7 Tips For Buying DJ Equipment As a Beginner

The development of technology, and especially in the electronic music industry in the last 10 years, has led to the saturation of all those who would like to be called DJs.

The important thing in all of this is that the number of all those people who want to share their passion for musical innovation on various dance floors around the world is increasing.

If you dream of becoming a DJ, entertaining people with your mixes, and being in charge of good music at parties, you need a basic knowledge of electronic music and equipment.

Of course, it is something that can be learned quickly with a little will and effort. However, buying equipment would be a good idea to make sure you bought everything you need. You can make music in different ways.

If you want to sing and play musical instruments, it takes a lot of effort and good hearing. It is somewhat easier to play music at various events, parties, etc.

DJ equipment is much more important than hearing in this case because good DJ equipment creates a wonderful atmosphere at the party.

When it comes to the equipment itself, it doesn’t matter if it is new or used, because a used one can serve you well, especially if you are a beginner. Read below to find out what it takes to master the dance floor.

1. DJ controller is must-have

The controller is the most important part of your DJ equipment. It connects to a laptop and allows you to design sound and create effects, thus adding your original signature to the music while replacing traditional parts of the set-up such as vinyl or CD player.

Before buying, it is important to know what you are looking for, ie whether you want to mix music using traditional vinyl or more modern controllers. If you opt for the first option, what you will need are two direct-drive vinyl turntables.

In other words, you will be able to play two discs at the same time. Whether you opt for this type of controller or a more modern one, headphones are something you will need, because at the same time you will play a song that the audience hears and another that you hear on the headphones to adapt to the first one.

What works in favor of the controllers is their reasonable price, and their work is based on sending a signal to a laptop.

2. Laptop

Since the laptop is part of the equipment that you can use for purposes other than DJing, we advise you to take a little better, to have good video technology for better image quality, which can be useful on the projector.

The sound should be of high quality and a 2.5 GHz processor. In general, choose according to similar criteria as if you were buying a gaming laptop.

3. Active speakers

The flexibility of the DJ set will be increased if you buy octave speakers. Best of all, you don’t need an amplifier for them, so you can take it with you wherever you go.

4. Being a DJ is a lifestyle

Being a DJ means living in the rhythm of music and looking for something new every day. A good DJ is one who always manages to rejoice with new beats.

Maybe the set you played last month really delighted the audience and got numerous compliments. This should not mean that the same set is repeated next Saturday in the same place. This habit is a silent killer for creativity and leads to mediocrity again.

5. Lighting effects

We all love visual and light effects because, in addition to music, they also have a great impact on the overall atmosphere. Many DJs have their own personal lighting because they want to be sure that they will give the listeners the pleasure they deserve. You can click here to learn more about it.

Let’s add to all this that a DJ needs to know how to ‘read’ the dance floor, to foresee not only what the dancers want at all times but also what they need, and … form – pure magic.

6. Preparing the set for the performance

If you are a beginner in this business, preparing music for performance is something you will have to do to avoid being in an awkward situation while figuring out which song to play next.

Of course, over time you will learn that you do not need preparation and that everything sounds much better when the bits are stringed spontaneously.

7. Dj skills required

Most DJs are self-employed, so business knowledge and negotiation skills are good prerequisites for negotiating fees and terms. A good “mix” must be in your blood.

Since the job is very international, you should at least speak English fluently, and these additional foreign languages can only be an added bonus. In this profession, you turn night into day.

That’s why it should be stress-resistant because even if you’ve had too little sleep and have to rush from one place to another, your audience shouldn’t notice it. Since, between some songs you get in touch with the guests, communication should not be a foreign word for you.

However, you have to estimate well how long it will take, given that too much conversation can spoil the atmosphere. You have to work on self-confidence and charisma because you still have to be able to inspire and enchant your audience.

Final thoughts

The job of a DJ is a very interesting way to make money, and girls are still a real exception in that area. In the beginning, you can earn good pocket money, and by producing your own music or regular engagement in clubs, it is possible to make a good living from it.

In principle, anyone can be a DJ. As with most other jobs, promotion is key, whether you work alone or through agencies. For your success to last longer, you must always create something new and dare to try some new things.

Over time, many DJs start producing their own songs instead of mixing others and that is actually the key to success and the virtues that will take you to the stars.