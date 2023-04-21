BI Connectors for Jira: Improve Your Data Analysis with Alpha Serve’s Connectors

Jira is a powerful project management tool that enables teams to collaborate, track tasks, and manage workflows efficiently. However, to make the most of Jira’s data, you need to be able to analyze it effectively. That’s where BI connectors come in. BI connectors are custom-built solutions that enable you to connect Jira to various data visualization tools, providing a flexible, hands-on approach to analyzing your data.

Alpha Serve, as an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, offers a range of BI connectors for Jira, including Power BI Connector for Jira, Tableau Connector for Jira, BigQuery Connector for Jira, SQL Connector for Jira, SAP Analytics Cloud Connector for Jira, and Oracle Analytics Connector for Jira. All of these connectors are available on the Atlassian Marketplace and you can try them for free.

Key Features of Alpha Serve’s BI Connectors for Jira

Seamless integration with popular BI tools: With Alpha Serve’s BI Connectors for Jira, you can easily integrate Jira data with popular BI tools like Power BI, Tableau, BigQuery, SQL, SAP Analytics Cloud, and Oracle Analytics.

Easy-to-use interface: The connectors have an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, making it easy for businesses to configure and use.

Advanced filtering options: The connectors come equipped with advanced filtering options that allow businesses to easily select relevant information and export it using proper data selection, thereby reducing data extraction time.

By managing permission settings, users are able to secure their business-related data sharing. Alpha Serve Jira BI Connectors are very efficient for such cases – check this.

Scheduled refresh: The connectors can be configured to schedule refreshes for actual reporting, ensuring businesses can access the latest data.

Benefits of Alpha Serve’s BI Connectors for Jira

Normalization of data: Alpha Serve’s BI Connectors for Jira allow businesses to connect datasets/data sources to software/tools and ensure optimal data transfer, which can normalize data and eliminate any variations that can cause redundancies or improper segmentation.

Automation of repetitive tasks: With Alpha Serve’s BI Connectors for Jira, businesses can automate repetitive tasks like data import/export, user input, data entry, validation, and data field and mismatch updates.

Improved data quality: The connectors ensure accurate and consistent datasets so businesses can use them to make effective decisions, which can positively impact an organization’s efficiency and productivity.

Increased ROI: By leveraging Alpha Serve’s BI Connectors for Jira, businesses can get increased ROI from their BI investments.

Enhanced data security: Alpha Serve’s BI Connectors for Jira offer robust data security features, such as permission settings and access management. This helps to ensure that sensitive business data is kept secure. Also, the connectors do not collect or store any of your data.

List of Alpha Serve’s BI Connectors for Jira

Power BI Connector for Jira: Alpha Serve’s Power BI Connector for Jira lets you connect Jira to Power BI, enabling you to explore Jira data with Power BI. It comes with filtering options, Power Query support, secured Jira data sharing, and permission settings.

Tableau Connector for Jira: Tableau Connector for Jira connects Jira data to Tableau, allowing you to create visualizations and data dashboards to make actionable decisions. It features support for filtering options, easy data export, and permissions and sharing settings.

BigQuery Connector for Jira: BigQuery Connector for Jira lets you connect Jira to BigQuery and run easy data export for visualization. It offers filtering options and accessible Jira data sharing through permissions.

SAP Analytics Cloud Connector for Jira: SAP Analytics Cloud Connector allows you to export Jira data into SAP Analytics Cloud. It supports data export of leading marketplace apps, custom fields, and combining Jira data with other sources while using filters to select only the data you need.

SQL Connector for Jira: SQL Connector for Jira is a powerful and convenient tool for SQL Jira integration. This connector makes data export and analysis more straightforward than ever by allowing you to transfer all your Jira data into SQL databases such as PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, Oracle, and H2.

Oracle Analytics Connector for Jira: Oracle Analytics Connector for Jira enables you to showcase Jira data and analyze it in Oracle Analytics, creating unified analytics. It supports Jira Core & Jira Software fields, filtering options, and scheduled refreshes.

Alpha Serve’s BI Connectors for Jira are available for a free trial on the Atlassian Marketplace. This makes it easy for businesses to try them out and see if they fit their needs.

Final Words

In conclusion, if you want to get the most out of Jira’s data, Alpha Serve’s BI connectors for Jira can provide a flexible, hands-on approach to analyzing your data. By connecting Jira to data visualization tools, you can gain valuable insights and make data-driven decisions that can improve your business’s productivity and profitabilitohy not try one of Alpha Serve’s BI connectors for Jira today and see the benefits for yourself?