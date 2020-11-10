6 Most Common Plumbing Mistakes All New Homeowners Make – 2020 Guide

If you purchased a new house, you are probably thinking about how you’ll redecorate it, which furniture pieces you might need to buy, as well as how you’ll set everything up. However, there is one initial mistake that all new homeowners make – not checking the plumbing, as well as using the water system as they did in their previous home.

Now, you might be wondering – what is wrong with not doing this? Well, if you do not check the plumbing, it might lead to some really costly repairs – which you’ll want to avoid, especially since you just made an expensive investment of buying a house. This is why you need to learn what you might be doing wrong in your new house.

Luckily for all individuals that do not know what mistakes they are making or what they are doing completely wrong, this article might be able to shed some light on all of the things you might not want to do. Let’s take a close look at the 6 most common plumbing mistakes almost all new homeowners make:

1. Not Scheduling a Plumbing And Sewer Inspection

One of the first mistakes most new homeowners make right away is that they do not schedule a sewer and plumbing inspection. Now, some plumbing inspection happens when you are negotiating the sale of the house and it will focus on the assessment of the visible pipes and fixtures in your new residence.

When it comes to the sewer pipes, you’ll definitely want to do a camera inspection. Why should you also do this? Well, each of the sewer pipes can degrade, hence, if you truly want to learn whether or not your plumbing system is in good condition and if it works properly, so, you must schedule this type of inspection as well.

2. Never Delay The Small And “Meaningless” Repairs

It is quite natural that you purchase a house with some small plumbing problems – some faucets might be leaking, a toilet might be running without stopping, or the water heater might not heat the water as quickly as it should. However, you should not avoid such problems because you are risking it completely breaking down, which can lead to water damage.

Hence, if you have noticed such problems, you’ll want to fix them as soon as you can. Now, if you are experienced with DIY projects, you could fix the problems by yourself, but if you are not, you might want to hire a professional company since doing something wrong can result in more damages.

3. You Must Check Your Grease Trap

Trust me when I say this, you do not want to even imagine what can happen if grease builds up in your grease trap.

This is why you need to get some help from an expert drain cleaning company.

For more information on how they can help you visit https://greasetrapjacksonville.com/.

By doing so, you can ensure that it is functional and clean that you won’t have any issues with it for quite some time.

4. Not Turning The Water Off

There are two mistakes that revolve around not turning the water off. Firstly, when someone is trying to fix anything in their new residence, a lot of people actually forget to turn off the water – which means that you’ll have a lot of cleaning to do if this happens to you and it could also damage your wooden floors.

Secondly, forgetting to turn off the water outside. What does this mean? Well, if you have a faucet in your backyard or if you have a hose attached to one of the faucets, freezing temperatures can damage your entire water system and it will certainly damage the faucets in your backyard. Hence, when winter comes, ensure that you turn off the water outside and drain any water that might be left.

5. Never Flush What is Not Meant to Be Flushed

You should never, I repeat, never flush something that is not meant to be flushed down the toilet. Of course, if you have small kids, you might want to ensure that they do not throw something down the toilet and flush it. But, the main problem is flushing things that you should not such as grease, food leftovers, and wet wipes.

Throwing all of this and flushing can actually lead to clogs, some of which you can take care of with a usual plunger, but, if there is a major clog, you’ll need to hire a plumber that will clean the clogged pipes. So, if you want to avoid paying a lot of money for a professional, ensure that you think about what you flush.

6. Not Knowing The Plumbing Materials And Components

This is a mistake that is made by old and new homeowners, especially the ones who think that a quick DIY fix can solve the problem. For instance, are you aware that you could trigger a huge pipe degeneration if you connect 2 pipe parts with a connector made form metal?

Yup, you can basically destroy your entire plumbing system, which means that you’ll possibly need to replace the damaged pipes, which means that you’ll also need to pay thousands of dollars for having water in your house again. This is why you should always hire an expert if you are unsure about the materials and components you should use.

Bonus Tip – Uncertain About Something? Hire an Expert!

People often think that they can do everything by themselves, which is why a lot of them manage to make even more damages when attempting to fix something. Hence, if you are uncertain about something, do not be afraid to ask for help and to hire a professional company if needed.

Conclusion

As you were able to read, there is a wide range of mistakes that you might be making during your first few weeks in your new house. But, if you choose to remember all of the aforementioned things, you’ll probably be able to take care of all of the issues that you have in your home, which means that you can also avoid paying for some really expensive repairs.

Hence, now that you are aware of all the things you should avoid, you might not want to waste any more time. Instead, go back to the beginning of the article, go through it once again, and start taking care of some of the problems that you might have noticed after reading this article.