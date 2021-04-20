8 Awesome Cities in Australia For Single Guys To Visit in 2021

Australia is a very popular spot for tourists. There are many amazing places and activities for all generations. Also, people with an adventurist spirit find this country as one of the most attractive because of its beautiful and dangerous wildlife. On the other hand, there are modern places where people can enjoy good music, food, and drinks.

Moreover, this place can offer a lot even for people who are traveling alone. You can meet a lot of people on the way. On the other hand, if you are interested in hiring an escort, visit AussieTopEscort. Furthermore, we are going to introduce you to some of the best places that are excellent for single guys.

1. Gold Coast

The best thing about this place is that it is always crowded with both locals and tourists. Therefore, meeting people should not be a problem even for shy people. You can mingle around the beach, join someone to play volleyball, or have a drink in some bar while waiting for a chance to approach someone and start a conversation.

During the day, you can enjoy swimming, diving, surfing, and many other water activities. When it comes to nightlife, there are many bars and nightclubs close to the beach, and having a great time is guaranteed for anyone. You can choose between various styles and music genres, crowded or quieter spots, and much more.

2. Newcastle

According to the statistics, this city is the best place for singles because near 50% of all residents are already single, which might be the reason for so many clubs and bars in this place. The main advantage is that there is a spot for any taste.

For instance, if you prefer live music, you can find a lot of clubs with live performances. On the other side, it is very popular for bars to organize stand-up nights. Besides that, you can find urban places like galleries and all sorts of other events.

3. Melbourne

This city is titled as one of the top destinations in the world when it comes to nightlife. There are clubs and pubs all over the city, and you choose between more urban places and local spots that might be even more relaxing.

Moreover, you can have a chance to visit some of the great events that are organized here each year, such as the Australian Open Tournament, Formula 1 racing, and much more. And the most important is that you can visit a lot of new people while visiting all of those places, which means that traveling alone can be an even better experience.

4. Adelaide

Those who prefer modern culture, history and nature over nightclubs and parties should travel to Adelaide. You will have a chance to visit the wine district, where you can find many cellars of popular producers, art galleries, and more.

When it comes to the wildlife, you can go to the national part or Kangaroo island, and enjoy while observing koalas and Kangaroos in their natural habitat. These are all organized tours, and there are safeguards all across the park, which means that you don’t need to worry about any unexpected guests like snakes or spiders.

5. Cairns

It is similar to Gold Coast, but a significantly shorter beach. Still, you can enjoy many activities like diving, surfing, fishing, and more. The main attraction is the Great Reef, which you can observe while driving.

There are some interesting islands near the coast as well, and many people choose to go there by boat. There are private tours available, and you can meet new people while traveling there as well. Also, there are similar statistics when it comes to singles, with around 50% of them living in this place.

6. Coffs Harbour

One of the main reasons why there are so many singles in this area is that a lot of them are moving to live there because of much cheaper rent than in most of Australia.

It is especially popular among people who can work from home. Also, it is not a surprise that there are many urban spots for younger people available here as well. Many events are open until late at night.

7. Canberra

The capital of Australia is perfect for people interested in culture and urban events. It has a lower population than Melbourne and Sidney, but many attractions make it perfect for everyone. If you decide to visit it, be sure to check the National Gallery, War Memorial, and National Park.

Besides that, you can enjoy excellent food and fine dining restaurants. When it comes to more exciting events, we suggest you go for a drive with an air balloon. Also, there is a lake close to the city, where you can go for hiking or have a picnic there.

8. Sidney

As the biggest city, it is not a surprise that there are all kinds of events available all the time. It is great for both couples and singles. There are many similarities with the urban culture of the UK, especially when it comes to music. You can choose between different spots and listen to some of the most popular artists in the rock and electronic scene.

Moreover, we have to mention the Goros, which is a unique club with all kinds of activities available like retro games, great music, and more. Furthermore, for those who prefer the rave scene, we recommend club 77. There is a rich selection when it comes to alternative music as well.

Last Words

If you are planning to travel with intentions to meet new people along the way, and potential partners, Australia has a lot to offer. It is simple to meet people when there are lots of clubs full of singles who are interested in chatting and hanging out.

Also, everything is easier when you can choose different activities that can serve as ice breakers and a chance to start a conversation with other singles. In that matter, having a great time in Australia as single is guaranteed.