Can COVID Test Detect the Virus Immediately after Exposure?

In the last two years, with the origin of coronavirus, it is likely that most people have been infected with the virus at least once. To know whether you are infected with covid, you can go under the covid testing methods. Do you want to know if the covid test can precisely detect the infection right after the exposure? In that case, check out this post which will also explain the best time to get tested for accurate results.

Can Covid Test Identify Early Infection

The covid early exposure tests tend to be false almost all the time. If you are getting the test too soon while the virus is still incubating, you risk getting a false negative result. Testing should be done after five days following exposure for accurate results. Therefore, make sure not to base your decision solely on a single test performed right away. For about a week after being exposed to the virus, it is essential to perform tests.

According to one study, the likelihood of an infected person testing negative on the day they are exposed to the virus is 100%. After four days of the infection, the false result likelihood is decreased to 67%. The likelihood of an inaccurate result was 38% if they underwent testing on day five, which is the usual day on which people experience symptoms. After experiencing the symptoms for three, the false result chance is only 20% (or after eight days since exposure).

People who come in close contact with a person who is infected with covid-19 must get tested five days following the exposure, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Put yourself in quarantine and avoid traveling while you wait for the results. Get tested immediately again if you have signs of covid-19.

What Are The Common Covid Exposure Symptoms

A few infected people do not exhibit any symptoms even after being exposed to the virus. Dry coughs, fever, body pains, headache, weariness, sore throats, no hunger, and inability to smell are typical signs of the virus. A few persons experience more serious covid-19 signs, such as a high temperature, a persistent cough, and breathing problems, which frequently signify pneumonia.

Additionally, neurological signs, gastrointestinal symptoms, or both may be present in some covid infected patients. With or without respiratory symptoms, these signs can transpire. Additionally, a few patients might develop queasiness, puking, diarrhea, no appetite, and gastrointestinal distress.

For instance, covid-19 can have an impact on a person’s brain operation. Inability to smell, loss of taste, muscle pain, numbness in the hands and feet, disorientation, perplexity, agitation, convulsions, and stroke are a few of the specific neurological signs that persons with covid-19 experience.

What Are Common Covid Tests

Nucleic acid amplification tests or NAATs (such as PCR) and antigen tests are the two basic categories of viral testing. One test type might be advised over another, depending on the situation. Both PCR and antigen tests are diagnostic procedures that enable you to use them to find out if you have an ongoing coronavirus infection. These two exam kinds do differ in some significant ways, though.

PCR Tests

Reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction, or RT-PCR, is a procedure utilized in PCR analysis to find the genetic substance of viruses. A saliva specimen or a nasal or throat swab can be utilized to acquire a sample for this test.

Normally, the specimen is transported to a lab, where virus RNA (if it exists) is removed and transformed into DNA. The viral DNA is intensified or produced into several copies to yield a quantifiable outcome.

Any diagnostic test’s precision is based on a number of variables, such as how the sample was obtained, when it was tested throughout the course of the infection, and if the specimen was kept in the right conditions during shipping to the lab. In general, PCR analysis has excellent accuracy.

Antigen Tests

Specific proteins on the coronavirus’ surface can be found via antigen testing. Since it only needs less than 30 minutes to receive the test results, they are commonly known as rapid diagnostic analysis. If you want to buy the covid 19 rapid antigen test, make sure to go through tmwellness.com. Antigen test results that are positive are quite specific; thus, you are almost certainly infected if the result is positive.

Antigen testing has a larger potential for inaccurate negative results; therefore, a negative result should not be utilized to conclude that there is no current infection. The doctor can request a PCR analysis or another fast antigen test if the results are negative.

A covid antigen analysis may be better understood if compared to a rapid strep test or a quick flu examination. These tests permit diagnosis and treatment to start right away if the result is positive. However, a negative result frequently necessitates additional testing to either conclude or refute the first finding.

Analyzing The Test Results

If the covid-19 test results are positive, the virus has been found, and you are infected. To prevent people from contracting the infection, isolate yourself and follow precautions. Inform anyone you recently interacted with that they might have been exposed to. Keep an eye on your signs, and if you have any urgent warning symptoms, get quick medical attention.

A negative covid-19 result indicates that the virus was not found, but it does accurately conclude that you are not infected. So, if you are experiencing symptoms, you probably are infected, and the test might have been performed before the virus could be identified. You can resume your regular activities if you do not feature any signs and are not exposed to the virus.

Bottom Line

Five or seven days following the initial exposure to the virus or when you first see symptoms are the ideal times to take the test. The reason is that these times are likely to give precise results. If you develop symptoms while awaiting results, it is recommended to behave as if the result is positive and adhere to quarantine.