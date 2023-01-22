Top 5 Causes of Blocked Drains and How to Fix Them – Ultimate Guide 2023

Top 5 Causes of Blocked Drains and How to Fix Them –...

Blocked drains can be a major inconvenience and can lead to unpleasant odors, slow-draining water, and even flooding. Understanding the common causes and how to fix them can help prevent and solve these issues.

Hiring a professional service to unclog the blocked drains Adelaide can save homeowners time and money in the long run. Attempting to unclog the drain on your own can be time-consuming and may not be effective.

They are trained to identify the cause of the blockage and determine the best course of action to remove it. They have the necessary tools and equipment clean blocked that may be difficult for homeowners to access or remove.

1. Hair

One of the most common causes of blocked drains is hair. Hair can easily become tangled and caught in the drain, causing it to become blocked. This is particularly common in bathroom sinks and showers.

You can try using a plunger or a plumbers snake. A plunger works by creating a suction that can dislodge the hair and debris that is blocking the flow. A plumbers snake is a long, flexible tool that can be inserted into the pipe to remove hair and debris.

Another solution is to use a hair catcher, which is a small device that can be placed over the duct to catch hair and debris before it goes down the pipe.

2. Soap Scum

Soap scum can build up in the pipes over time, causing them to become blocked. This is particularly common in bathroom sinks and showers.

To fix this issue, you can try using a mixture of baking soda and vinegar. Mix a half cup of baking soda with a half cup of vinegar and pour it down the gutter. Let it sit for 15 minutes and then flush it with hot water. Repeat this process if necessary.

3. food

Food can easily become stuck in the pipes, causing them to become blocked. This is particularly common in kitchen sinks.

A drain cleaner specifically designed for removing food can be used to remove the blockage. Follow the instructions on the product and use it in a well-ventilated area. Be careful when using drain cleaners, as they can be harsh and may cause damage to pipes if not used properly.

4. Foreign Objects

Blocked drains can be caused by a variety of things, including foreign objects such as toys, jewelry, and other small items. These objects can easily become lodged in the pipes, causing them to become blocked.

A drain auger is a tool that is specifically designed for removing foreign objects from pipes. It has a long, flexible cable that can be inserted into the drain and used to remove the blockage. The auger can be pushed through the pipes and can reach a foreign object to remove it.

5. Tree Roots

Tree roots can grow into the pipes and cause them to become blocked. This is particularly common in outdoor drainage systems. Fixing this issue is generally hard with the DIY method, and you might want to call a professional.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while there are a variety of DIY methods to unclog a drain, hiring a professional service to do the job offers many benefits.

Professional services have the expertise and experience to quickly and effectively unclog drains, take preventive measures to help prevent future blockages, save homeowners time and money, and offer emergency services. So, it is always a good idea to seek professional help whenever you encounter any blocked drain problem.