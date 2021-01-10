Blue Light Protection Skin Care Tips to Know About – 2021 Guide

Skin protection is one of the very important issues for overall health. We don’t say without the reason that the skin remembers everything. There’s a lot of talk about how dangerous UV-A and UV-B sun rays are for our skin – so we mostly take care of protection when we are exposed to the sun. However, a similar danger threatens us from our device screens – from where it insidiously creeps through our pores. For lack of a better explanation – we blame greasy food, being indoors, lack of exercise, and all sorts of habits for our bad complexion. But the truth could be hidden in our cell phones, tablets, and laptops. That’s why we’ll provide you with blue light protection skin care tips – that you should know about.

The Energy Of The Blue Rays – The Enemy Of Our Skin

The growing number of studies in recent decades proves that the health of our skin is affected by many more factors – than we previously believed. In addition to genetics, our diet, and sleep – environment also plays a big role. However, the everyday factors to which we are exposed also have a great impact on the health of our skin. If you take aging prevention and skin health seriously, protection from UV-A and UV-B light are no longer enough – and a new threat is called blue light. It is the light that is visible, and it will damage our skin if we are exposed for too long. Numerous studies have confirmed that exposure to the radiance from devices such as mobile phones or computers – induces oxidative stress and premature aging of our skin. Specifically, this type of radiation stimulates stressors on the skin that cause so-called photo-aging.

Various studies have proven that HEV (High energy visible) light generates similar quantities of reactive oxygen species – and a combination of UVA and UVB rays. Exposure to them can lead to skin inflammation, compromised melanogenesis, hypersensitivity, dryness, increased wrinkles, etc.

Harmful Results Of Such A Radiation

Given the characteristics, the question is whether and how harmful it is for the skin – especially the face and hands. If emitted in moderation, blue rays, whose source is the sun, play a significant role in maintaining good health. As for the skin – blue light is harmful if we are excessively exposed to its influence. Although blue light does not cause DNA mutations like sunlight and does not cause malignant skin tumors – its effect is very harmful. It is because it stimulates the production of enzymes that damage collagen fibers – and reduce the production of new collagen. It stimulates tyrosine and melanin production, causing hyperpigmentation, even more than UV light. Excessive blue light accelerates oxidation processes – and oxidative stress promotes inflammation and accelerated aging. Therefore, the skin is an uneven pigment with wrinkles. People who work all day in front of a computer screen very often report that their skin is dry, dehydrated – and that they notice small wrinkles. Sometimes, after a working day if exposed to mild sunlight the skin burns abruptly. Their face is very often red for no particular reason – and the redness passes slowly.

How To Provide Skin Protection?

A simple protection solution is to cover your phone or another device with a screen. Also, some cell phones today have a setting that turns blue light into yellow light (often called night mode) – which is far easier for the eyes but also your skin. If your cell phone has this option, it can be a great preventative method – or at least reduce the brightness level on the screens to 50%, to begin with.

When it comes to skin care to prevent the effects of blue light, look for special products. You can find blue light protection skin care serums and creams full of antioxidants. Also, consider a skin care routine formulated with ingredients – that have been proven to address the visible effects of UV rays. The application of local antioxidants in your beauty routine, as well as a diet rich in antioxidants – can strengthen the skin’s defenses against oxidative damage.

Skin Protection: Although SPF Does Not Help, Other Blockers Have Been Developed

Although further research is needed to better understand the nature and the impact of this radiance – these results alone are enough to take this threat seriously. Although common SPFs can’t help protect us from HEV radiance – other blockers have been developed so they will successfully protect your skin from blue light. When purchasing, try to find products containing ingredients like melanin, local lutein, and Liposhield HEV Melanin in care products. Titanium dioxide or zinc oxide, which will reflect a good deal of this light – will also help. It would also be reasonable to consider blue light filters for all digital devices – as well as contact lenses or computer glasses designed to block blue light.

This Type Of Radiance Requires Protection

We cannot escape the blue light. While we can get away from direct sunlight and protect ourselves with SPF cream – what about the radiance emitted by our computers or mobile phones? Apart from the fact that we need to know which products would best protect it – the problem is also in the very small distance of the used devices from our face. Namely, some average distance between our faces from the screen is between 20 and 40 centimeters – and that significantly increases the penetration of harmful rays deep into the skin. Precisely for this reason – adequate protection is of paramount importance.

Conclusion

No one can expect people to stop using smart devices, especially not out of a desire to stay young and beautiful. However, everyone agrees that their use should be reduced, at least at night. Before campaigns about the harmfulness of blue rays start – it is up to you to inquire about them. You should consider buying a protective cream, but above all – get a protective foil for the screen. Its effectiveness has been proven, if not for beauty – then at least for eye protection. As for mobile phones, avoid putting them on your face.