6 Different Types of Crypto Coins That You Shouldn’t Ignore

Cryptocurrency has been getting hype in recent years. Although it was in trend for many years, recent years have taken things to their peak with some new crypto coins.

Numerous types of cryptocurrencies in the market are available with excellent benefits and trading options. However, Shiba Inu and four other crypto coins you can’t (and shouldn’t) ignore while thinking about investing your money and cryptocurrency.

Shiba Inu or SHIB is a dog-inspired cryptocurrency that is becoming prominent. It has spiked to an all-time high with a price of $0.00008845 this week. However, various top exchanges of the US have settled the cost of Shiba Inu to make it quite vulnerable for the buyers.

The changes have been made by reducing the decimals number from eight to seven to meet the needs. If anyone crosses this limit of decimal numbers, the order will not be placed and canceled automatically.

Due to the massive spike in Shiba Inu, these changes have been implemented. One more fact is that the meme token is up 925% from the last month and still in the same trance.

According to Coinbase, Shiba Inu’s price will be on top as compared to some other coins. It will remain on a spike in the next few days. But what will be the case of different types of cryptocurrencies on the top list of traders?

Some of the most top-rated types of crypto coins have been discussed in the below section. So let’s dive in to grab the details.

Most Demanding Types of Crypto Coins

Undoubtedly, there are numerous kinds of cryptocurrency in the market, but what should you choose and ignore to tackle the question? Here are some of the most demanding cryptocurrencies that you can grab without any doubt.

1. Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu is one of the crypto coins that has recently spiked. This is a spinoff of dogecoin and launched in 2013. Its price has increased up to 160% in the recent week of September 2021. That is why Shiba Inu got placed among the four other crypto coins you can’t (and shouldn’t) ignore.

It is added to many trading platforms such as Coinbase and Public due to its demanding trends. Although it is not an easy investment, you have to be careful and keener.

2. Dogecoin

It is also known as the first joke cryptocurrency and is pronounced as dohj-coin—this coin launched in 2013 to bring fun to Bitcoin. Dogecoin has the best investment support among the buyers and sellers, even though Elon Musk also gave positive reviews about this crypto coin.

That is why there is a rise in Dogecoin’s sales and becoming a legitimate cryptocurrency. It runs on a blockchain network PoW system and is quite similar to different other coins.

It offers unlimited coins mining and is linked to the various hypes that are important in the assertion of cryptocurrency. This is considered the biggest coin in the market. However, its price is the lowest as compared to bigger coins.

3. Polkadot (DOT)

DOT or Polkadot is the creation of Gavin Wood. They also founded Ethereum to make their blockchain network even more helpful and on the top. Its blockchain cryptocurrency is known as dot.

This crypto coin launched in 20202 but soon became the big game player among the most demanding crypto coins. Polkadot uses two blockchains.

One is for making permanent transactions, and the other is for blockchains created by the users. They are also known as parachains. It reduces the issues of interoperability by translating the needs of blockchain to common users.

These parachains are suitable for myriad applications such as app-making and blockchain security. However, it is different from the rest of the other crypto coins because of the bridge creation between the blockchains.

4. Ethereum

This is quite similar to Bitcoin because it is a blockchain network. The difference is its programmable blockchain. Ethereum was not designed to facilitate a currency because it was made to make a coin easily manageable.

It offers users to create, publish, monetize, and use apps for better results. This is a native currency that has its platform for payments. Ethereum was on the second number virtual currency as per the analysis of 2021 September.

There is support to create as many coins as you can, unlike other currencies. That is why this coin is more in demand. Ethereum uses the proof-based working system and has proven beneficial for many other coins as well.

5. Cardano (ADA)

It is called ADA due to the name of a 19th-century mathematician, Ada Lovelace. These crypto coins have many perks that make trading more fun for sellers and buyers.

This is a third-generation blockchain platform and functions at the proof-of-stake (PoS) support. It can be mined with minimal effort and helps in identity management and traceability with its applications.

You can streamline the collection of data from different sources to utilize its first application. Moreover, it has auditing support for the manufacturing path and reduces the risk of fraud.

This crypto coin was made in five phases to form a complete development network for application in the market. It has the decentralized application (dApp) platform to offer numerous perks, such as verifiable smart contracts and multi-asset ledger.

6. Binance Coin (BNB)

BNB or Binance coin has the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, making it one of the world’s biggest crypto coins. This is a cryptocurrency token made to use as a source of exchange on Binance.

It was made on the Ethereum blockchain in the initial stages. However, this is now made on Binance blockchain support. This was created in 2017 as a utility token. Now it is also used for payments and many other purposes.

All these are the most demanding and different types of crypto coins that you must not avoid. But, at the same time, Shiba Inu and four other crypto coins you can’t (and shouldn’t) ignore have their kiths and kin. You can try any one or pick them all as per your ease and requirements.

