Top 10 Blockchain Education Companies Around The Globe To Watch In 2022

The blockchain education sector is growing rapidly. This is no surprise considering the exponential growth of the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin and other crypto are no longer a mystery, and what’s even better people want to know more about them than ever before. If you want to reach the essence of digital currencies you need to dig deeper into the world of blockchain.

There are now dozens of companies worldwide that offer courses and training in this exciting new technology. For many individuals around the world, this is a way of life, or at least they want it to be. To achieve great things in this domain, education is vital. That’s why it is important to find the right partners. The right lessons can’t be learned in the wrong places. If you’re looking for a place where to learn the secrets of the blockchain we have a few suggestions for you.

These organizations are leading the way in terms of innovation and quality of education. In terms of learning about crypto and its roots, it’s more than you could ask for. But, if you feel knowledgeable enough in this department, we won’t waste your time, and you could already start dealing with crypto if you visit this website.

1. Lambda School

Lambda School is a US-based educational program. It excels as an online coding school. Blockchain technology is the centerpiece of a few of its programs. Hands-on experience and practical skills are what this school is focused on. Those who engage with this school can expect to understand how blockchain works. Also, they’ll get an impression of how it can be used in the real world. Lambda School is one of the most respected coding schools globally. It is undoubtedly one to watch in the blockchain education domain.

2. Binance Academy

Binance Academy is a well-known name. It has educational ties to one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance. You have heard of it, right? It offers a range of free online courses on blockchain technology, cryptocurrency trading, and security. Binance Academy is an excellent choice if you’re interested in learning about all things related to digital currencies.

3. Blockchain at Berkeley

Blockchain at Berkeley is a student-run organization. While this might not sound reassuring, it’s quite good. It is based at the University of California, Berkeley. The group offers a range of courses and events on blockchain technology and related topics. Blockchain at Berkeley is one of the most active and respected organizations. This is what makes it so great. Young people who have learned about this field since its inception are in charge of providing education. A great combination indeed.

4. ConsenSys Academy

ConsenSys Academy is the educational arm of ConsenSys. If you didn’t know, the latter one is one of the largest blockchain development firms in the world. The academy offers a range of online courses. Most of them are focused on Ethereum and blockchain development. ConsenSys Academy is a great resource for those looking to learn about Ethereum. If you want to become involved in developing this exciting new technology, this academy is the place where you want to be.

5. Blockgeeks

Blockgeeks is an online education platform as you could already guess. It offers courses on a range of topics. The primary ones include blockchain technology, cryptocurrency trading, and smart contracts. Blockgeeks also has a strong focus on community building. Because of this, it offers a range of resources for developers and entrepreneurs. If you fall in any of these groups you know where to head next.

6. Cryptocurrency Certification Consortium

This organization is a non-profit one. It offers certification programs on blockchain technology and cryptocurrency trading, which could be precisely what you’re looking for. The consortium comprises several leading universities and organizations. If you love when big names are included in projects you’ll be glad to hear that CCC has ties with the University of Nicosia, Cornell University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. MIT might ring a bell even for those not acquainted with the education in the US.

7. Blockchain Institute

The Blockchain Institute is a Chicago-based organization. As its name suggests it is tied mostly to the exploration and development of blockchain. It offers courses and events on blockchain technology. The institute focuses on education. The primary goal is to provide its students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the world of blockchain. Right now it is the focus of many young people out there. This is no surprise as the technology is closer to the younger than to the older generations. But, don’t let age be a detrimental factor in your education.

8. Gilgamesh Platform

This is yet another company that excels in this domain. We are talking about an American company which is located in San Jose, California. They are a platform that operates on the principles of sharing. Their goal is to provide knowledge on smart contracts and Ethereum, among other things related to blockchain. If you’re looking for an educational partner in 2022 this should be one of the choices that top your list.

9. 21 Blockchain Institute

The 21 Blockchain Institute can be seen as a global organization. Its goal is to offer courses on blockchain technology. You could also switch the focus on cryptocurrency trading with them. The institute focuses on education and aims to provide its students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the blockchain environment.

10. Blocks Education

Block Education is one of the leading providers of online courses regarding blockchain technology. The company offers a range of courses for everyone interested. Of course, they start with blockchain fundamentals. The focus then switches to cryptocurrency trading, and smart contracts. Block Education is an excellent resource. If you’re looking to learn about blockchain technology and how they can use it in the real world this is your future partner.

Conclusion

These are just the top ten, in our humble opinion, of the many blockchain education companies around the globe that are worth watching in 2022. With the rapid growth of the blockchain industry, it is essential to stay up-to-date with the latest developments and trends. These companies are leading the way in providing quality education on this cutting-edge technology.