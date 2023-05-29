What to Do if You Are Charged With Drunk Driving

Drunk driving is driving or operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs. The legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level below which a person can be convicted of drunk driving varies by state and jurisdiction, but it is commonly set at 0.08 percent or higher, with some states allowing 0.05 percent as well. A BAC of 0.02 percent is equivalent to having two drinks for every 100 milliliters of blood.

It is illegal to drive a car or other vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. There are many different penalties for DUI violations in various states, depending on how much alcohol you had in your system at the time of your arrest and what caused your driving impairment.

If you are convicted of driving under the influence (DUI), you will be charged with a misdemeanor crime and may have to pay fines and costs that include:

A driver’s license suspension

Probationary driver’s license suspension

Community service hours if no previous convictions

Penalties for drivers who cause collisions or injuries

If you are facing DUI charges, it is crucial that you hire a drunk driving attorney. Here is how the attorney can help;

Obtaining evidence for the defense

Access to information unavailable through normal channels is essential in defending your drunk driving case. The first step in fighting a drunk driving charge is to find out what happened before you were arrested and charged with drunk driving. You will need a lawyer with experience with these types of cases to do this.

A good lawyer can help you get information that may not be available through normal channels and will allow you to ask questions about how the police handled evidence, how they conducted an investigation, and whether or not there are any legal reasons why you might be facing charges. Ensure your lawyer knows all the details surrounding your arrest so they can negotiate with prosecutors and insurance companies on your behalf.

Detailed investigation

Drunk driving lawyers are experienced in the areas of drunk driving cases, which means they know how to investigate a case properly. This is important to determine whether or not there was negligence on behalf of someone involved in an accident. In addition, this is also necessary to determine whether or not someone was at fault for causing an accident.

Pleading your claim

A drunk driving attorney can effectively use the law against drunk drivers and their insurance companies by filing a claim for damages after an accident occurs. In some cases, even if you were not at fault for causing an accident, you may still file a claim for compensation from those who were hurt in the accident.

Representing you throughout the process

If you have been injured or have lost a loved one due to someone else being drunk behind the wheel, then it is crucial that you retain an attorney who will represent your interests throughout the entire process of filing a claim and recovering compensation as well as reparations for your losses and expenses incurred because of this incident.

Key Takeaway

Drunk driving lawyers have the experience and knowledge to represent you in court. They are familiar with the laws and procedures that pertain to drunk driving cases. What’s more, they know how to ensure that your case is handled properly by the court system.