In Australia, over 50% of professionals chose to work remotely sometime in 2022 [1], and around 12.7 million RV trips happened in the state, according to the 2022 mid-year statistics by Tourism Research Australia [2]. This implies an urgent need for the best solar panels in Australia to support an off-grid workspace that features reliability and travel-like comfort in all aspects. The diverse collection of Jackery’s best solar panels in Australia stands out amid the other options present on the market. Here’s how Jackery’s indigenous products address the challenges faced by many RV enthusiasts in creating a productive working environment.

4 Key Considerations for Remote Work from an RV

Embracing the sense of freedom for travelling and being engaged in professional activities feels like heaven if managed correctly. As the trend gains momentum among travelling enthusiasts in Australia, more people are switching to a nomadic life while maintaining their online presence. Sustaining this lifestyle requires convergence with several significant factors for a hassle-free experience, and having the best solar panels in Australia is a must. Here’s a detailed account of the factors you should consider beforehand.

1. Reliable Internet Connectivity

Having a reliable internet connection is one of the most important aspects to consider if you’re aiming to stay connected to your work while being on the road. You would need robust internet hotspots and cellular boosters for this purpose. Firstly, invest in a reliable internet provider’s service. Moreover, you would need an integrated system based on the best solar panels in Australia to support your internet devices to stay virtually connected, which sustains the internet connection for you to conduct work activities. Even an hour of being deprived of internet connectivity could cause a devastating loss in some instances, so be sure to invest in a solar panel generator to support your internet devices efficiently.

2. Power Supply

Having a reliable power supply stands as one of the most critical aspects of working remotely in an RV. With the best solar panels in Australia smartly incorporated into your RV, you’re remote working activities are practically empowered with an autonomous source of clean energy. This diminishes the need to rely on other conventional sources of energy. The solar energy can be utilized and stored in the batteries at night. That’s how you have your laptop power bank that is self-sufficient and the best portable charger to empower all your other work devices like phones, internet devices, lights, air conditioning, and others. The consistent power supply ensures that all the devices are always operational.

3. Peaceful Environment

Being productive requires a peaceful environment as a pivotal factor. It would be best if you looked into critical facets of minimizing hazardous emissions and reducing noise in the surroundings. Generally, a traditional generator accompanies a massive amount of noise with it. Therefore, investing in the best solar panels in Australia setup featuring low noise for your RV can motivate you to focus and concentrate on your work targets in a healthier and quieter environment. Also, there’s no point in travelling around the country when you cannot enjoy the exquisite beauty and silence of peaceful nature.

4. Bright Light

Having proper lighting is a no-brainer when it comes to setting up your workspace in an RV. Adequate illumination is essential to foster a highly productive atmosphere for working. You have to invest in the best solar panels in Australia that provide you with a robust remedy to light up your RV even after the sun goes down. This guarantees a well-illuminated workspace ready all the time when you feel like working. Solar power generators can enable you to redefine your RV experiences by ensuring a stable energy source on the go. This sustainable energy solution effectively covers all the critical needs during your remote RV work and travel.

Jackery’s Solar Generator 2000 Pro: Your RV’s Perfect Office Companions

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro is a complete set, including SolarSaga 100W solar panels and the Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station. This comprehensive solution is perfect for setting up a highly reliable and conductive workspace during your RV trips, especially for remote work. The prevalent trend of remote working has highlighted the significance of having a reliable energy source on the go, and Jackery’s combination aligns perfectly with the needs of travelling enthusiasts working remotely from their RVs.

1. Power Supply for Work Equipment

In case you’re looking for the best solar panels in Australia, you must get your hands on the SolarSaga 100W, which is a robust high-efficiency panel, and integrate it with the indigenous Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station equipped with the ability to provide you with consistent power that smartly sustains all your work equipment like your Wi-Fi device and computer, smartphones, printers, and everything you need to get your work consistently supported.

2. Uninterrupted Work

Having the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro by your side means that you’re consistently covered with a robust battery capacity that expands its magnitude, which ensures a seamless experience with an uninterrupted power supply all the time. This highly integrated combination helps you enjoy a smooth working experience in your RV without worrying about power breakdowns or battery disruptions. Enjoy travelling and working at different serene locations in your RV with a reliable green energy source, having your back all the time.

3. Quiet and Eco-friendly

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro stands out among the other best solar solutions in Australia with its noiseless and eco-friendly design exclusively designed to supersede. If you plan to throw yourself into an immersive working environment while enjoying the mesmerizing beauty of Australia’s wilderness, this integrated solar panel system makes the ideal fit. It also adheres to all the eco-conscious standards. In a nutshell, it presents you with the most sustainable power solution by minimizing carbon footprint and noise pollution, two of the most common dilemmas of today. Choose Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro to play your part in the environment’s well-being.

