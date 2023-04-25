Debunking 3 Common Misconceptions About Invisalign.

Invisalign has become an increasingly popular alternative to traditional braces for those seeking to straighten their teeth. However, despite its popularity, some misconceptions exist surrounding this treatment.

In this blog post, we will debunk three common misconceptions about Invisalign to help you decide whether this treatment is right for you. From concerns about the effectiveness of the treatment to the cost, we will address some of the most common misconceptions about Invisalign and provide you with the facts you need to know. So, whether you are considering Invisalign for yourself or a loved one, read on to learn more about the truth behind these misconceptions.

3 Common Misconceptions About Invisalign

Misconception 1: Invisalign is not effective

It is a common misconception that Invisalign is less effective than traditional braces in treating dental issues. However, it is important to note that Invisalign is just as effective, if not more so, than traditional braces in treating various dental issues.

Here are some dental issues that can be treated with Invisalign aligners:

Overbite

Underbite

Open bite

Crooked teeth

Teeth gap

Crossbite

Crowded teeth

Invisalign may not be able to treat severe cases that traditional braces can, but it is still a highly effective treatment option. Moreover, its effectiveness also relies on the wearer’s actions. If proper cleaning and adherence to the recommended wearing time are not followed, the treatment may be less effective.

Many orthodontists, such as Kumra Orthodontics in Washington, DC, recommend Invisalign as a viable alternative to traditional braces. Not only is Invisalign effective at straightening teeth, but it also offers a more discreet and comfortable treatment option. Kumra Orthodontics is a leading orthodontist in Washington, DC, that specializes in Invisalign and has helped countless patients achieve their desired results with this innovative treatment method. If you’re interested in Invisalign, consult with Kumra Orthodontics today to learn more about this effective and popular orthodontic treatment option.

Misconception 2: Invisalign is Too Painful

You can expect to feel temporary discomfort, pain, or swelling when using Invisalign aligners like any orthodontic treatment. You can’t rule out this pain since these aligners aim to move your teeth into the right place. However, one good thing about this is that it is temporary and usually occurs when you first get them or every time you replace them.

In general, it can be said that metal wire braces are more painful and offer more discomfort since there’s a bulging wire attached to your teeth. It may cause some mouth sores and swelling. But, it is very unlikely that you’ll experience mouth soreness by using Invisalign.

Here are a few tips that can help with the discomfort or pain:

Apply a cold compress on the part where swelling or pain occurs. Buy OTC or over-the-counter painkillers. Change eating habits like eating only softer foods in the first few days or until the pain is gone. You may also avoid chewing on the part where there’s pain or discomfort. Do not take your aligners every minute unless necessary.

Overall, you can expect a little temporary discomfort or pain with Invisalign, which is completely normal. Just think of it as part of the process of achieving that perfect smile that you dreamed of.

Misconception 3: Invisalign is More Expensive than Traditional Braces

The cost of orthodontic treatments is always a significant concern for many people. It’s commonly believed that Invisalign aligners are more expensive than traditional braces. On average, you can expect that you’ll pay for your Invisalign treatment between $3,500 to $8,000. However, the truth is that the cost of both treatments may vary depending on various factors. Here are some key points to consider:

How severe is your dental problem? The cost of your orthodontic treatment will depend on the severity of your orthodontic problem. If you have a severe case, you might need more visits and time, which could result in a higher cost.

The area where you’ll get your aligners. The cost of orthodontic treatment varies depending on the area where you live. If you live in a larger city with a high cost of living, you can expect to pay more than the average.

Treatment time. The longer your treatment time, the more office visits you’ll need to make, which could result in a higher cost. Your diligence in wearing your aligners or braces for the recommended time each day will also affect the length of your treatment and the final cost.

Insurance Coverage. If you have insurance coverage for orthodontic treatment, it could significantly reduce the cost of Invisalign or traditional braces. Ask your insurance provider about coverage options to help make your treatment more affordable.

In a nutshell, it is hard to say whether Invisalign is much more expensive than traditional braces. As discussed, there will be factors that will either raise or lower the cost. The important thing is to talk with your local orthodontist to understand the cost better and if payment plans are available to help make your treatment more manageable.

Talk to Your Orthodontist

If you want to address other misconceptions about Invisalign aligners truly, the best way is to consult with your orthodontist. They are highly trained professionals specializing in this field and can provide reliable advice and opinions. Visiting your orthodontist can help you clarify any doubts and ensure that you understand the benefits and potential drawbacks of using Invisalign aligners.