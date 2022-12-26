Top 5 Best Time Management Games From GameTop

Time management is a skill and you must learn it anyhow if you want to achieve something big in your life. The interesting thing is that there is an entertaining way to learn time management and it is through video games. Yes, you read it right. You can play time management games and learn this skill.

There are 1000 free PC games available in this category but today we are going to introduce you to the 5 best time management games, offered exclusively by GameTop. So, read the article further and explore these games online.

Goodgame Big Farm

Goodgame Big Farm will not only help you learn time management skills but also let you enjoy mind-blowing farm life. Developed by Goodgame studios in 2016, this video game is all about crops and farms. In the game, as a farmer, you’re required to do many tasks like growing crops and protecting them from animals.

Then, you can sell your crops at the organic market and showcase your entrepreneurial skills as well. To make the game more fun-filled and creative, you can adorn your crops and fields with beautiful decorations and make them appealing. Some of the stunning features of this wonderful game are:

Features 100 + farm buildings

You can produce 100 + crops and goods

Has many farming quests and daily task

Designed with different gameplay strategies

Lightweight in size. It is just 2 MB

Jo’s Dream: Organic Coffee

People, who love cooking games, will definitely enjoy the thrill and fun of Jo’s Dream: Organic Coffee. In this game, you have to help a young girl named Jo in setting up her own coffee House and make her dream come true. Not just that, you also need to help the girl in making different types of coffee drinks, take orders, and manage everything in a professional and precise manner.

You need to make sure the customers are happy and visit your coffee shop again. You can turn this two-tabled cafe into a big luxurious restaurant and offer various dishes other than just coffee if you have good time management skills. Developed by Melesta in 2014, this game offers many impressive features like:

Has two game modes named Timed and Relax

You will get 6 employees

There would be 19 types of guests

Offers 19 awards

Designed with amazing graphics

Northern Tale 2

Northern Tale 2 is one of the best free games to play If you want to gain some time management skills. It is a kind of building and farming game in which you have to restore a village that has been destroyed by an evil witch. The game is not as simple as it sounds because you would have limited time and have to manage resources and money wisely.

In the whole process, you would face many hurdles. The witch itself can come and create problems for you. So, you need to be careful as well while playing the game. This thrilling yet fun-filled game is developed by Realore in 2019 and its worth-mentioning features are:

Designed with outstanding 3D graphics

There are more than 50 levels

Has different types of award systems

Compatible with Windows 98/XP/Vista/7/8/10

Has an easy user-interface

My Kingdom for the Princess 4

My Kingdom for the Princess 4 will teach you time management in a royal and adventurous way. Here, you have to help Prince Arthur, who is the chief of royal services and trying to rescue his lost Princess. This game is all about time management and strategy building. The safety of the Princess completely depends on you. This is why you need to be careful when playing it.

You are required to solve multiple quests and then gather the resources that will be required to rescue The Princess. Because of its unique storyline, it is one of the most loved adventure war games. It was developed by Neversoft in 2014 and its remarkable features include:

Features five kingdoms

Incorporated with immersive music

Suitable for Windows 98/XP/Vista/7/8/10

Easy and hassle-free

Has funny elements

Jack of All Tribes

Jack of All Tribes is a fine blend of adventure and time management. Unlike shooting games or any other action games, it will not offer you a breathtaking thrill but will definitely spellbind you all through the game and teach you some good time management skills.

In this game, you have to help Jack, a little boy, who has been sent back in time and ended up landing on a primal isle, where he has been declared the leader by the natives. So, you have to help him lead the natives and fulfill their all types of requirements. This wonderful game was launched in 2014 and its mind-blowing features are:

There are hidden objects

Offers rewards

Rule a primitive tribe

Suitable for Windows 98/XP/Vista/7/8/10

Not much large in size. It is just 135 MB.

FAQs

Are these time management games free?

Yes, these are free games and you can enjoy them as much as you want.

Are these games easy and convenient to play?

Yes, these computer games are designed with a super easy user interface. So, you don’t need to worry about anything.

Conclusion

These are the best free games online for people who want to learn some time management skills other than just having fun playing video games. If you are also one of those people, just try your hands on one of these PC games.