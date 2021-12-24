Cannabidiol for Anxiety and Sleep

Between 10 and 30% of older people will experience some form of Insomnia throughout their life. Approximately half of the world’s population would have Insomnia at some point in their life. About 6% of people worldwide have chronic Insomnia, which is not due to another problem and lasts more than a month.

People over the age of 65 are affected more often than younger people. Women are more often affected than men. Information about Insomnia has been found in texts dating back to ancient Greece. Insomnia is the inability to sleep due to many factors and disorders. Many affected people turn to medicine for help.

These prescription drugs and supplements are often over-the-counter and can cause adverse side effects. That is why in recent years, many people have sought alternative therapies to improve their sleep, including CBD oil. The reason for this is that cannabidiol naturally causes a feeling of relaxation.

People use CBD to relieve health problems caused by lack of sleep, such as chronic pain, fatigue, anxiety, and headaches. Full Spectrum Premium Hemp Flower Extract helps reduce the symptoms of anxiety and sleep disorders.

You can check it out to learn more about this premium quality oil, highly respected for its therapeutic properties. If you want to learn more about CBD, in this article, we will take a look at everything you need to know about it and its effect on sleep.

What is CBD Oil?

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is one of more than 100 chemical compounds found in the cannabis plant. These compounds are known as cannabinoids and have different effects on the human body when ingested.

The other main known compound in cannabis is THC or tetrahydrocannabinol. This is a banned substance that has a narcotic effect. Both THC and CBD are found in marijuana and hemp (two separate species of cannabis plants). Marijuana contains significantly higher levels of THC, usually between 5 – 20%.

Insomnia and Its Effects on Health

Healthy sleep is the ability to sleep for 7 hours or more at night without experiencing significant difficulty falling asleep, including not waking up at night. Sleep problems can include general difficulty falling asleep, respiratory problems, affecting sleep quality, like snoring and sleep apnea. There are also sleep disorders like narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, circadian rhythm disorders, etc.

Since it affects almost one-third of adults, Insomnia is the most common sleeping disorder and can be acute or chronic. Acute Insomnia refers to short-term sleep problems that last up to several weeks. Stress could cause this type of sleeping disorder, affecting 15 to 20% of adults.

Chronic Insomnia is less common, being experienced by about 6% of adults, and is a long-term form of Insomnia, where the individual feels unable to sleep or fall asleep regularly. We should take sleep problems seriously. Deprivation of quality sleep leads to mental, emotional, and physical conditions.

The quality of sleep deprivation leads to mental, emotional, and physical conditions. In the long run, these negative effects become more evident, leading to more problems with the overall performance during the day, the quality of life. They could lead to weight gain, memory loss, and depression. Chronic sleep deprivation is also associated with serious health conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

CBD oil is one natural remedy that has shown promise in helping people get their sleep back on track. In this article, we will take a look at everything you need to know about CBD oil and its effects on sleep.

Insomnia and CBD Oil

Most people, suffering from Insomnia (whether short-term or chronic), probably have another medical problem. Specialists and therapists in the field would often seek and treat the underlying problem because treating the underlying problem will alleviate the symptoms of the second issue.

That’s where CBD oil can come into play to treat the root cause of Insomnia. Specific studies related to CBD and sleep are limited. However, some studies give a good prognosis for its ability to alleviate common conditions that lead to sleep problems. Some of the most common causes of sleep problems are chronic pain, anxiety, and stress.

Since insomnia can be caused by various factors, including pain, anxiety, and stress, CBD oil can be an effective treatment for the condition by alleviating these issues. A study with 72 participants showed that CBD was an effective add-on therapy for anxiety and sleep disorders. CBD oil has also been shown to be beneficial in treating chronic pain, which can often lead to insomnia.

When looking for a quality CBD oil, make sure to check the percentage of CBD in the product to ensure you’re getting the most benefit from the oil. CBD is not a one-size-fits-all product, so it’s important to find the right dosage and product for you.

CBD as an Add-on Therapy

CBD can be an effective add-on therapy for anxiety and sleep disorders. A study with 72 participants suffering from anxiety and sleep disorders showed a significant improvement in their conditions.

Almost all patients received 25 mg of CBD daily. They received their dose every morning after breakfast. Those who had trouble sleeping have received 50 to 75 mg of CBD daily. The results showed that patients displayed a significant decrease in their anxiety and sleep scores.

The physial problems and issues that cause sleep disorders and anxiety are primarily linked to the nervous system. Therefore, it is natural that CBD has a positive effect when treating these conditions. There’s plenty of evidence-based scientific studies and academic research proving that CBD positively affects patients suffering from anxiety and chronic sleep disorders.

Manufacturers like Foothill Hemp Farms grow industrial hemp for CBD extraction, specifically. When taking such a supplement, look for the product quality and percentage of CBD in the oil. CBD oil is not a one-size-fits-all product.