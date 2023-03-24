Cannabis Strains 101: Understanding The Different Types And Effects

Cannabis is a diverse plant that’s available in hundreds of different varieties or strains. These various strains vary significantly in their effects on the body and mind due to differences in the chemical composition of the strain. Many novice cannabis consumers don’t understand how these small variations between strains can result in widely different outcomes. That’s why we created this guide – to provide you with an understanding of the different types and effects of each strain.

Indica vs Sativa

Cannabis plants are divided into two main categories: Indica and Sativa. The basic difference between these excellent cannabis strains is that Indica strains tend to have sedative effects while Sativa has energizing and uplifting results. Additionally, Indica typically has a higher CBD content than Sativa making it one of the strongest weed strains.

Indica-dominant strains are ideal for relaxation and relieving stress, pain, fatigue, insomnia, nausea, and depression due to their calming nature. On the other hand, Sativa dominant varieties are better for those searching for stimulation, creativity, and focus as they tend to be more energetic than Indica varieties.

However, it isn’t always easy to tell whether a particular strain is Indica-dominant or Sativa-dominant; some hybrid combinations can make it hard to identify which type it is based on smell or look alone. To get around this problem many dispensaries nowadays label their products with numbers or names that indicate what type they are – such as “AK-47” (purely indica) or “Green Crack” (predominantly sativa).

Hybrid Strains

In addition to these two main categories there are also hybrid varieties which are created by crossbreeding different plants together to produce a new variety with desired characteristics such as flavor profile or potency. This process creates an entirely new set of effects that may range from stimulating like a sativa all the way through deeply relaxing like an indica – depending on which genes were used during breeding.

Hybrids can be described as either balanced (50% indica / 50% sativa), leaning toward one type more than another (60% indica / 40% sativa), or completely lopsided (90% indica / 10% sativa).

Hybridization has expanded well beyond just crossing two plants together – breeders now routinely hybridize multiple plants at once creating complex combinations that offer unique experiences not seen in other types of cannabis products. For example, a popular strain called Sour Diesel was produced by crossing three different genetics together: Chemdawg 91, Super Skunk, and an unknown variety from outside North America known only under its nickname “Massachusetts Super Skunk”.

Conclusion

With this guide, you should have a better understanding of the different types of cannabis strains and their effects. It is important to take into consideration your individual needs when selecting a strain for yourself, as well as any potential risks or side effects associated with certain varieties.

Investing in quality products from reputable suppliers is also recommended to ensure that you are getting the best possible experience from your chosen strain. Remember to always consult with an experienced professional before trying anything new!