5 Tips for Selecting The Best Swimming Pool Surface – 2020 Guide

All of us already know just how expensive building a swimming pool in a backyard can really be. In certain countries and cities, the cost of such investment can be more than $10,000. Somewhere even $20,000. Nevertheless, if you are here reading this article, you have probably already decided that you are going to make such an investment. Right now, you are probably thinking about which materials you want to use and what kind of surface you need. That is probably one of the most important things you have to consider.

However, with such an expensive investment, it can be difficult to come to a conclusion. It is normal to hesitate with every choice you make because this will be a permanent and very expensive decision. Instead of overloading your mind with so much stress, it is probably best to resort to someone else’s opinion, someone who knows more about this topic.

Look no further because this is a guide for 2020 that will help you with exactly that. I am going to give you several tips for selecting the best swimming pool surface you can find.

1. What is your budget look like?

Before you start deciding on what kind of materials you want to use, which company you want to hire, or before making any kind of purchase, it is best that you first evaluate what your budget looks like.

Naturally, if you are not worried about your budget, you can just go ahead and skip to the next step. Otherwise, you will need to read this tip because it is very important.

Your budget will determine what the outcome of this entire project will look like. It is essential that you first do some planning and decide how much money you are actually willing to spend to build a proper swimming pool in your backyard.

Once you have a good idea of what your budget should look like, you can start playing around with different prices of materials, services, or any other expenses to make sure that you stay under that limit that you have created.

However, I also have to mention that you should always be ready for any other extra costs that might appear out of nowhere. Yes, those unexpected costs can happen, so it is best that you are ready for those. Keep a few extra cash on the side in case something like that happens.

2. Plastering

This is probably the surface that you most commonly see used in swimming pools. Especially for public ones. A lot of people prefer to use white or colored plaster because it is much more inexpensive than other options, it is easy to repair and it lasts quite long considering the cost.

Even though this is the most expensive option, it still looks pretty good. In fact, some people prefer plastering over other more premium options such as quartz, pebble, or tiles.

The best thing about a plaster surface is the fact that you can color it anywhere you want. You can make that classic blue that everyone loves, you can make it red, green, purple, or any other color you want.

Although, I suggest that you do not go too crazy with certain colors because it might not look that good. If your backyard does not get a lot of exposure to the sun throughout the day, I would suggest going for brighter colors.

I think it is important to mention again how low the cost of replastering a pool, especially when you compare it to retiling or reapplying quartz. You should also know that the replastering process is also quite fast as suggested by poolresurfacingchandler.com.

3. Quartz

Quartz is probably not the most popular option these days, but that is probably because of the cost. Quartz is expensive on its own and when you combine it with services that know how to apply quartz to a pool, the entire process becomes even more expensive.

However, there are a few good reasons why it is so expensive. First, the fact that it looks very good. The colors you can get with quartz are simply amazing. This kind of service can make your entire backyard shine.

Another significant benefit of using quartz instead of other surfacing options is that it can last for a much longer period of time. This mineral is much more durable and can withstand all kinds of environmental changes.

Although, you cannot forget that if something happens to that quartz, it will probably cost just as much as you paid the first time around.

4. Tiles

A tiled surface was probably the most popular choice in the past and it is still very popular today. In fact, it might be right after plastering in popularity. A tiled surface is a perfect balance between quartz and plaster. It is durable, it looks quite good and it is not as expensive as quartz. They are also quite slip and water-resistant which is always a good thing.

The only disadvantage is the fact that a damaged tile will have to be replaced entirely. If you do not do that replacement soon enough, the damage could start spreading to other tiles. So, without proper maintenance, it might cost you a lot more than you expected.

5. Pebbles

Quite an unpopular option, but it is there if you wanted. Do not get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with going with pebbles, I just thought you should probably know that not a lot of people pick it. It has a unique style, it is quite durable and it is not as costly as adding quartz. Even if something happens to the pebbles, replacing them can be a very easy and inexpensive process.

The only downside is that you might be limited the color choices. And if they come painted, the paint might start to show some wear and tear after just a few years.

There are certainly a variety of options, but I do hope that I have helped you make your decision for the surface of your swimming pool with this guide.