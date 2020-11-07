6 Factors to Consider Before Building a Commercial Pool – 2020 Guide

It is said that if you decide to become a part of the swimming pool industry, you can make a lot of profits. Nowadays there are hundreds of thousands of commercial units all around the world, and people choose them because they are nice, clean and they spend a day enjoying themselves. If you want to start your business in this industry, there are a lot of factors you need to consider before investing in one. In this article, we are going to give you a list of some of the things you should think about before you start building.

1. What is your budget?

The first thing that everyone should think about is the overall budget you have. Note that your budget should include everything that is connected to the unit, starting from the building materials, maintenance, permits, laws, additional fees, as well as the increase in your utility bills.

Note that nowadays there are a lot of tools and gadgets that will help you finish the cleaning faster, and they will even save you time and money in the long run, but those are still things that you need to invest in. The size of the pool will make the biggest difference in the maintenance fees, so make sure you know how much money you are willing to invest now, and how much are you okay with spending every year on cleaning and upkeep.

2. What are the laws?

Now let’s talk about something that many people forget – the laws. You cannot build a unit anywhere, and unless you have the needed permits, you risk your neighbors calling the legal services on you.

In most places, there are strict laws about where you can and cannot build, and there are additional liability fees in case you don’t follow everything by the dot. So, before you start making any plans, you should first schedule a consult with the right people and services, and see if you are allowed to build the unit.

3. What kind of unit do you want?

This is the interesting part and the one that you should think the most about. There are so many different types of units, including the shapes and sizes. So, you should consider all the things including budget, materials, and how many people are going to use the pool, so you can make the right decision.

Note that the size of your space should play a role in your decision, because you cannot fit a huge unit in a small space, and you should not put a lap unit in case you want to use it recreationally along with your kids.

You have to consider the needs and desires of all the people who are going to use it, and if you will be able to keep up with your customers’ desires. So, give this a thought, and if needed, consult with professional services to give you an estimate on how many people can freely swim in the size you want without the place feeling crowded.

4. Maintenance

The maintenance is a huge factor in building a commercial pool, and you should know that if you don’t pay attention to the upkeep and the cleaning, you risk you and other people getting sick. The water may start to smell and you even risk the unit itself getting damaged.

You should clean the unit regularly, and it is best if you invest in a device that will take care of the chlorine levels and check the levels of other chemicals and even bacteria that may grow in the water. You should clean the unit of leaves or any other debris that may fall in, and you can do this by hand or use a gadget.

You will have to consider resurfacing as well, and www.poolresurfacingpiano.com suggests that the right service can help you determine the right time to resurface, the prices as well as which systems to use to get this done.

5. Landscaping

The landscaping will set the whole mood, and it can either attract customers, or it can drive people away. So, note that you need to pay attention to the things that you put around the unit, as well as the things that should be added to make the whole place look more welcoming.

Choose plants that will thrive in high humidity, and choose something that won’t dry if they come in contact with the chlorine in the water. For this part, you can also consult with a professional botanist and ask them for advice on what you should pick and put around the unit.

6. Additional fees

Do you want the unit to be indoor or outdoor? There are pros and cons to both, and there are also things that will bring you more paying clients. If you use an indoor unit, you can keep it open all year round, but you will also have to pay for heating during the cold months.

On the other hand, if you choose an indoor unit, you will lower the costs of heating, cooling, and additional things, but you won’t be able to keep the place open for more than 6 months per year.

Consider the costs for maintenance, resurfacing, cleaning the unit itself as well as the space around it, as well as landscaping. If you want to keep the commercial pool open, then you need to do everything by the standards, and if you plan on selling food or snacks there, you will need other permits.

Note that the permits are going to be your biggest challenge, and there is no way to skip this step. You will need to get approved by your state before you start building, and they are going to make checks during the process. Know that the inspections are a must even after you open your business, and you should expect to meet with the inspectors pretty frequently. Even though this is a big investment, and you will need to spend months and even years sorting out the details, it can bring you a lot of profits, and you will make a lot of people happy.