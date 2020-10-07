4 Best CFD Trading Platforms to Try in 2020

Stock trading has been around for more than a thousand years. The first record in the history of selling or buying shares was in BCE. Yes, that far. But, a stockbroker became a legitimate profession somewhere around the 16th or 17th century. In the 20th and 21st century, thousands of people have used this profession to earn millions of dollars. However, most of the time, this kind of trading was and still is inaccessible for regular citizens. But, thanks to CFD trading platforms, asset buying, and selling is now affordable.

These platforms allow you to buy or sell assets without you ever have to own them. Naturally, this is more feasible for “non-millionaires” because usually, shares cost thousands of dollars. Buying multiple shares is not exactly feasible for us “regular people”.

These CFD platforms are pretty new and this method of trading is still very new to the industry. So, finding the right CFD website can be a bit difficult. Worry not, because with this article I am going to tell you about the best platforms in 2020 I could find. Whichever of these you decide to use, I am sure you will have a good experience.

1. Pepperstone

A very popular option for everyone who is already familiar with CFDs. People claim that is one of the best choices because Pepperstone allows you to access assets that are on different platforms. Yes, you read that right. You can sell your assets or buy new ones that are on, for example, MetaTrader 4.

To be exact, Pepperstone is not exactly a website where you can directly buy or sell. It is more like an online broker that provides you with better access to sites such as MetaTrader. Obviously, when selling through a company such as Pepperstone, you will probably have to pay certain administrative costs/fees.

They can’t just provide you with their services for free, right? But, what exactly do you get out of a CFD broker?

Well, there are several features that give you an advantage over other traders. Pepperstones and similar websites have dozens or hundreds of different instruments and tools which can help you when selling or buying. You can predict the pricing of shares much better than someone who does not have access to these tools.

In other words, your chances to make a profit out all of this are increased considerably.

2. AvaTrade

Stock trading can bring you a lot of money, but it is very difficult to be successful with this kind of profession. You probably already know that. It is difficult to compete with someone that has several decades of experience in this profession.

Fortunately, these experts are not exactly very experienced when it comes to cryptocurrency. You have heard just how big cryptocurrency has been these past few years and in 2020 too. We saw the Bitcoin jump up to $12,000 in 2020. This shows us just how much potential there is in these types of trade.

Fortunately, there are platforms out there that deal with Bitcoins and other cryptos. AvaTrade is one of those websites that gives you easy access to a crypto wallet and to the coins. Specifically, Bitcoin, Ripple, and Ethereum.

AvaTrade can also help you stay active even when you are mobile with their brand new application called AvaTradeGO. Whether you are on traveling with your iPhone or Android, it does not matter. You can always check how the prices are doing and even buy or sell with your phone.

If you want to know more about AvaTrade or if you need an in-depth review, you can click here and see what they have to say about this broker. They have also listed several other sites you could check out.

3. MetaTrader 4

Considered as the best by many experts in this industry. Whether that is true or not, I cannot exactly say. MetaTrader 4 might be good with certain features, but there will always be alternatives that can do certain things that do better than this platform. That is why it is so important to do your research to find which broker satisfies your needs and requirements.

One of the main features of MetaTrader 4 is that it offers the best security. This is very important, especially for the brokers that handle assets that are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars or maybe even more. If someone gets access to someone’s account, they will have full access to their money. That is unacceptable which is why MetaTrader 4 focuses on the security of the user’s accounts.

This platform also offers access to great instruments that could help you predict the pricing of certain shares on the market. With visually representative charts, even those that do not have any kind of experience in trading can clearly understand the information on the chart.

With those same charts, you also have the ability to oversee several different of your assets, allowing you to multitask selling or buying. This kind of instrument can considerably boost your efficiency while trading.

4. XM Group

Another great option for those that have just entered the world of stock trading. Unfortunately, this is a choice only for those located outside of the United States. For some reason, those located in the United States are unable to create an account.

Other than that, XM Group is a great online broker. The minimum deposit is just 5$ which is why I said it is a great option for those just starting. Provides hundreds of different CFD instruments, trading tools and allows you to own multiple accounts which is always a plus for me. XM Group’s fees are also pretty low in comparison with other websites.

Currently, XM Group has over 2 million clients all around the globe. I think that is enough evidence that this is a reliable broker where you can safely buy, sell, and keep your money.

After some research, I found that these 4 are the best CFD trading platforms currently on the Internet. I hope that I have assisted you in finding the right platform for your needs.