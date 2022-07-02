13 Ways to Communicate While Travelling Overseas

In 2022 we have a plethora of options available when it comes to keeping in touch with everyone no matter where you are on this big blue ball we call earth. Here are 13 of the most popular methods to stay in contact with workmates, friends and family when you are on the go!

1. International calling cards

If you’re looking for an affordable way to make international calls, then international calling cards are a great option. Calling cards can be purchased in most convenience stores and supermarkets, and they offer a variety of calling plans to suit your needs. Simply scratch off the back of the card to reveal the PIN, enter it into your phone, and you’re good to go!

Calling cards can be a great way to stay connected with friends and family while you’re travelling overseas. They’re affordable, easy to use, and offer a variety of calling options to suit your needs.

My absolute biggest tip here is to find international calling cards that do not come with hidden fees, these fees actually chip away at your call balance faster than you think which dramatically increases the average cost per minute rate. JT, phonecardchoice.com.au .

2. VoIP services

VoIP (Voice over IP) is another great way to make international calls without incurring hefty charges. Services like Skype and Viber allow you to make video and voice calls over the internet, so as long as you have a good internet connection, you can stay in touch with loved ones without spending a fortune.

3. WhatsApp

WhatsApp is a popular messaging app that lets you send text, audio, and video messages to your contacts. The app uses your phone’s internet connection, so as long as you have data or Wi-Fi, you can stay in touch with friends and family. WhatsApp also offers group chat and voice/video call features, making it a great option for staying connected while travelling.

4. Facebook Messenger

If you’re already on Facebook, then you can use the Messenger app to keep in touch with friends and family overseas. Like WhatsApp, Messenger uses your phone’s internet connection, so as long as you have data or Wi-Fi, you can stay connected. The app also offers group chat and video call features.

5. WeChat

WeChat is a popular messaging app in China that offers similar features to WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. The app lets you send text, audio, and video messages, as well as make voice and video calls. WeChat also has a built-in translation feature, so you can communicate with international contacts even if you don’t speak the same language.

6. Line

Line is another popular messaging app that offers similar features to WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. The app lets you send text, audio, and video messages, as well as make voice and video calls. Line also has a number of fun stickers and emoji that you can use to liven up your conversations.

7. Google Hangouts

If you have a Gmail account, then you can use Google Hangouts to keep in touch with friends and family overseas. The app lets you send text, audio, and video messages, as well as make voice and video calls. You can also use Hangouts to make international calls at very affordable rates.

8. Apple iMessage

If you have an iPhone, then you can use iMessage to keep in touch with contacts who also have Apple devices. iMessage is a free service that uses your phone’s internet connection to send text, audio, and video messages. You can also use iMessage to make international calls at very affordable rates.

9. Facetime

Facetime is a video call service that comes pre-installed on all Apple devices. The app uses your phone’s internet connection to make video calls, so as long as you have data or Wi-Fi, you can stay in touch with loved ones. Facetime also offers voice call features, so you can stay connected even if you can’t see each other.

10. Snapchat

Snapchat is a popular messaging app that lets you send text, audio, and video messages, as well as photos and videos. The app also offers a range of fun filters and lenses that you can use to liven up your conversations. Snapchat is a great way to stay in touch with friends and family while travelling overseas.

11. Instagram

Instagram is a popular photo-sharing app that lets you share photos and videos with your followers. The app also offers a messaging feature that lets you send text, audio, and video messages to your contacts. Instagram is a great way to stay connected with friends and family while sharing your travel experiences in a visual format.

12. Twitter

Twitter is a popular social networking site that lets you share short updates with your followers. The site also has a direct messaging feature that lets you send text, audio, and video messages to your contacts. Twitter is a great way to stay connected with friends and family while sharing your travel experiences.

13. LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a popular business networking site that lets you connect with professionals from all over the world. The site also has a messaging feature that lets you send text, audio, and video messages to your contacts. LinkedIn is a great way to stay connected with friends and family while travelling overseas for business purposes.

Conclusion

Technology has made international communication easier than ever before. With so many options for messaging and calling, there’s no excuse for not staying in touch with loved ones while travelling. Whether you’re using an app like Skype or WhatsApp, or a service like Google Hangouts, there’s sure to be an option that fits your needs. So don’t forget to pack your smartphone charger on your next trip abroad- you’ll definitely need it!