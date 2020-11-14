What Is The Best Material To Use Around A Pool – 2020 Guide

Deciding on whether you should get a pool isn’t as simple as it seems. At first glance, it might not appear like that, but the reality is that this process can take some time. After all, you have to plan and organize multiple things, make numerous inquiries, and obviously consider the cost and find something within your price range.

We are not talking only about the type of pool, its size, shape, design, additional features, and so on. A lot of people forget to think about this at first, but you actually have to consider the pool decking. Installing one of these is only the first step of this process, and upon completing it, you will still have a long way to go before being able to enjoy it completely.

The significance of the pool decking is twofold. Not only is it an important aspect that will ensure the safety of your family and guests, but it will also greatly affect the overall appearance of your backyard. Due to this reason, you have to plan everything meticulously, and in the following text, we will give you some tips.

What are your options?

When it comes to choosing the material for pool decking, you have multiple options. Some of them are more popular than others, but each has its pros and cons. In addition, before making this choice, you should make a list of requirements that the material should meet, and we will provide some examples later in the article.

1. Poured Concrete

This is the most popular choice, and the reason behind it is that it is extremely durable because, well, it is concrete, after all. What’s more, it is perfectly safe since you will be able to walk barefoot without having to worry about slipping and falling. To further increase safety, you should add the non-slip coating, but keep in mind that this will increase the overall cost of the decking.

The biggest advantage of it is that it is fairly cost-effective and that it can be poured in any shape you need or want. If the area you want to cover with it is relatively small, you can turn it into a DIY project. On the other hand, according to poolresurfacingscottsdale.com, you should consider hiring professionals if you have no experience since the concrete can set very quickly on a hot day.

2. Cement Pavers

People who opt for these want to create a completely new design of their backyard while not spending too much money at the same time. As you can assume, homeowners usually opt for pavers that are gray or of earth tone colors simply because they provide them with many designing possibilities.

The installation process of these is another benefit, and it can easily be concluded as a DIY project, which is why most people decide to do this work themselves. Still, if you want to do this, you have to be familiar with the proper installation because if you forget to place the sand or gravel first, there is a chance that pavers will sink after some time, leaving you with the uneven decking. What’s more, weed can easily grow between these, but on the positive side, you won’t have to worry about any cracks in the concrete.

3. Brick

This material is fairly similar to the previous one since it is also very durable, and with the right maintenance, this decking will last you for many years to come. This material might be slightly more expensive than the pavers. Even though the installation process is DIY-friendly, keep in mind that it will take you a lot of time since each of these has to be placed individually.

4. Wood

You are probably one of those people who want to incorporate as many natural elements in their backyard as possible, so you are thinking about getting this type of decking. Yes, it is possible, but our advice is to think about it thoroughly.

First of all, not every type of wood is suitable for this purpose. You will have to use teak, redwood, or cider since these are more durable. Secondly, this type of decking requires you to install a floor joist system first. The main downside of this material is that it requires regular maintenance. This is something that you will have to do regardless of the type of wood. If you don’t do this, over time, the wood will absorb the water and rot, or even cause splinters can be very painful to your feet.

5. Stone tiles

As you can assume, these tiles can take your property’s overall design to the next level, especially if you match them with those that lead to your home. This is why they are so popular, but there is a major downside you have to be aware of – they are slippery. To prevent this, you should only choose between different styles of unglazed tiles since they should be used in this setting. In addition, these can be quite costly and are probably the most expensive options you have.

What are the important features?

As you can see, when it comes to choosing the decking material, you have a wide range of options. So, how can you rest assured that you have gone with the right one? Well, our advice is to make a list of requirements that the material must meet, so let us give you some suggestions.

First of all, it cannot be slippery. This should be the number one requirement on your list. The last thing you want is worry whether you will slip and fall every time you get out of the pool. Slippery material can cause numerous horrible accidents, and you want to prevent them from ever happening.

The next thing you should think about is comfort. How does it feel? Obviously, wooden splinters and hot surfaces are not something any of us want, so think about it before making the investment.

Finally, you have to think about cost and maintenance. Naturally, you should first think of the amount of money you have at your disposal, and choose the decking accordingly. In addition, you should also inquire about the maintenance requirements of all the materials. You cannot completely avoid these chore, but keep in mind that you will have to clean the pool regularly, so you should go with a low maintenance decking material, just to make it easier on yourself.