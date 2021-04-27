6 Things to Look For When Choosing A Bookmaker

With the advent of the internet, a large number of services have become available online, including bookmakers. While this is super convenient and you can easily place bets from the comfort of your home, there is one major drawback.

There are several bookmakers available currently, and the list only grows longer with each passing day. This diversity of choice makes it difficult for amateurs, and even experienced players to choose the best online bookmaker or bookie for them. Listed below are some of the most important points to keep in mind while choosing a bookmaker.

Reliability

One of the first things you should consider while selecting bookies is their reliability. Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for a bookmaker to not follow through on fulfilling obligations. An unreliable bookie will either delay paying you your rightful winnings or in extreme cases block your account.

Credibility is important because bonuses, special offers, or a variety of bets don’t matter when the payment is not done in a timely manner, as promised. The best way to select a bookmaker based on reliability, and ensure that their end of the deal is kept, is to analyze their ratings on various sites online. It is worth noting that these ratings may not always be objective, as some people may have a deal with certain bookies, and purposefully post a positive rating.

To avoid this, you can look at betting forums, communities, and websites like bookmakeradvisor.com where both player and editor ratings, as well as reviews, are available. These transparent reviews will help you find an ideal bookmaker.

Payment Methods

Before choosing your bookmaker, it is vital to verify the different payment methods that are being offered for deposits and withdrawals. Sometimes, bookmakers may find it hard to process credit cards from certain banks.

Some of them may even charge an extra fee or commission to make a deposit or withdraw money with your preferred payment method. If you stay abroad and would like to receive payments, or make deposits with a different currency, see if the one you prefer is available in the bookmaker’s list.

If not, you will have to spend some extra cash to convert your funds to another currency. To avoid cutting down on your profits, it is important that you select a bookie after confirming these aspects.

Limits and Wagers

When you start winning big, some bookmakers will place a limit on the amount that you can bet. On the other hand, some bookies offer only a small choice of premium events such as top leagues and high stakes tournaments. While a limited number of markets may be ideal for some, it may not be preferred by those who don’t like to be limited.

Another aspect to consider is the maximum wager, which is especially important for those who want to play big. Not all bookies allow high stake bets and only allow small ones to be placed. To shortlist a bookie based on limits and wagers, you can easily check out the bookie’s website and user reviews.

This will help you make an informed decision that will suit your preferences. You can also switch to another bookmaker that places bets on high-stake events, later on, if you feel that you’re performing well.

Customer Service and Interface

It is normal for any bettor to face issues regarding the payment amount, odds, payment processing, and other things. This may happen sooner or later than anticipated. Hence, it is important to ensure that the bookmaker you choose offers great customer service through email, live chats, or direct calls.

The support service offered by the bookmaker should be responsive, as in, the service should respond to all queries quickly. The answers too, should not be generic or formal replies generated by a bot.

However, it may not be easy to check the quality of customer service yourself, before you register with the bookmaker. While betting forums and online communities may provide an insight into the bookie’s support capacity, it is credible only to a certain extent and may vary based on factors such as location.

Interface

In addition to reading discussions and reviews on forums and websites, you can gauge the bookmaker’s service capabilities by paying attention to the website or app’s usability. If the interface is convenient to use without too many glitches and is user-friendly, it is likely that you will not face many issues that require assistance from customer service.

This may not be the most important factor to verify, but it will ensure that you don’t spend a lot of time unnecessarily sifting through pop-ups while searching for the right event. After all, for bettors time means money.

Betting Odds Value

Needless to say, the betting odds value is one of the most important things for players to consider. Betting odds can be considered as prizes, and depend on the margin percent or guaranteed profit which is laid in the form of an odds value for every event.

Of course, this varies from bookmaker to bookmaker. If the margin percentage is lower, the odds will be higher for the person who places the bet. On average, the guaranteed percentage of profit for the bookmaker varies from as low as 2% to as high as 20%.

While choosing a bookmaker, it is important to select one with low margins, better odds, and bigger payouts. This will ensure that you reap maximum benefits and aren’t simply ripped off. Online reviews go a long way in analyzing these factors, and can also be compared on different websites.

Conclusion

It is not an easy task to pick the best bookmaker from the plethora of options that are available online. Customer reviews on forums, betting communities, and one-stop websites actually go a long way in helping you make the right decision that will not burn a hole through your finances.

The parameters compiled above will definitely ensure that you have a great experience with a professional bookmaker, that will not only offer you great betting odds but will also ensure timely payments.