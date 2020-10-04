Top 7 Book Editing Companies in the World – 2020 Guide

If you have a great idea for a book and you’re a good storyteller, nothing can stop you from writing a new best-seller. Well, that’s not entirely true. Storytelling and idea are a great foundation, but you still need a good read for your book to hit. It is one thing to tell a good story, writing it down is a whole new game. You don’t have your voice or body language to help you out deliver the story.

All you have at your disposal are words and for those words to hit, you need to write them well. If that sounds like something that you might need a little bit of help with, you came to the right spot. Today, we’re going to talk about the best book editing companies in the world that will help transform your manuscript into a well-written work of art.

What should you expect from a good editor and an editing company? Well, for starters, you need to make sure you don’t have any grammar or punctuation errors. Your sentences should be properly structured, fluid, the overall writing should be consistent and well-paced. An excellent editing company will provide you with all of that and more. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best of them.

1. The Book Butchers

This is one of the best companies out there. They’re based in Portland, home of the great pinot noir, which, you got to admit, helps get the creative juices flowing. Jokes aside, this company is very well known for its talented team of both fiction and non-fiction editors. A great portion of the editors are successful, published authors themselves. Contrary to their name, your book is going to be tied together in a wonderful way, not torn apart. They offer three packages, all of them with equally dramatic names. You can either hire them for a finishing touch or go all out and have a complete review and edit, it’s up to you.

2. The Blue Garrett

The Blue Garrett is a book editing company based in Bay Area, more precisely San Francisco. Most of their work is tied to fiction genres – anything from thrillers to romance. They’re not strangers to memoirs or cookbooks, nor any non-fiction writing for that matter, but it’s safe to say that the fiction is more their niche. Similar to the previously mentioned company, they offer three editing options. You can choose from The Works, The Pro, and The Trad – depending on your needs. If you want to self-publish than the first option is for you, however, if you’re more into the traditional publishing methods than The Trad(itional) is the package for you.

3. EditMojo

If you are in the mood for something more modern and professional, than you could visit editmojo.com and check out what they do. It’s an editing company that provides you with unlimited revisions, and great eBook editing options so your manuscript can become both a great read in print and in digital format. Another awesome reason to check them out is once they’re finished with editing you get two copies of your work so you can see which things have been edited, so you can easily cooperate with any notes and section you wish. If you’re wondering how much a book editor costs with these guys, it’s only a hundred dollars per 10,000 words.

4. Edit911

Aside from their striking name, this company provides you with the striking editing team as well. These guys will edit anything. Their team of editors is an all-PhD squad, with doctorates from literature to chemistry and history. It should come as no surprise that they are an international company with two headquarters. When we said they can edit anything, we weren’t joking. From works of fiction and non-fiction to scientific researches, dissertations, legal and business documents, and so on. You may choose from two standardized and one custom editing package, once again, depending on your needs. With professionals like these, anyone can become a writer.

5. Editage

Continuing on the same path, this one here is also a versatile editing company. Primarily, they are specialized in editing academic writings. So, if you’re working on a thesis or a dissertation, you may opt-out for this company. However, they do edit both fiction and non-fiction manuscripts, as well. They’re based in Princeton New Jersey, so if you’re in the area, you may check them out. They offer a couple of editing packages, from basic to an advanced one. Bonus points for Editage for offering a sample edit up to 1700 words so you can decide whether they are the right hire.

6. Kevin Anderson & Associates

I don’t know about you, but, whenever I see the ‘and associates’ in the name of a company I instantly trust their ability. It just sounds professional and capable to me. In this case, it is quite true. KA&A is an editing and a ghostwriting company from New York and a quite reputable one. They have worked with some of the world’s most popular and bestselling authors, they cooperate with some of the world’s largest publishing companies and even some celebrities. They offer all kinds of editing, from proofreading and minor editing to complete rewriting. Naturally, the prices vary on the level of editing.

7. The History Quill

For all you historical fiction fans and authors out there, if you’re looking for someone that specializes in your favorite genre, look no further. This English company based in the small town of Dorking just south of London is a great option for anyone out there that wants their manuscript historically accurate. Besides that, they offer proofreading and copyediting services, as well as an option between structural and editor’s report, with the former one being slightly pricier. So, if you’re looking for historical accuracy, help with character development, and more, this just might be the editing company for you.

Hopefully, you’re not still wondering how to find a book editor and this article has been helpful enough and has covered a lot of areas of written work you might want to be edited.