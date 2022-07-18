6 Important Points to Keep in Mind While Buying Meat

Meat is one of the most common foods people are eating every day. It represents a great source of protein and other minerals that are essential for keeping the muscles in good condition and many other processes in our bodies. However, it is crucial to learn more about some features that will help you find the best stores and buy fresh and natural products.

The problem is that some producers might be using additives to preserve the meat for a longer time. The main issue is that it might appear fresh, but you will notice that is bad when you start preparing it, or when the recipe is finished. That is the main reason to always look for well-known and reliable stores like the one that you can check here.

Some stores might decide to hide some features that could be a sign that fresh meat is there for a longer time. There are various tricks for that. When you buy such a product, the taste won’t be so good, and you are also risking various health issues. Here are the most important things to keep in mind when buying this product.

1. Check the Color

The color of the meat depends on the type. For example, beef is known for being dark red, while chicken has a pinker note. There are differences among other types as well. When you know how fresh meat looks, you will avoid buying products that are in the store for a longer time.

For example, dark spots on pork or beef could be a sign that it is expired or near the expiration date. When it comes to chicken, purple or green spots may appear, and it is very important to avoid such products.

2. The Smell Can Indicate Some Things

It is common that some types of meat have a unique or slightly odd aroma when they are fresh, for example, lamb meat. However, keep in mind that stores might be using various tricks to make the meat look fresher than it is, but covering the bad smell will be much more difficult. Therefore, if you notice a weird smell that is similar to rotting or some chemicals, you should never risk buying it.

3. Always Check the Label

It is crucial to read more about the product you are buying so you can find out more about the producer, nutrition values, and the expiry date. For example, there might be some additives added to the product to enhance its durability. It might sound like a good thing, but these chemicals will also affect some other features like nutrition values and health.

Also, be sure that the product you are buying is in the date range. While you can use frozen meat for a much longer time, buying fresh one in the store with an expired date can cause some serious health issues like salmonella.

4. Learn More About the Producer

The fact is that many farms are using hormone treatment and feed animals with questionable food, while animals are also kept in a bad environment that can also cause some chemical reactions that will make the food less healthy.

This is a common practice for big farms for a longer time. Such meat will lose some nutritional value. For example, it will have much more fat, while the amount of protein will reduce. Also, if the animals are fed with chemicals that will help them grow bigger in size, these chemicals can also affect your health.

One of the biggest issues is the use of growth hormones. It can cause issues with the balance of hormones for people who are eating this type of meat all the time. The best alternative is to find an organic farm where animals are roaming free and being fed with natural food.

5. The Texture

This is one of the easiest ways to tell whether it is fresh or not. For example, pork should never have any dark spots, and the color should be a combination of red and pink. Also, lines with fat are completely normal. Besides that, it should not be dry. On the other side, beef may appear drier, but the color must be dark red.

Also, the more fat lines there are, the healthier and more delicious the piece probably is. When it comes to chicken and turkey, the skin should not be too dry. If you notice wrinkles on the skin, avoid that product. Also, it should not be sticky or have spots covered with gray, green, or purple notes.

6. Is It Stored in the Right Way

Different types might require different conditions for storing. If the meat is in the store for a longer time, it must be cut into pieces and stored in special plastic bags so the air and humidity won’t affect some processes that will make it go bad much faster.

Moreover, keep in mind that buying frozen meat is not the best idea if you don’t need more of it at once. For example, preparing a big lunch for a family is a good option when you are buying a bigger package of frozen meat. On the other side, the problem is when you don’t use it all at once. Once the meat is unfrozen, you won’t be able to freeze it again and keep it in a good condition.

Last Words

The problem is that many stores and producers keep profit in the first place all the time. That might lead to issues when you buy a product that is looking good on a shelf, but you will notice the problem when you start preparing it. The problem can be even bigger when you are eating such products for a longer time.

The best solution is to look only for well-known stores and producers. Also, the meat from organic farms might be more expensive, but you can be sure that the nutritional values are accurate, and that there are no added chemicals that could affect your health.