8 Top Benefits to Using a Hydraulic Lift Table

Industries are constantly looking for ways to simplify processes and reduce the risk of injury. Acquiring a variety of machines to perform certain functions is not only an effective way to increase productivity but also prevents injury.

Whether you’re working in construction, the lumber industry or even warehousing, you’ll be looking for everything from pallet wrappers to the most effective hoisting solutions.

Take the Strain Out of Lifting Tasks

If there’s a lot of lifting going on at your job site, it may be time to lighten the load. One of the most effective ways to do this is to invest in a hydraulic lift table that can hoist heavy loads to a range of heights.

If you’re still not certain if this type of table is worth the investment, keep reading. Our experts have compiled a list of advantages that will show you just how much your business will benefit.

1. Increased Employee Safety

No matter what industry you work in, employee safety is a number one priority. For many employers, this means more than just making it through each shift injury free. The repetitive motion of daily heavy lifting can cause extensive strain on muscles and can result in long-term injuries. It’s also not uncommon for employees to suffer a sudden injury during the lifting process.

These challenges can result in huge workman’s compensation costs and extended time off work. Both of these aspects can be avoided when a hydraulic lift table does all the heavy lifting for you.

2. Improved Productivity Rates

With manual lifting, the rate of productivity depends on the speed and rate at which workers can lift and move your materials. Depending on the weight and type of materials, this can take anything from a few minutes to a few hours. A hydraulic lift table gets the lifting done quicker than any employee would. Having a table on hand to lift items, reduces an employee’s physical workload, allowing them to focus on other tasks.

Since these tables aren’t enormous, consider them no matter the size of the available workspace. It may be the solution you’ve been looking for?

3. Cost-Efficient

In any business, machinery is usually only acquired or rented if doing so is cost-effective. Thankfully, hydraulic tables are among those pieces of equipment that end up paying for themselves.

Consider the employee safety advantage combined with the increase in productivity and you will already be on the road to a smart investment. Furthermore, since these machines are both accurate and durable, it’s a machine you will be using for years to come.

4. Added Reach

The higher an employee needs to lift an object, the more the risk of injury increases. Additionally, the risk of dropping or damaging the item also becomes higher. But you can avoid unnecessary hazards by using proper equipment.

Lift tables are designed to reach impressive heights, while also being able to hold a heavy load. Simply opt for the right size and weight capacity, and you’ll be all set to move material from a shoulder-height shelf to a few stories up.

5. Tables Offer a Stable Platform

Another top advantage to consider is the stability of the platform. Since the table raises and lowers at a slow but steady rate, there’s very little risk of the materials dropping off.

This is an ideal way to lower or raise small tools, parts or equipment between levels of work. The stable platform reduces the danger associated with lifting items that are unsecured.

6. The Versatility Factor

Versatility is one of those benefits that can be a deciding factor when shopping for gear. After all, opting for a piece of machinery that’s versatile means it can serve multiple functions or be used in other ways that benefit the business. This means great value for money!

Hydraulic tables are extremely versatile. For starters, these tables come in a variety of designs, forms and configurations, so one of them will meet the needs of your specific application. Furthermore, these tables can also be equipped with special fixtures to facilitate different jobs, such as:

Clamps

Rails

Remote positioning devices

7. Minimal Maintenance

Maintenance forms a huge part of any machine’s lifespan. Since lift tables are designed to withstand strenuous conditions, maintenance is limited. Hydraulic lift tables can match the performance of other tools and heavy machinery without the continuous need for adjustments and repairs.

8. Easy Operation

Hydraulic table lifts are easy to operate, which means there will be minimal costs set aside for training. For the most part, operating the table is as simple as programming your specific requirements such as height positions, rate of movement and load weights.

This will make it easy to lift a tool or a part instantly to a height where a crew may be working. Training all your employees to operate the table will mean anyone can assist when the machine is needed.

Final Thought

Investing in a hydraulic lifting table will benefit your business in many ways and if lifting is a daily activity, it’s well worth considering. Not only will you increase productivity and get more work done, but you’ll also be able to reduce the risk of employee injury. It’s an all-round win!