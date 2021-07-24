What is the Best Health Insurance for Real Estate Agents?

When we’re discussing health insurance, we are talking about a concept people don’t think about until they need it. If you take a look at some official statistics, you will see that a high percentage of US citizens don’t have it. Therefore, a lot of them think about possible ways to overcome these problems. But that doesn’t mean that they can take care of this issue easily.

Finding the best possible option for those who are not covered by a group plan or are employer-sponsored can be extremely hard. Surely, you wouldn’t like to be in a situation where you need medical attention and you don’t have the necessary insurance. We are talking about a situation where the future becomes uncertain because you lack the options for taking care of serious medical conditions.

According to a report done by the National Association of Realtors, roughly 28% of its members don’t have this kind of insurance covered every year, and it is mainly associated with real estate agents. Obtaining this right is slightly harder than for other professionals. If you would like to learn more about it, be sure to take a look at https://myprivatehealthinsurance.com/the-best-health-insurance-for-real-estate-agents-brokers/.

Sure, there are a lot of different factors that need to be taken into consideration. Now, let’s take a look at what real estate agents can do about it and reap all the much-needed benefits for themselves. Without further ado, let’s take a look at what we were able to gather.

Why is it Important?

As you can presume, having health insurance can be easily categorized as one of the most significant concepts because it provides people with a chance to take care of their health. Plus, these expenses are among the highest ones in the United States.

Therefore, having this as an option is an absolute must for every citizen in the country.

According to the word of law, everyone who is employed must have this kind of coverage. Sadly, we can see that this is not the case in a lot of situations. As we’ve said, obtaining these for real estate agents is a rough process. The situation with them can be compared to freelancers. That doesn’t matter, you should do your best to get it.

What Do Real Estate Agents Think About It?

If you take a look at the survey done in 2020, you will see that more than 50% of participants stated that they consider health insurance highly important. At the same time, 20% of them said that they don’t even think about it because it is of no significance for them. 18% stated that it is of some importance for them, but they are not thinking about it too much.

In the same survey, the next question was about whether the company they have employed at offers this possibility. The results were more than shocking, more than 60% of them said that their employer doesn’t provide them with this possibility. Only 25% said that they have this option. As you can see, we are talking about a highly important question for this field of work.

When it comes to the reason why real estate agents don’t have this kind of coverage, we can see that more than 80% of participants said that the premiums are simply too high for them.

When it comes to the commonest way it is obtained, we can see that 32% of them stated that they have it because of their spouse’s employer plan. As you can see, there are some options but the road to these is pretty rocky.

What are the Possibilities?

Now, let’s take a look at the possibilities real estate agents have when it comes to health insurance.

1. Healthcare

We would like to start with traditional healthcare, nowadays known as Obamacare. It is bought through healthcare.gov. When you sign up, you will have a couple of insurance options in front of you. However, you will need to fill the form where you should insert some crucial information about yourself.

We are talking about coverage that covers every condition you have, even if it existed before you bought it. For people who don’t have a respectable income, the government takes care of some percentage of payments. In some cases, this kind of coverage can be really expensive.

2. Hospital Indemnity Plans

The next option we would like to talk about becoming an option when a person ends up in a hospital. Depending on the policy you choose, it can cover a wide array of different situations. The major benefit of hospital indemnity plans is that it tends to be much cheaper than traditional healthcare.

Furthermore, the premium will never increase, it doesn’t matter how old you are. The only condition is that you are in good condition at the moment you chose this option. Meaning, if you had a heart attack or some other similar condition, you cannot have this as an option.

3. Corporate Health Insurance

As its name says, corporate health insurance is provided by the employer. As we’ve already said, only 25% of real estate agents have this possibility. When they do have it, it is a part of the group insurance plan. The company must cover 50% of the medical costs of their employee.

In most cases, this option is widely considered the best one. However, you can see that a vast majority of people don’t have a chance of using this one. At the same time, that doesn’t mean that all agents will consider it effective.

The Verdict

Choosing one of the options and claiming that it is the best one is not possible. All of these have their pros and cons. Therefore, you should make a decision based on your preferences and needs. It is you who will use it, so, it’s your call. Here, you can take a look at all the crucial points about health insurance for real estate agents and what are the available choices. We are sure you will find all of this information useful.