it is possible to make high profits even for a short period of time. It brings an extra dose of adrenaline to both sports and casino betting and is, therefore, one of the favorite betting systems of many punters.

This betting system, like Martingale, is based on a proportional increase in stakes, but the stakes increase more slowly. With the D’Alembert betting system, unlike the Martingale system, the stake is not doubled but increased and decreased in equal proportions.

Therefore, this system is much closer to standard betting and much more applicable to sports betting. With the D’Alembert betting system, it is possible to make a higher profit in a shorter period compared to Martingale. Also, modern bankroll management is based on it.

What’s the D’Alembert Betting System?

This system originated back in 1717 and was designed by the French mathematician and physicist Jean le Rond d’Alembert. As a mathematician, he advocated the theory that a large number of coin toss repetitions would equal the number of heads outcomes and tails outcomes.

More precisely, he advocated the theory that after successive repetition of one outcome, the chance of another outcome increases. D’Alembert himself was a passionate gambler, so he applied this theory in the casino himself. The system is designed to determine the initial amount and after each loss, the payment is increased by the same. Also, after each loss, the payment is reduced by the same.

Here is an example of a D’Alembert betting system (with odds of 2.00 and a unit of €5):

Payment €5 at the odds of 2.00 – outcome loss – balance -€5

Payment €10 at the odds of 2.00 – outcome winnings – balance +€5

Payment €5 at the odds of 2.00 – outcome loss – balance €0

Payment €10 at the odds of 2.00 – outcome loss – balance -€10

Payment €15 at the odds of 2.00 – outcome winnings – balance +€5

In this example, we can notice that we made a profit even in the case of two hit odds of 2.00 out of five we played. With the D’Alembert betting system, the profit will be higher than the investment of the same amount of money, i.e. the loss will be lower.

This system was made for that purpose, and the profit will always be higher, except in the case of very large streaks. It is precisely the large series of losses that is a disadvantage of this system. However, on the other hand, they have much less influence on the bankroll in relation to the Martingale system.

The D’Alembert system entered the world of betting in this way, and today its application is somewhat different. In essence, the difference is that nowadays it is played on all types of courses with a slightly different increase/decrease in payment. The D’Alembert system is based on a schedule of stakes and is closest to modern bankroll management control and smart betting.

With this system, it is very good to set limits or minimum and maximum payments/number of bet slips played, roulette payments, etc. Simply, following a large negative sequence can lead to the standard payout being much higher than the player is used to. We are of the opinion that it is best to run this system on a certain number of payments, say 500, and then start a new cycle.

Applying D’Alembert in Roulette as the System’s First-Ever Application on Betting

Like most betting systems, D’Alembert had its first application in roulette. Back then, it was played exclusively at odds of 2.00, and roulette betting on black or red is ideal for that. The reason is that roulette is a fast game in which, in theory, profit can be made very quickly and this attracts many players. The question is – is the D’Alembert betting system cost-effective with roulette?

The odds for choosing colors in roulette are 2.00, and the chance of winning is 47.37 %. Therefore, it is very difficult to make a profit with any system by long-term betting on roulette. However, of all the betting systems, D’Alembert had the most success in roulette betting. The reason is that it is important for it that the number of guesses does not deviate much from 50 % and the profit will certainly be made.

Therefore, if you want to play roulette, D’Alembert is much better than both Martingale and the Fibonacci betting system. The situation is similar to other casino games, and many love to apply D’Alembert in another popular casino game – the blackjack.

Application of the D’Alembert Betting System to Sports Betting

The D’Alembert betting system has had many applications in sports betting. Many applied it, much like Fibonacci, by betting on a one-team draw. Also, due to the speed of completion of the event, it was widely used in live betting. The D’Alembert betting system can certainly pay off but you still need to play value bet to make the profit as high as possible.

It is a big mistake to just put in money on the first tip on the offer. So we think that if you want to try this system, you play the tips as before with the stakes schedule according to D’Alembert. When it comes to sports betting, it is the basis for improving this system.

Simply put, in sports betting it is very difficult to always find 2.00 odds. Therefore, this system has been improved in such a way that any type of odds can be played, but with a slightly different increase, i.e. stakes reduction.

The first thing that has changed is that with the 2.00 odd, the stake does not increase by the amount of the original stake. The stake is increased by 50 % of the original stake at odds of 2.00. For example, if the initial bet is €5 and that tip loses, the next bet will be €7.5, not €10.

When it comes to higher odds, the stakes change according to how the odds are high. For example, with the odds of 3.00, the stake increases, i.e. decreases by 33 %. More precisely, the formula for calculating the increase/decrease of bets would look like this: the previous bet divided by the odds.

The total bet will be the previous bet + the previous bet divided by the odds. If you opt for the D’Alembert betting system you definitely need to choose the bookmaker that offers the highest odds, and most of these can be found at Bookmaker-Expert.com. Also, this system can be used to reverse the sports betting bonus much faster and more efficiently.

Conclusion

The D’Alembert betting system is a system that helps the bettor to schedule his bets. While there are several ways players use it, in the end, it all comes down to the fact that after a hit the payout is reduced. Also, after a loss, the payout increases.

The only difference is that the modern D’Alembert system does not increase/decrease the payment compared to what it used to be. The advantage of the D’Alembert system over other betting systems is that the risk of a complete loss of the bank is much lower. Also, it can be applied to all types of odds.

Therefore, it can be played on sports betting, casino betting, and is even applied in greyhound betting. The most important thing is to limit the total bankroll or the bankroll of a certain number of plays. That way, the bettor cannot lose a large sum of money, and the chance for high earnings certainly exists.