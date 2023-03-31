Here Are The Incredible Benefits Of Using Lasers For Welding

The equipment used in the medical industry has strict tolerance, which means the handlers should be careful. Medical devices can cause problems either through old age or issues with some parts.

The lasers have become handy and enabled the creation of equally minute weld seams. Medical Laser Welding is a non-contact which helps ensure that no or minimal heat damage is caused to the material surrounding. It’s also crucial to ensure you engage reputable and experienced welding providers such as Micro Weld, Inc since no complication is required. This article will explore the advantages of using lasers for welding.

Deep, Narrow Welds

When you want to weld joint configuration, you need to consider laser welding since it allows welds to be made with a high aspect of considerable depth to narrow width. Another welding, such as stake welding, cannot be practical for joint configuration. This ensures smaller flanges are used compared to other parts made using resistance spot welding.

Low Distortion and Low Heat Input

Laser welding produces limited weld metal and only transmits adequate heat into the surrounding environment, limiting distortion. Other processes can distort the weld and make the place look messy. Its important to note that the laser produces a highly concentrated heat source capable of making a keyhole. The slight heat of the area affected has less thermal damage, and the only loss is in the parent material.

Suitable for a Range of Materials and Thickness

One of the advantages why most people opt for laser welding is its ability to adjust in different materials for both metallic and non-metallic, which include stainless steel and plastics. The laser can be used to weld and join materials for various materials, and the thickness can range from around 30mm. The power used on the laser will depend on the thickness of the material.

Performed Out of Vacuum

Most of the welding processes often use electron beam keyhole welding. However, laser welding is carried out at atmospheric pressure, although gas shielding is often necessary. This helps prevent oxidation of the welds.

Speed and Flexibility

Laser welding is one of the fastest techniques, especially for thin-section materials. It’s essential to note that the power of the laser used plays a vital role in the speed at that the task will be accomplished. When working on high-productivity automated environments since the [process will be fast, and it can help reduce downtime.

The laser keyhole welding process can be used for productivity gains, especially on thicker sections, since a single pass can complete a joint. Other techniques might require multiple passes to make the same joint. Another crucial thing is that laser welding can be carried out as an automated process with optical fibre-delivered beams and disk laser which can be easily manipulated remotely using multi-axis delivery systems.

Final Words

You need to adopt laser welding instead of the other process for many benefits. However, you need to know the task and the material size that require laser welding. This will give you a picture of the strategy to use. You can also consider outsourcing welding services from an experienced and specialized company to ensure you minimize the loss made.