6 Factors To Consider When Buying Craft Beer

If you take a look at some pages from history books, you will see that beer is the oldest alcoholic drink. It is much older than wine and all the other ones. The earliest mentions of beer can be found in ancient Egypt. Surprisingly, beer consumption wasn’t limited only to people from the upper classes. There are documents where we can see that an average Joe in ancient Egypt could consume it.

To this day, beer is one of the most popular alcoholic drinks in the world. However, we can see that techniques changed a little bit. In the last two decades, the craft beer industry has been expanding significantly. The craft beer scene is practically bigger than it ever was. Especially in the United States and Europe. However, we can see that there are new movements in the Asian market recently.

Italy is a country that has a large offer when it comes to this kind of drink. If you would like to check some of them out, be sure to click here and inform yourself about them. Now, we would like to talk about a couple of factors that can help you with making the best possible selection. Without further ado, let’s talk about these.

1. Brand

A high percentage of craft beers come from numerous independent breweries. Because of that, a lot of them are made by a certain brand. Certainly, choosing one of these means that you will need to consider the name of the brand. Some brands have better products than others, right? We are not only talking about the overall quality, we are also talking about the preferences people have.

Therefore, you will need to know something about a certain brand before you purchase any of these products. If you have a certain experience with some of these brands, you will have the chance to make the selection much easier than it would be when you don’t have any experience.

2. Taste

The next factor we would like to talk about depends solely on the preferences of the consumer. Certainly, we are talking about the most important one, taste. Sure, you will not opt for a beer whose taste you don’t like. There are a lot of different elements in the brewing process that influence on the end product. In case you didn’t try a product in front of you, you can ask about the brewing process.

Also, there’s the question of ingredients. You can choose between lager, ale, wheat, sour, red, brown, golden, cider, and mead beer. If you were lucky enough to try some of the products you have in front of you, choosing the one that suits your preferences will be much easier.

3. Price

Now, we would like to talk about the price. Without any doubt, this is the most important factor for many consumers. As you can presume, different products come at a different price and there are a wide array of different things the price is decided upon.

When we are talking about craft beers, they are usually somewhat heftier than basic ones. The first element that plays a crucial role in the price is the process. Only by having an insight into these facts, you will know if it is worth it to buy a certain product.

Plus, it is a good move to compare the prices of other products, who are not craft, you already tried. So, check your budget, and see what prices meet with it. Sure, it is a good way to go.

4. Talk with a Bartender

When you go to a bar, chances are that you will come across a large menu. Sure, it can be quite boring to look at drinks you don’t even know. So, it would be a good move for you to talk with the bartender.

That way, you can learn about every drink you are interested in. Not only that you can learn about its quality, but you can also find out about the taste, ingredients, and process. Sure, you will need to go to a bar that specializes in beer.

When you go to the place where you can find a wide array of other drinks, it is possible that answers to your questions will not be as good as they need to be. Therefore, talk with a bartender who will provide you with crucial in all the things you need to know.

5. Don’t Pick Large Bottles

We can see that it is not unusual to come across large bottles. We are talking about the size equal to the wine bottle. In most cases, the quality of that product will not be as good as it needs to be. Therefore, you should avoid these completely.

Why is this important? Some breweries experiment with their beer and it is not uncommon to see something like this. We are not talking about kegs, aren’t we? The keg is a whole different story, and we encourage you to buy this kind of product.

6. The Package

Last but not least, we would like to talk about packages. How it is done can represent a great indicator of the quality of the beer. You know that the commonest ways of packaging are cans, kegs, and bottles.

Many people don’t understand how big of a role packaging has on the quality of the product itself. Maybe you didn’t know, but bottles are considered to be the best possible choice.

But it needs to be said that the package depends on the occasion. Let’s say you are in a bar, then you will possibly get a bottle. If you are in the market, you can choose between these three different packages. Above all, it all depends on your liking.

The Bottom Line

Choosing a proper beer is now harder than it ever was. When you think about that, there are a plethora of these to choose from.

So, picking the right one requires a certain level of knowledge and experience. Here, you can take a look at some of the most important factors that can help you with making the best possible choice.