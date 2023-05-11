Best Day Trips From Rome 2023: Exploring The Surrounding Countryside

Rome is an eternally attractive city with plenty to offer visitors, from ancient ruins and monuments to its bustling streets and delicious cuisine. It’s easy to get lost in the city’s charms, and travellers in Italy should take advantage of the opportunity to explore the surrounding countryside; because it is rich in history, culture and naturally breathtaking beauty. Day trips from Rome are a fantastic and convenient way to experience the many delights of Italy beyond the city limits.

Travel to Italy to experience the charming hill towns of Tuscany or the stunning coastline of the Amalfi Coast; many day trip options are available to travellers. These trips offer a chance to see some of Italy’s most picturesque landscapes. Taste regional foods and wines and learn about the country’s fascinating historical and ancient traditions.

Here are some amazing countryside places to visit solo or with friends and family. These places are not just carefully curated but are breathtaking for tourists who want to experience the charm of these cities-

Tivoli

Tivoli is a beautiful hillside town located just 30 kilometres east of Rome and is a popular day trip destination for people looking to travel to Italy. The town is famous for its distinctly stunning historic villas and gardens, some of which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

One of the most popular attractions in Tivoli is the Villa d’Este- a stunning Renaissance palace known for its beautiful gardens and fountains. Renaissance is the most classic period in the history of Romans and Greek. Visitors can stroll or walk through the palace’s gardens and breathe the pure countryside air. Tivoli also has some beautiful fountains like- cascading waterfalls and elaborate grottoes. The other UNESCO World Heritage Site is also located in Tivoli and is a must-visit for anyone interested in ancient Roman architecture; it is called Villa Adriana!

One of the most special things about Tivoli is the travel to the place from Rome, as it’s very easy and convenient. Tiburtina station and arrive in Tivoli in just 30 minutes. Tourists can, of course, take a bus or hire a private driver for a more personalised experience while exploring different modes of transportation in each place. With so much to see and do in Tivoli -it’s no wonder it’s considered one of the best day trips from Rome!

Ostia Antica

Ostia Antica is an ancient Roman port city used as a significant trading hub for the Roman Empire. This city is located about 30 km west of Rome- Ostia Antica offers people a glimpse into the old times of ancient Rome.

People travelling to Ostia Antica can explore and experience the ancient ruins of the city and marvel at the impressive architectural feats of the Romans. The city is home to various well-preserved beautiful buildings and structures, like a: theatre, a forum, public baths and an amphitheatre. The most impressive attraction in Ostia Antica is the House of Diana, a grand mansion decorated with intricate mosaics and frescoes.

How To Get To Ostia Antica From Rome?

Getting to Ostia Antica from Rome is super easy. Visitors can take a train from Rome to Ostia Antica station, which is just a short walk from an- archaeological site. The travelling journey takes 30-40 minutes, and trains run frequently throughout the day. Of course, visitors can take a guided tour from Rome- which should include transportation and a knowledgeable guide who can provide information about the history of Ostia Antica.

Amalfi Coast

The Amalfi Coast is a stunning region located in the southern part of Italy, and it is known for its picturesque scenery, colourful buildings and sparkling blue waters. Amalfi Coast is truly a person’s dream come true. It is a popular tourist destination,- attracting visitors from all over the world who come and enjoy its natural beauty and intense, rich culture. Travelling to Italy is complete with exploring the Amalfi Coast because it is often said to be one of the most beautiful coastlines in the world.

What To Do And See On The Amalfi Coast?

Scenic drives and hiking trails

Coastal villages and towns

Historical and cultural landmarks

The Amalfi Coast offers many activities and attractions for tourists to enjoy. From scenic drives and hiking trails to exploring charming coastal villages and towns, there is something for everyone at Amalfi! Visitors can also take in the region’s rich history and culture by visiting ancient landmarks, like- the ruins of Pompeii and the mediaeval town of Ravello.

Places To Explore In The Town Of Amalfi:

Amalfi is a picturesque coastal town in the heart of the Amalfi Coast. It is known for its stunning architecture, colourful houses, and beautiful beaches; tourists often use it for breathtaking pictures and video content. People enjoy a range of activities here, like- swimming and sunbathing to even -exploring the town’s historical and cultural landmarks. Some popular attractions in Amalfi include the Duomo di Sant’Andrea, the Paper Museum, and the Grotta Dello Smeraldo. Travellers can make the most of their visit to Amalfi by following simple tips, such as avoiding peak tourist season and exploring the town on foot.

Florence

Florence is a beautiful city located in the Tuscany region of Italy. This city is famous for its- stunning architecture, art, history and cuisine. Florence is a popular destination for tourists from all over the globe because of its rich cultural heritage and aura. When visiting Florence, there are many things to do and see, such as – One of the must-see places is the Florence Cathedral, also known as the Duomo. The Duomo is a magnificent example of Gothic architecture and features a dome by Filippo Brunelleschi. Another popular attraction is the Uffizi Gallery -which houses an extensive collection of Renaissance art and includes works by the most talented and renowned- Leonardo da Vinci, Botticelli, and Michelangelo.

To get to Florence from Rome, tourists can take a high-speed train from Roma Termini station, which takes 1.5 hours. Or people can also choose to drive or take a bus.

Pompeii

Pompeii is a famous archaeological site located near Naples. It was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD and, unfortunately, was buried under its own ashes. In today’s times -it is still one of the most popular tourist destinations in Italy. When visiting Pompeii- one can explore the ancient city’s ruins and see the remains of most of the- houses, temples, and public buildings. One of the most distinct highlights of the site is the -preserved body casts of the people who were buried under the ash.

To get to Pompeii from Rome, tourists can take a train from Roma Termini station to Naples, which takes 1.5 hours. From Naples, tourists can then take a regional train to the Pompeii station; alternatively, they can also drive or take a bus.

Conclusion

For all people considering travelling to Italy, there is truly no shortage of beautiful and fascinating destinations to explore beyond Rome’s borders. There is something for everyone, from the stunning Renaissance gardens of Tivoli to the charming Amalfi coast. Travelling to Italy is a dream for so many, and now it’s finally time for it to come true! Exploring the surrounding countryside is an excellent way to experience all this beautiful country offers.