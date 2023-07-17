Bubble Shooter: A Story Behind A Retro Game

Retro gaming has been making a comeback in recent years as gamers of all ages have rediscovered the simple joys of classic games. These games offer simple graphics and gameplays compared to modern games, but they still offer a unique and challenging experience.

These retro games are now available to play on newer consoles and mobile devices. Some games even returned to life through remastering, which involves updating the graphics and features of the game.

Bubble Shooter is an example of a classic game that chooses to keep its retro design.

Understanding Bubble Shooter

Bubble Shooter is a puzzle game that was originally a clone of the 1994 arcade game Puzzle Bobble from Japanese game developer Taito. Puzzle Bobble itself was a spin-off of the 1986 platform game Bubble Bobble from the same company, which featured the same dragon characters.

In Bubble Shooter, the goal is to clear a field of bubbles by matching three or more of the same color. Tap and drag your finger across the screen to aim your weapon. Lift your finger to fire your shots. Playing from a browser? No worries, simply move your cursor around and click to direct the bubble.

If you fail and the lowest row of bubbles reaches the bottom line of the screen, the game will be over, and you will lose.

The more bubbles you destroy in a single shot, well, the higher your score will be. When all the bubbles on the playing field are gone, you will come out as a winner.

History of Bubble Shooter

In its early days, Puzzle Bobble was played on arcade machines. The machine gained popularity worldwide, including in North America.

According to RePlay, the international version of Puzzle Bobble was the fourth most-popular arcade game in February 1995.

As it grew in popularity, the game was also released on NES (Nintendo Entertainment System), SNES (Super Nintendo Entertainment System), and 3DO (3DO Interactive Multiplayer). Since then, it has spawned various game clones throughout the years – Bubble Shooter is one of them.

Bubble Shooter became available in the 2010s as smartphones took off and became the norm. It also retains the classic gameplay, the only difference being the device you’re playing on.

The game can now be played on mobile phones on both iOS and Android. As of now, it has garnered millions of downloads on both types of devices. A browser version is also available for players who prefer playing on their laptops or PCs.

What Makes Bubble Shooter Special?

Bubble Shooter stands out among complex modern games with its simple yet challenging gameplay.

Players must carefully aim their shots, strategize using the walls, and choose which bubbles to pop to progress. The game is easy to learn but challenging to master, which is precisely why players keep coming back for more.

At the same time, the game can also be very relaxing. Matching and popping bubbles can be satisfying for many people, similar to popping bubbles on a bubble wrap. This is why players tend to get lost in the game for hours.

The Future of Bubble Shooter

With the return of retro games, Bubble Shooter is among the titles making a comeback. The game is now accessible on PCs and mobile devices, allowing nostalgic players and newcomers to enjoy its simple yet addictive gameplay anywhere and anytime.

As technology becomes more advanced, gaming experiences are becoming more immersive. In the future, Bubble Shooter might incorporate Virtual Reality (VR) or Augmented Reality (AR) into the gameplay, creating even more engaging experiences for players.