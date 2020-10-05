8 Tips For Buying a Used or Second-Hand Car in Dubai – A 2020 Guide

As you already know, Dubai has a properly developed public transportation system, however, a lot of citizens still choose to buy a car. And, if you are a foreign resident, you might learn that purchasing a used or a second-hand car is more affordable than in other nations, which is why you might be wondering – are there some tips that I should keep in mind when buying a vehicle in Dubai?

Fortunately for all individuals looking for an answer to the aforementioned question, this article might be able to help you. The text below is going to feature a list of the top 8 tips that you must keep in mind when thinking about purchasing a used vehicle in Dubai. Let’s take a look:

1. First Things First – Determine What You’ll Need

Before you do any other thing mentioned on this list, you’ll need to determine what your needs are. For instance, if you have two or three kids, you cannot buy a vehicle that is small, instead, you should opt for something large that will suit the needs you have. If you do not have children, you can naturally choose whatever suits you. On the other hand, you’ll also need to think about your budget, which leads us to our next point…

2. Set a Budget And Stick to it

When buying a used car, it is quite easy to get carried away, which is something that can cause you to overspend. In order to avoid this happening to you, you’ll need to set a budget and stick to it. Of course, you’ll want to be realistic, which is why you’ll want to do some research in order to determine how much money you’ll need. Naturally, you’ll want to research only the cars that suit your needs, otherwise, you would just be losing time.

3. Find an Authorized Deals And/Or a Trustworthy Website

Though you’ll be able to find hundreds of deals and websites available on the market, you must find one that is reliable, responsible, and trustworthy. For instance, there are various websites such as yalla.deals that offer a wide range of services, hence, ensure that you reap all the advantages such companies can provide you with. If not, you might end up being scammed – which is something no one wants to happen when purchasing any vehicle.

4. The Checks And Tests Are Crucial

Once you make a list of the potential cars, your next step is to guarantee that the car is safe for operating and that it can actually function without any hindrances. Hence, do not overlook all the information that you can get such as the mileage, last maintenance report, and so on, especially since this will help you learn more about the car. Additionally, ask whether or not it passed all the checks and tests needs, as well as if it got approved by RTA.

5. Look at The Appearance of The Car

The car you are looking at might seem perfect when you first look at it, but, that does not mean that you should not check it. Hence, when you are looking at a specific model, you must check whether or not there are any dents, scratches, dings, or anything else that might not be noticeable at first. Besides the appearance, check the tires and breaks as well. All 4 tires need to be new and they should not be worn out and they should also belong to the same brand as the vehicle you are thinking about buying.

6. You Might Need to Pop The Hood

The aforementioned things you can do alone, however, if you want to ensure that all the mechanics under the hood are in good condition, it might be wise to bring an experienced mechanic with you. Doing so means that they’ll tell you if the mechanics are in good conditions, as well as if there are any leakages coming from the ending, or if there is rust on it. Keep in mind – if you see black smoke, it means that the car uses a lot of gas, which is why you might want to opt for something else.

7. The Interior is Important as Well

Another thing that you should focus on is the interior, hence, ensure that the seats are not damaged, that the radio player work well, and more importantly, check it the turn signals and all lights work well. Also, check the mileage. Does it match the documents you received? Press all the buttons in the interior to ensure that they are working, and lastly, the AC needs to be working well if you want to drive your car in Dubai.

8. Do Not Skip The Test Drive

Checking all of the things on this list is crucial, but the most important thing that you can do after going through the list is to take the vehicle on a test drive. This means that you can learn if the car is making weird noises, if the gears are smooth and running well, and more importantly, you’ll learn how does it feel to drive that specific car. If you are comfortable enough while driving it, then you can slowly start negotiating the price based on all the insights you got while inspecting it.

Bonus Tip – Keep All The Papers

When you pay the seller and when you get the registration and all the documents, you must ensure that you keep copies for yourself, and of course, the original papers as well. Hence, keep all the cards, receipts, maintenance details, and so on for yourself. All of this will ensure that you have evidence that the car is actually yours, which means that it can help you with transporting it to your home country.

Conclusion

As you can see, there is a wide range of things that you’ll need to keep in mind when thinking about purchasing a used or second-hand vehicle in Dubai. But, by considering all of the aforementioned things, you’ll make the entire process easier, less time-consuming, and more importantly, less stressful for everyone involved.

So, now that you are aware of all the things you must think about, you should not lose any more of your time. Instead, you should go back to the beginning of the list, and start with the first tip – which is determining what your needs are, as well as what car suits those needs and your budget.