Top 5 Countries to Outsource Software Development Projects to in 2021

No matter if you’re an owner of a small, medium, or large company, there might come a time when you’ll have to make a program for your business. However, if you’re completely shocked by the quotes some of the local developers offered you, you might have started thinking about outsourcing certain software development plans to foreign teams.

If so, you have probably done some research online, which is why you must now be wondering – what are the best countries that I could opt for outsourcing specific development projects too? Luckily, this article might provide you with the answer you’re looking for. Let’s take a closer look at the options you could choose from:

1. China

One of the most attractive locations for moving your projects foreign is China. If you think about it, it’s not that weird, especially since it’s the home of a wide range of development businesses. Additionally, the country produces more than 4.5 million tech graduates annually.

In the last several years, this particular nation has worked on enhancing the condition of the services they provide and they have also created more reliable working, as well as administrative settings. And, this is exactly what makes China one of the most competitive IT outsourcing markets in the world.

If you do some digging online, you’ll see that they have shown their quality with a wide range of programs and video games including Aliexpress, Baidu, and 360Camera, all of which have demonstrated to be major hits in the international exchange. Though the expenses are lower in China than in other nations, there have been some raises in the rates in the last 2 years.

2. Vietnam

You may not know this, but some of the major tech organizations such as Intel and Microsoft opted for outsourcing their programs to Vietnam. Now, you are probably asking yourself – why did they choose to do this? Well, to be completely honest, it probably has something to do with the price of services, especially since they charge ninety percent less than in America.

When you compare this to the rest of the exchange, Vietnam turns out to be the most appealing option when it comes to the expenses you’ll have. Keep in mind, there are various websites such as www.businesswire.com that offer reviews on custom software development services, so, ensure that you read those tutorials and guides in order to determine which ones might be fitting for you.

Additionally, just because it doesn’t cost as much as in other places, it doesn’t mean that you’ll get low-quality services. In fact, you’ll be able to find qualified and proficient experts that can help with developing the program you need. Also, Ho Chi Minh has been dubbed the new center of technological advancements, hence, you should seriously think about outsourcing your tasks to them.

3. The Philippines

If you look at Asia, the Philippines is probably the nation that is the leader in outsourcing outlines. A lot of organizations, from all over the world opt for outsourcing their services to this nation, especially since it offers a wide range of specialists for a reasonable price. Throughout 2019, the outsourcing industry turned out to be worth more than 22 billion dollars.

What’s the most significant advantage of choosing the Philippines? Well, the country offers companies to collaborate with programmers that are proficient in speaking, reading, and writing the English language, hence, you’ll ensure that the communication between you and the outsourcing company remains strong.

Throughout the last 10 years, this nation has improved in STEM Schooling systems, meaning that they have completely transformed their education system. This means that the Philippines is interested in advancing in various resources and education in order to provide industries with highly trained specialists and experts in the domain.

4. India

If you take a look at some recent researches and studies, you’ll see that more than 75% of the USA and European nations decided to outsource their services to India. The NASSCOM has announced that lost 45% of the entire ‘Fortune 500’ businesses favor outsourcing to IT organizations coming from India.

Additionally, there are various factors that show that this nation is the best place for outsourcing your development projects. For starters, the aforementioned Alibaba, as well as Softbank started investing in different startup companies. Also, the well-known IBM has already partnered with more than 90 IT companies in India.

This all means that there are various, trained, highly-proficient, and professional program engineers. All of this could also be verified by the statistics that more than 6.5 million individuals graduate from Indian universities each year, and more than 55% started operating in startup companies.

5. Ukraine

No one really expected it, yet, Ukraine is slowly, but surely converting into one of the favorite nations for outsourcing program development. In fact, the IT exchange has grown extremely fast, so, now, there are over 150.000 IT technicians operating in more than 1.500 corporations all over the land. What is the most meaningful benefit of outsourcing all of your development projects to this nation?

Well, there are thousands of extremely trained, proficient, and qualified professionals that offer businesses various software development projects for a more affordable price. Additionally, you should know that there are more than 15.000 IT graduates annually in this nation.

If conversational English is important to you, fear not, Ukraine has more than 80 percent of engineers that can speak, read, and write English proficiently, meaning that you won’t have any problems with communicating with the team you choose to hire. All of the aforementioned things have made this nation one of the favorites for outsourcing program development projects.

Conclusion

If hiring a local software development company isn’t an option for you, you should opt for outsourcing your projects to development teams coming from all over the world. Depending on your needs, you’ll probably be able to find a company that will provide you with the services you need, but for a more affordable price.

So, now that you have learned which countries you could choose to outsource your projects too, you might not want to lose any more of your precious time. Instead, return to the beginning of this article, determine which country might be best for you, and then start searching for a team that will suit your needs, but more importantly, your budget.