4. Energy Efficient

Employing leading-edge solar technology, the Solar Saga 100W, as the best solar panels in Australia, can effectively harness solar energy before sending this harvested energy from the sunlight straight to the Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station to be stored in the form of an efficient power source to support your working equipment in the RV. This makes your experience cost-effective yet efficient enough. You need not compromise on the cost to cut down on the efficiency.

5. Easy Operation

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro is smartly crafted and engineered, considering user-friendliness as a core aspect to offer a smooth experience. This meticulously designed setup comprised components to ensure minimal hassle for the users. You can operate it with minimal effort. Thanks to its intuitive interface, you don’t have to possess in-depth technical knowledge to harness solar power panels with your RV equipment.

This portable solar charger system is designed considering that many users might find technical complexities quite hard to deal with. Thus, the setup exceptionally provides incredible operational simplicity, enabling you to tap into its ultimate features conveniently without a steep learning curve. Embrace the accessibility and convenience of the best solar panels in Australia, SolarSaga 100W, with Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station.

6. Cost Saving

If you’re looking for the best solar panels in Australia at the best price, an investment in SolarSaga 100W solar panels and Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station can be the answer. It can help you save a substantial amount of costs in the long run. Traditional energy grids cost you way more than renewable energy sources, which can cause a huge hole in your pocket. This means relying on green energy rather than non-renewable sources of energy results in lower energy expenses with a greater sense of stability and independence. With a long lifespan of 10 years, this solar setup of SolarSaga 100W and Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station makes a durable and cost-effective energy solution.

Remote RV Trip Tips: Installing the Best Solar Panels in Australia

If you plan to embark on a fantastic RV trip while working on your projects remotely, you must first equip yourself with adequate knowledge and planning. You must have sufficient resources to ensure an uninterrupted remote working experience from your RV. Here’s a list of the most significant aspects that you should consider.

1. Location Selection

Make sure to choose an optimal site to install your solar panels. Find a location that boasts maximal exposure to direct sunlight. Install the panels on the top of your roof and ensure their proper alignment with the direction of the sunlight during the daytime. The angle can make all the difference as it practically decides the peak energy generation efficiency for your digital nomad’s life in an RV.

2. Secure Panels

For the best solar panels in Australia to provide their best performance, secure affixation on the RV rooftop is a prerequisite, as it prevents panels from displacement. For smooth remote working from your RV, you may want to be utterly carefree about power problems such as the displacement of the solar panels. Therefore, premium quality mounting hardware is a good investment for steady grip and stability of panels to stand the bumps and lurches along the way. Also, make sure to inspect it every day for any signs of damage. Additional fastening brackets are helpful to keep them stable.

3. Shade Avoidance

Ensure your RV is parked in direct sunlight during the daytime, and avoid shades as much as possible. This helps the panels receive consistent sunlight and charges the battery for use later whenever you need it. You must get rid of everything that might cause a hindrance between the solar panels and the sunlight. Take off shadow-casting roof accessories and other kinds of obstructions. Sometimes, you may need to pay attention to debris that occasionally lands on your solar panels, as it can also cast a shadow and keep your panels from receiving the good amount of sunlight that they need for optimal working.

FAQs

1. Is It Possible to Work Remotely in an RV?

It’s now possible to plan an enticing odyssey in Australia while handling all the work remotely. However, the success of this experience primarily hinges upon the right choice of energy supply. Incorporating the best solar panels in Australia provides a resilient solution to operate and uphold all essentials for your work. A solar panel setup can cover several areas of your concern as a travelling enthusiast struggling to manage all the work remotely. From mitigating power generation noise, lighting up your workspace, and providing a reliable internet connection to charging all your work-related tools, a solar power generator has got you covered.

2. What Should You Not Do When Working Remotely In an RV?

In case you’re a professional running your work remotely, here’s a list of things you should never do in an RV:

Avoid excessive consumption of the stored power, or otherwise, you’re wearing it out. So please ensure that you do not leave unnecessary lights or other appliances switched on carelessly.

Try not to strain the solar power generator. You should invest in a power generator with proper capacity that aligns with your needs.

Do not neglect the regular maintenance sessions of your solar power panels, and clean them regularly.

Avoid putting your solar panels under prolonged exposure to extreme heat or other extreme weather to avoid fast degradation.

Conclusion

Jackery aims to bring you a transformative solar-powered remote RV work experience with ultimate convenience and comfort. The best portable solar panels in Australia, SolarSaga 100W, together with the Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station, will harness the most solar energy potential to ensure your work experience is inspiring and delightful. Its goal is to help you achieve your goals with a vision empowered by cleaner energy sources.